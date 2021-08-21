 Skip to content
 
(Political Flare)   It appears that "God" is not all omnipotent as you were led to believe
    PSA, Prayer, Trinity Broadcasting Network, Miracle, mental health, Jim Bakker, Tammy Faye Messner, Bread, Lori Bakker  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, god can see your soul through your clothes!

My what a big soul you have Circusdog320!

Yep, God told me that...yeah he did!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sam Kinison - Wild Thing (With Jessica Hahn,Aerosmith,Bon Jovi,Slash,Ratt,Billy Idol,Etc).mpg
Youtube 39sQMvGjET8
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
To be fair, I think that the good pastor has forgotten a bit of the Bible.

Matthew

6"Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.
2"So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.
3But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing,
4so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
5"And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.
6But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
7And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words.
8Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.
9"This, then, is how you should pray:
"'Our Father in heaven,
hallowed be your name,
10your kingdom come,
your will be done,
on earth as it is in heaven.
11Give us today our daily bread.
12And forgive us our debts,
as we also have forgiven our debtors.
13And lead us not into temptation,
but deliver us from the evil one.
14For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.
15But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.
16"When you fast, do not look somber as the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show others they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.
17But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face,
18so that it will not be obvious to others that you are fasting, but only to your Father, who is unseen; and your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
19"Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal.
20But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal.
21For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
22"The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are healthy, your whole body will be full of light.
23But if your eyes are unhealthy, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light within you is darkness, how great is that darkness!
24"No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LED
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So a mask can protect you (and others) from Covid... and God won't be able to hear you talk trash to him/her/it?  Behold, the power of a mask.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can a mask protect you fro over priced creamy potato soup?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Televangelist Jim Bakker Complains that God Cannot Hear Prayers Through Masks

Nah, it's just the bullshiat you're praying for.  He also pretends to only know Spanish, Hebrew, or Arabic, respectively, when accosted in airports by random zealots.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Prayers only count if you say them out loud???????
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
motherjones.comView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to tell Bakker (I mentioned this this over on Twitter) that if he and his followers don't wear a mask and the vaccine he won't have much of a flock to grift and fleece for their money.


Imokwiththat.jpg
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This might be the dumbest shiat said about God ever.

Masks ain't shiat to God. MFer sees through walls and water and whales and shiat.

That ignorant fark.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The church cranked down God's power level after Final Crisis because He was getting so hard to write for.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God's old, you have to speak up.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When Jim Bakker is so happy to just flat-out blaspheme like that, that's how you know there's no God, or at least not the Christian one.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God told me he hates religious assholes.

He said he subcontracted to Karma for a reason, and he's really pissed that humans have written huge volumes of "fake scripture" attributed to him, as well as all those false prophets. He also said he never touched Mary, and if that Jesus kid wasn't Joseph's son, it wasn't his, either.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: God's old, you have to speak up.


That is another thing that bugs me. If God is forever and all powerful, then why does he look old? Old implies going to die someday.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That would explain why God couldn't hear Tammy through her mask of war paint.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you were an omnipotent creator god and witnessed the mindless, systematic and mechanized slaughter of life during ww1, wouldn't you kinda avoid the whole abusive priest scandal while you were figuring out how to bring back the Cretaceous conditions and a herd of T-Rexes?!?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: The church cranked down God's power level after Final Crisis because He was getting so hard to write for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If the Creator of the Universe, who is either a million miles from us or within our souls, cannot "hear" our prayers through masks, then I have overestimated the power of God. Or else his followers have underestimated Him.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I was recently enjoyed reading Matthew and what really stood out to me and actually gave me strength is that Jesus didn't take shiat from anyone. He'd call out all these Philistenes in a heartbeat.
 
