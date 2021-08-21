 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The FDA has sumpin to say to y'all   (twitter.com) divider line
84
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

1377 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 8:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like that they have directed that at our Southern Brothers.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.


You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?


I am not a doctor, but I've got a yellow legal pad.  For a small fee, I can write out a scrip that should be honored at your local feed store.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let them kill themselves.  Who the fark cares?
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am a cat.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Let them kill themselves.  Who the fark cares?


Death by Invermectin isn't exactly poetic. Fitting, but not poetic.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the World Health Organization all say "do not take ivermectin for COVID."

Well they would, wouldn't they?  It's all part of the medical-industrial complex.

/s, in case it's not apparent.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sometimes you own the Libs.

Sometimes the Libs own you.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering that it's the same group of anti-vaxxer idiots doing this, I don't really think they'll pay much attention to what the FDA says about what drugs they should or should not take.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, why can't the FDA slap all the ijits at Fox Noos with a cease and desist?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?


Yeah
No physician is going to prescribe veterinary medicine.
Really, they won't.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?


Yeah
No physician is going to prescribe veterinary medicine.
Really, they won't.


A lot of states offer $20 per year ag-use vet licenses with no requirement that you show proof of any sort of training, proficiency, or knowledge about what you are buying or using.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: cretinbob: Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?


Yeah
No physician is going to prescribe veterinary medicine.
Really, they won't.

A lot of states offer $20 per year ag-use vet licenses with no requirement that you show proof of any sort of training, proficiency, or knowledge about what you are buying or using.


I can go to Tractor Supply and buy a whole shiat ton of medications without any certification at all. Just go in and pick it up off the shelf.
It gets titrated down for the cats. The vet will write scripts when we need them and we are on the manufacturer's programs so we can skip the middle man.

If my PCP even suggested these quack covid treatments I would be finding a new doctor.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
screw you FDA, I'm a fish and I'll buy Fish Mox if I want amoxicillin

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.


A major problem with antibiotic resistance came not from over prescription of humans but from the lack of prescriptions required for animal-grade antibiotics, to the point that farmers were just routinely including them in feedstocks.  Some states still allow this to happen.

/Unrelated to covid, but good history lesson
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So not horse or cow.  But I saw no mentions of sheep, hmmm.

/"Don't dial 976-BAAA, that kind of love's a crime."
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?

Yeah
No physician is going to prescribe veterinary medicine.
Really, they won't.


It *is* used orally in humans to treat tapeworms, in a gel format to kill head lice, and in a cream to treat some kinds of eczema. You *can* get a prescription for it if you have one of those4 conditions.

Even if you could find a doctor who *would* prescribe it to treat a viral infection (and FSM knows where he would figure out what dosage to give you, since there's no data), why go through that trouble and fight your insurance company over your copay for off-label use when we have free Regeneron clinics?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.


I'm gonna assume this is sarcasm.

There possibly are some doctors out there writing prescriptions for this, just like the doctors writing all the scrips for painkillers who don't care about their patients as long as they get a regular visit fee for a 2 minute "exam".

Thing is, there is no accepted dosage. Period. There is no training the doctor can go through, or medical articles he can read, or any book he can look it up in. So any doctor who *is* prescribing this right now for COVID is doing so for the money and not because he cares about his patient. He can prescribe the tapeworm dosage, but that's only one dose!

I'm gonna qualify this by saying there might be an old country doctor that writes a miniscule dosage for the patient to take along with a real treatment like Regeneron in order to make the person happy. I had a great aunt who actually had a written prescription for one and a half ounces of whiskey in the evenings for calming her nerves. (weird religious thing).
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?


Here's one:
https://www.ketv.com/article/omaha-do​c​tor-touts-use-of-ivermectin-for-covid-​19-treatment/37148651

It's approved for human use, for other conditions. That means there's data about its safety profile, dosing guidelines, etc. And doctors are allowed to prescribe drugs off-label.

https://www.drugs.com/monograph/iverm​e​ctin-systemic.html

The problem is the lack of evidence (from a sufficiently large randomized clinical trial) that it actually helps with COVID.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEVER TOUCH PEEPEE AFTER EATING NACHOS

/oh
//i was pretty far off on that guess
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Also, why can't the FDA slap all the ijits at Fox Noos with a cease and desist?


Because this nation puts the 1A on such an absurd pedestal that it even says "LOL" to public health.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?

Here's one:
https://www.ketv.com/article/omaha-doc​tor-touts-use-of-ivermectin-for-covid-​19-treatment/37148651

It's approved for human use, for other conditions. That means there's data about its safety profile, dosing guidelines, etc. And doctors are allowed to prescribe drugs off-label.

https://www.drugs.com/monograph/iverme​ctin-systemic.html

The problem is the lack of evidence (from a sufficiently large randomized clinical trial) that it actually helps with COVID.


