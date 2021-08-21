 Skip to content
(AP News)   Reality has lost one of its champions   (apnews.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Now they would call him a troll
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wow... This book was life-changing for me, both as an academic and as a teacher. Thanks, professor man.
 
Semion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It is also sad that we don't appreciate great people enough, while they are around. We sometimes erect monuments after they're gone, if we do anything at all. What a pity.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

tudorgurl: Wow... This book was life-changing for me, both as an academic and as a teacher. Thanks, professor man.


And to say this.  That book was a revelation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My children devoured his books.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the book that drove me into history. Also wrote a book called Lies Across America, not be confused with Al Franken's lies and the lying liars who tell them.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That book was eye-opening.  Should look for other recommendations.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My children devoured his books.


You should feed them more often, then
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck cancer.
At least it wasn't covid.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any explanation of an observed phenomenon which, while not 100% scientifically accurate, is simple enough, and just accurate enough, to convey the beginnings of understanding to anyone who is new to the subject. There is always time to fill them in on the fine detail further down the road. This describes the sort of axioms we tell young children when they are beginning to get to grips with science.
"A "lie-to-children" is a statement which is false, but which nevertheless leads the child's mind towards a more accurate explanation, one that the child will only be able to appreciate if it has been primed with the lie."
"Yes, you needed to understand that" they are told, "so that now we can tell you why it isn't exactly true"(The Science of Discworld, Ebury Press edition, quotes from pp 41-42)
There are many well known lies-to-children including that electrons orbit the nucleus like a little solar system, DNA looks like a spiral ladder and Albert Einstein's hair having something to do with his discovering the theory of relativity.
There are several sub-sets of "lies to children".
If a "lie-to-children" can be summed up in terms of "as much as they can understand" then there are also
Lies-to-bosses ("as much as they need to know" or, "we operate on a "need to know" basis, and the boss doesn't need to know")
Lies-to-patients ("they won't worry about what they don't know")
Lies-to-ourselves (we all do it: every time we think in terms of "A chocolate you don't like the flavour of doesn't count as chocolate" or "food consumed while walking contains no calories")

Hex, the Unseen University's equivalent of a supercomputer, has expanded the concept to include Lies-To-Wizards. This makes Hex more able to get a tricky theoretical concept across to the Wizards than Ponder Stibbons, who conscientiously tries to tell them the whole truth.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His mother was a Libertarian and he still turned out like that?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Prince Be

/reality used to be a friend of mine too
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Marcus Aurelius: My children devoured his books.

You should feed them more often, then


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the diversity of American Indian culture."

You mean we're all not like Tonto?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality Winner?

///DNRTFA
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Wow... This book was life-changing for me, both as an academic and as a teacher. Thanks, professor man.


This was the line from Field of Dreams,   Other author, other book.

And fictional.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was working on a new book, Lies President Trump Told Me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My high school history teacher recommended his works. I read it and was amazed.  I was lucky to have such a good high school history teacher. Everyone in school loved him. Except my Spanish teacher.  Not sure what that was about.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Wow... This book was life-changing for me, both as an academic and as a teacher. Thanks, professor man.


Same, it was my first book I got when I got to university.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rfenster: His mother was a Libertarian and he still turned out like that?


Kids often rebel against their parents
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: rfenster: His mother was a Libertarian and he still turned out like that?

Kids often rebel against their parents


Case in point: my parents were fundie Baptist and I turned out like, well, this
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he's so smart, howcome he's dead?
Youtube Um9rzGPE3Ug
 
belmartian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't know about this book.  Of course, I graduated high school a LOOOOOONG time ago.  Thanks for posting this thread.  I just bought the book.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Honest Abe
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Lincoln style beard is hard to pull off. But he did it. The brilliant son of a biatch did it!

/RIP smarty pants
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nowadays, people think teachers are liars for the wrong reasons.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A few years ago I read an excellent critique of Loewen's book. He has a good point in challenging traditional historical narratives and the processes by which students receive that information, but he makes some really serious mistakes in the writing process.
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sean Lock?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summercat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly, like 99% of the "Lies" was "This is a simplified exlpanation for younger kids and is explained in further detail later on"...

At least from what I recall. I wasn't impressed on reading it.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MayoBoy: Sean Lock?
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Yeah this one was a loss. Very talented funny man.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I never forgave my Art teacher for claiming the color magenta was real.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summercat: Honestly, like 99% of the "Lies" was "This is a simplified exlpanation for younger kids and is explained in further detail later on"...

At least from what I recall. I wasn't impressed on reading it.


For many people it was their first exposure to real history not some watered down political textbook that they were given in school.  For me it was eye opening because of that.
 
