(Huffington Post)   We're not subhuman, mostly just people who have made a mistake or lost our way. Let there be bunnies   (huffpost.com) divider line
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I keep trying to think of some snarky to say, but it all just feels inadequate and inappropriate. This is both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course.  It's a prison, not a mental health facility, so they're going to love bunnies.  More reasons to hate tough-on-crime jackasses who want to lock people up and throw away the keys over petty crimes, instead of providing preventative safety nets outside of prison walls and rehabilitative programs inside of prison walls.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Of course.  It's a prison, not a mental health facility, so they're going to love bunnies.  More reasons to hate tough-on-crime jackasses who want to lock people up and throw away the keys over petty crimes, instead of providing preventative safety nets outside of prison walls and rehabilitative programs inside of prison walls.


Yeah. I feel like it is the norm for certain farkers to portray these people as inhuman monsters, "thugs," and the like, but we are the most incercerated nation on Earth. Most of them are just people who farked up.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're ignorant, and are suffering because of their actions. Let them die, I say.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: They're ignorant, and are suffering because of their actions. Let them die, I say.


The bunnies?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: They're ignorant, and are suffering because of their actions. Let them die, I say.


Wrong thread, buddy.  You're looking for the ivermectin thread above this one.
 
Truthman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: They're ignorant, and are suffering because of their actions. Let them die, I say.


Thanks for your input, Stephen Miller
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Except for a very few genuine psychopaths, most criminals are just people with other problems. Many are not quite normal intelligence, and a lot of them have impulse control issues; like the murderer who first started interacting with the rabbits and the guy doing a 45-year term for most likely something pretty violent.

They're not the kind of people you want for neighbors, and most of them really need to be in prison; but they're not evil. They're bad guys, but they're still guys.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kinda of a counterpoint:

Richard Pryor: PRISON
Youtube Txp8B4ek_kk
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fart And Smunny:
Yeah. I feel like it is the norm for certain farkers to portray these people as inhuman monsters, "thugs," and the like, but we are the most incercerated nation on Earth. Most of them are just people who farked up.

"Criminals". As soon as they can apply that term it means that they are sub-human monsters. They want to execute them all. I worked with a guy who was mostly a nice person. But he was convinced that, every few years, we should murder all the prison populations everywhere.

IMHO the real subhumans are the conservatives. They were born defective. Born without a "soul" for lack of a better term.
 