Sarien
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well no shiat, everybody knows God reads lips.  If God can't see your mouth, there's a 90% chance you're a communist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess it depends what you think of as God.  Me, I think of it as more complex than an old man in a robe who does magic tricks.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

August11: If you were an omnipotent creator god and witnessed the mindless, systematic and mechanized slaughter of life during ww1, wouldn't you kinda avoid the whole abusive priest scandal while you were figuring out how to bring back the Cretaceous conditions and a herd of T-Rexes?!?


Nah...sit it out and see where it Jobs
 
chewd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: God told me he hates religious assholes.

He said he subcontracted to Karma for a reason, and he's really pissed that humans have written huge volumes of "fake scripture" attributed to him, as well as all those false prophets. He also said he never touched Mary, and if that Jesus kid wasn't Joseph's son, it wasn't his, either.


Yeah, turns out that god hates religion and atheists are the only ones who go to heaven.

I mean, if you were god, would you want to fill heaven with a bunch of drooling sycophants? Sounds like hell to me.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [motherjones.com image 425x320]


In a state of content

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Always thought this Steinbeck quote was a good one to think on...(from The Grapes of Wrath)

"Before I knowed it, I was sayin' out loud, 'The hell with it! There ain't no sin and there ain't no virtue. There's just stuff people do. It's all part of the same thing.' . . . . I says, 'What's this call, this sperit?' An' I says, 'It's love. I love people so much I'm fit to bust, sometimes.' . . . . I figgered, 'Why do we got to hang it on God or Jesus? Maybe,' I figgered, 'maybe it's all men an' all women we love; maybe that's the Holy Sperit-the human sperit-the whole shebang. Maybe all men got one big soul ever'body's a part of.' Now I sat there thinkin' it, an' all of a suddent-I knew it. I knew it so deep down that it was true, and I still know it."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Breaker Breaker: I was recently enjoyed reading Matthew and what really stood out to me and actually gave me strength is that Jesus didn't take shiat from anyone. He'd call out all these Philistenes in a heartbeat.

And in John, Jesus does more than just call folks out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hahahahaha!  You actually think he cares about god or religion?  He's in it to fleece the rubes. That's it,
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Of course he can't

HE IS A FIGMENT OF THE IMAGINATION
 
ScepticalChymist
I was recently enjoyed reading Matthew and what really stood out to me and actually gave me strength is that Jesus didn't take shiat from anyone. He'd call out all these Philistenes in a heartbeat.


Philistines? I'm no scholar, and I gave up religion decades ago, but I'm pretty sure those guys hadn't been around for hundreds of years by the time Jesus got around to telling anybody anything.

Or maybe Jesus just had it out for uncultured people (you know, philistines) and I just forgot that bit. Easily possible.
 
Iczer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait. So your "god" is able to see whatever I do, including jacking it in the privacy of my own home, but isn't able to hear you sucking his dick through a mask? Maybe it's just a visual thing for him, he can't get off unless he sees you there on your knees with a ton of drool all over the place?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
chewd:
Yeah, turns out that god hates religion and atheists are the only ones who go to heaven.
I mean, if you were god, would you want to fill heaven with a bunch of drooling sycophants? Sounds like hell to me.

In the Anne Rice vampire novels world, that is how it works. God wants happy people. The churches turn people into grouches. The devil is the one trying to help people be happy with all the "sins". Hell is just purgatory where the devil straightens people out.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Breaker Breaker: I was recently enjoyed reading Matthew and what really stood out to me and actually gave me strength is that Jesus didn't take shiat from anyone. He'd call out all these Philistenes in a heartbeat.

And in John, Jesus does more than just call folks out.

[Fark user image 545x1500]


As I understand it, it's even nastier than that:  Back then, if you were making a scourge, it was common to braid in bits of glass and assorted shiat like that.  It's an all-day endeavor and an exercise in cruelty; you've got to be pissed to break that shiat out.  "Prince of peace" my ass, Yeshua bin Yosef wasn't a guy you wanted to piss off.
 
anuran
It's clear heathens like you have never read The Sermon in the  Mansion.
 
