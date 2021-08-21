 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Have a timeline in your 2020-2021 high school yearbook showing all the year's events that were in the news? Well we can't have facts being displayed in these times. That's a ripping of the timeline pages out of everyone's yearbook   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Asinine, High school, Roaring Twenties, Education, Journalism, Freedom of speech, Little Rock, Arkansas, student record of the events of the tumultuous year, School district  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 9:55 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We were just discussing what a scummy state Arkansas is.  Good to get fast confirmation.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it appears officials at the Arkansas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the students wrote and designed the yearbook? Does a student still have a digital copy of the yearbook? Who owns the copyright? Be a shame if they got a few hundred copies printed somewhere else and distributed them themselves....

Of course I assume the school would sue them. Imagine the publicity that would get them....

/Seriously, who would own the copyright? The school didn't pay them to write it, so wouldn't the students retain the copyright to their work? In future, could students create, fund and distribute yearbooks by themselves without any involvement of the school? The school can't exactly claim copyright on "Class of 2021".
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real problem here is the seditionist who thought it was a good idea to educate children outside the home.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More "we mustn't upset the racists" coming your way.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to think Arkansas was a misspelling of Our Kansas.  But it turns out Arkansas existed first.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"They ripped the pages out of the yearbook for no clear pedagogical purpose"

To be fair, yearbooks have no pedagogical purpose anyway.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hear Jostens is sending out tips for laying out yearbook memorial pages and suggestions as to whether to create a separate section for seniors not graduating due to mere hospitalization.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet the aholes behind censoring the kid's yearbook are actual school/government employees who complain about the real censorship over at FB and Twitter for silencing conservative voices.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So someone in Arkansas hates reality? Shocking...
The only question is what part of reality?

What if the kids mentioned the results of the presidential election?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"They ripped the pages out of the yearbook for no clear pedagogical purpose and on the basis of what they said was a community backlash. We don't see any evidence of that community backlash,"

Won't somebody please think of the Karen's?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh shiat a picture of George Floyd and a mention of Jan 6th?

Burn these satanic texts!!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We were just discussing what a scummy state Arkansas is.  Good to get fast confirmation.


Hey now. Half of my family is from Arkansas.

I mean, they're the half I haven't had any contact with after my father disowned them 40 years ago for being racist trash, but never mind I guess I don't have a point here.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So the students wrote and designed the yearbook? Does a student still have a digital copy of the yearbook? Who owns the copyright? Be a shame if they got a few hundred copies printed somewhere else and distributed them themselves....

Of course I assume the school would sue them. Imagine the publicity that would get them....

/Seriously, who would own the copyright? The school didn't pay them to write it, so wouldn't the students retain the copyright to their work? In future, could students create, fund and distribute yearbooks by themselves without any involvement of the school? The school can't exactly claim copyright on "Class of 2021".


A couple decades ago I was the photo editor for my HS yearbook. To answer your question, I retained copyright of my negatives and pictures. However, the school retained copyright of the yearbook itself. They could only reuse my pictures as they were printed in the yearbook. The better resolution prints were mine.

As it applies to articles and this yearbook timeline? The writers hold copyright and can redistribute what they wrote but the school is free to edit the yearbook as they see fit. It's crap, but those are the rules.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

X-Geek: "They ripped the pages out of the yearbook for no clear pedagogical purpose and on the basis of what they said was a community backlash. We don't see any evidence of that community backlash,"

Won't somebody please think of the Karen's?


Even if there was backlash from stupid trash, there was also gonna be backlash from the kids that put the yearbook together, their parents, the kids that agree with them... probably the faculty advisor. And ultimately... the school had to sign off on it. So they agreed it wasn't a problem.

But somehow, the aholes that complained are now more important than all that. If you are in hot water either way... err on the side of not having to stay late to cut out pages out of hundreds of yearbooks.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I found the problem. The don't support the Bug Lie. Therefore, they are commie scum. Fark user image
 
culebra
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Among the high/lowlights included were the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, former President Donald Trump's claims of a rigged election, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More like Bigot-low High school.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kbronsito: X-Geek: "They ripped the pages out of the yearbook for no clear pedagogical purpose and on the basis of what they said was a community backlash. We don't see any evidence of that community backlash,"

Won't somebody please think of the Karen's?

Even if there was backlash from stupid trash, there was also gonna be backlash from the kids that put the yearbook together, their parents, the kids that agree with them... probably the faculty advisor. And ultimately... the school had to sign off on it. So they agreed it wasn't a problem.

But somehow, the aholes that complained are now more important than all that. If you are in hot water either way... err on the side of not having to stay late to cut out pages out of hundreds of yearbooks.


It's a squeaky wheel move. The people against this yell louder than the people for it. It's dumb but if you've ever been to a city council meeting you know what I mean.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: I bet the aholes behind censoring the kid's yearbook are actual school/government employees who complain about the real censorship over at FB and Twitter for silencing conservative voices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.