Then there's the other problem where they're using animal-grade ivermectin, which is ... I dunno why am I laughing so hard?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?

Here's one:
https://www.ketv.com/article/omaha-doc​tor-touts-use-of-ivermectin-for-covid-​19-treatment/37148651

It's approved for human use, for other conditions. That means there's data about its safety profile, dosing guidelines, etc. And doctors are allowed to prescribe drugs off-label.

https://www.drugs.com/monograph/iverme​ctin-systemic.html

The problem is the lack of evidence (from a sufficiently large randomized clinical trial) that it actually helps with COVID.


...and also what dosage *could* be effective. The oral form for treating tapeworms is based on body weight, and is administered as a single dose alongside a steroid.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supp​l​ements/ivermectin-oral-route/proper-us​e/drg-20064397?p=1

There's also no data on possible interactions with other approved medications you're gonna be needing when the tapeworm stuff doesn't work.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They going to grab the people making the claims to take that medicine and throw them in jail to the public? If not this will continue. I don't mean wait for the lawyers either, grab em now and lock em up. If the lawyers try to protect these people who are lying to the public throw them in there to.
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In all fairness, plenty of people are pretty farking bovine, especially among the anti-vax plague rat crowd.

In all fairness, plenty of people are pretty farking equine, especially among the sex-and-the-city crowd.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't we have a vaccine for Covid?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They are stupid and plan to die.  Get out of the way.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?


I see them at the pharmacy, maybe 2-3 per week. The pharmacist can refuse to fill it  if it's indicated for COVID.
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Moo biatch
 
Stibium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The problem is the lack of evidence (from a sufficiently large randomized clinical trial) that it actually helps with COVID.


Someone had posted a week or two ago a study that showed the ivermectin group needing intubation several days before the control group. So yea, probably won't find too many studies that show it helps if that's the case.
 
12349876
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.


I agree with this sentiment, but at least those people are going to the pharmacy and getting medicine meant for humans and not raiding supplies that are toxic for humans and animals need.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It says a lot about the state of American education that people think a drug used to treat intestinal parasites is going to be at all effective against a respiratory virus.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Keep being stupid. More air and water for me!
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wrvu.orgView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The life draining, soul scorching temperatures of April didn't slow it down. Our only hope now lies with the merciless cold of August.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: In all fairness, plenty of people are pretty farking bovine, especially among the anti-vax plague rat crowd.

In all fairness, plenty of people are pretty farking equine, especially among the sex-and-the-city crowd.


What about the goat people?
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I won't put that vaccine in my body because I don't know what's in it."
"Gimmie some of that horse dewormer.  Someone I don't know on the internet says it cures covid."

That's what we're up against.
 
neongoats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Keep being stupid. More air and water for me!


Seriously. When the great dying has finished, I'm hitting up the estate sales for a boat. The estate sales in places like Florida are going to be off the farkin chain!
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bbutterf: I am a cat.


Okay. You get a pass.
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just sayin' the average IQ in this country is going up daily as more of these Tractor Supply pharmacists go on to their final reward....

/shops at Tractor Supply
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Shagbert: psilocyberguy: TELL THE DOCTORS WHO ARE WRITING THE PRESCRIPTIONS.

You keep saying this. Every single story about this says that people are self medicating with veterinary supplies; got any links to medical personnel prescribing it?

Here's one:
https://www.ketv.com/article/omaha-doc​tor-touts-use-of-ivermectin-for-covid-​19-treatment/37148651

It's approved for human use, for other conditions. That means there's data about its safety profile, dosing guidelines, etc. And doctors are allowed to prescribe drugs off-label.

https://www.drugs.com/monograph/iverme​ctin-systemic.html

The problem is the lack of evidence (from a sufficiently large randomized clinical trial) that it actually helps with COVID.


Lemons prevent covid 19. I eat one lemon every day and I have not got covid, so eating lemons prevents covid.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It says a lot about the state of American education that people think a drug used to treat intestinal parasites is going to be at all effective against a respiratory virus.


Education has nothing to do with this one, this is the result of a misinformation campaign by bad actors throwing lies around.  People who've bought into those lies will then just grab onto any solution they see.

We need to target centers of misinformation hard, or the batshiat insanity of these last few years is only getting worse.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm of the different position. If you are stupid enough to believe Twatter medicine. Please do, we will all be better off without you.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Usually you gotta force that gunk into an animal's mouth. With goats it is a two person job.

One holds the goat, gives them the medicine and the other laughs when you get hoofed in the mouth.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't doubt some idiots did this. There is no way this is as wide spread as social media. implies.

Lots of politics. Lots of misinformation.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.