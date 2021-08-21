 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "They send one of ours to the tree surgeon; we send one of theirs to the morgue"   (mlive.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Peace was never an option.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sheriff's deputies urge caution when doing tree work because it can be "unpredictable."

Unless it fell at a 45-degree angle or something, there's not a whole lot of unpredictability about a limb falling from a tree when someone is trying to remove it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Couple of his friends trying to get revenge:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And the trees were all kept equal with hatchet, axe, and saw
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is just horrible.  There's no video.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is just horrible.  There's no video.


he was 67. It wasn't funny, just sad.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: Marcus Aurelius: This is just horrible.  There's no video.

he was 67. It wasn't funny, just sad.


Tragic is more like it.  Someone that old shouldn't be felling trees.  It's frigging dangerous.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sonny Bono knows.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure you can outsmart the tree.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the guy an Actual tree surgeon who got unlucky or just some shmuck who thought he could save a few hundred bucks by trying to cut down a tree himself?

Unless the branch/trunk you want to remove is less thick than your forearm, best leave it to the experts.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing the branch fell, and when all the attached limbs hit, it created a spring action and kicked the butt of the branch right back at him, nailing him in the torso and resulting massive internal injuries.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going out Be n a limb here but should have saw it coming.  But then, basic tree surgery stumps a lot of people.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



This is it, farkers.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, lumberjack/tree guy has one of the highest (or the highest) workers comp pricing factors.  Lotta those guys get massively hurt or killed and they know what they're doing.  Although they are batshiat crazy.  Watching guys climb trees and lope off tree limbs with mini 14" chainsaws wielded one handed gives me the heebie jeebies.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am Killer Groot.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Years ago my neighbor was trimming a dead branch off the tree in his back yard. He had the ladder he was on leaning against the branch we was cutting. I was watching through my dining room window waiting for the payoff and then after a minute he realized his mistake and moved the ladder.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ng2810: Was the guy an Actual tree surgeon who got unlucky or just some shmuck who thought he could save a few hundred bucks by trying to cut down a tree himself?

Unless the branch/trunk you want to remove is less thick than your forearm, best leave it to the experts.


IMHO this had to be a rando cheap ass. but it's usually a younger professional that kills themselves cheaping out by not calling the guy.

several times in my life I've seen this old man tree syndrome where suddenly they get a hard on for killing everything on their property that might outlive them and one by one they fell every tree. can't say I don't mind the tree winning from time to time.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ents 1

Trolls 0
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ooo great embarrassing anecdote/csb time:

Our last house had a huge oak that I hated. So I decided to cut some low branches one day by myself and went ham on the poor thing. I was using a pole saw and took down 4-5 limbs, then got my ladder and started working up. There was one that was overhanging our electrical wire to the house and it had to go. I was up a 10' ladder, and reaching as high as I could with the pole saw (another 6-7 feet) and got to the end of the cut. The blade got stuck. So I grabbed a sheet (rope for you landlubbers) out of the basement and got it around the branch and gave some real good tugs to free the branch. Then I did. Without thinking things through, the line around the branch brought the broken branch down DIRECTLY ON MY HEAD. And remember I'm 10' in the air. As soon as it konked me I dropped everything and somehow was able to get down the ladder real fast to the yard. My scalp was bleeding and I called my wife, she was on the way home from work (I was at home alone...). Trip to the ER, CT was neg and I didn't even need stitches at least... I pay people to trim trees now and I'm not allowed on a ladder when I'm home alone. After the fact, the branch that got me was a good 8-10" where I cut, and that's the part that got my head. So let my story be a lesson to anyone wanting to do their own tree work alone at their house. Thankful it wasn't worse.

/end csb
//thanks for reading
///be safe, trees can bite
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
