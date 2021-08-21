 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Delta takes its toll on anti-vaxxers, as over 1,600,000 Americans switched teams over the last 3 days
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No! Hold true to your suicidal tendencies, Repuglicans!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
so.. around 2 weeks before the wave begins to crest in the US?
gonna be a sh*tty fortnite
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: so.. around 2 weeks before the wave begins to crest in the US?
gonna be a sh*tty fortnite


Yeah, my brother (J&J vaccinated) just tested positive after his wife (unvaccinated due to medical reasons) tested positive - she is getting monoclonal antibodies tomorrow.  Both of their daughters (10 & 4) are also, but the 10 year old is asymptomatic as of now.  Hopefully everyone pulls through relatively unscathed.  Don't know where they got it from, but I suspect school.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh and I found out yesterday that a co-worker I've know for years died on Monday from Covid.  I had last talked to him 2 weeks ago when he told me his daughter had tested positive that morning.  He was unvaccinated, and as far as I know he had no reason not to be vaccinated.  He leaves behind two daughters and a wife.  He was a nice guy, but I'm very sure he was a Trumper.  Draw your own conclusions.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fear is a powerful motivator.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

blender61: Fear is a powerful motivator.


The "Forever Boxes" are scary!
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Somebody they know died of it so now it's real.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let's goooooooo! Full Pfizer FDA approval is coming soon, too.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Young people are still lagging.  Old timers have very good vax rates, but under 25 need to step it up.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have a neurotic friend who has fibromyalgia and is worried about Pfizer and Astrazeneca making it worse.  One of her co-workers had a bad reaction to something about a week after getting Pfizer which isn't helping.  She wants to get Novavax which isn't approved here yet based on questionable advice from questionable sources.  At least she lives in Queensland where there are currently 68 cases total.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aimtastic: Somebody they know died of it so now it's real.


It amazes me when I meet someone who doesn't know anyone who has died from it.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Truck driver that does runs for us has been out for a month now. Got it from one of our employees in another state. His dad/boss told us it got pretty rough for a bit and now he's getting blood clots. We are still trying to figure why he didn't vaccinate. He's already been turned into a pincushion by the army that this shouldn't have been a big deal for him.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: aimtastic: Somebody they know died of it so now it's real.

It amazes me when I meet someone who doesn't know anyone who has died from it.


I don't know anyone in real life, but I don't know that many people anymore, either. I've lost track of nearly everyone I've ever known.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: No! Hold true to your suicidal tendencies,


BUT ALL I WANT IS A PEPSI!!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: No! Hold true to your suicidal tendencies, Repuglicans!


Funny, but there are people who really do think this way. They'd want the pandemic continue so they can be proven right more than they want people to come around and get vaxxed.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Switched teams? More like jumbled their rusty brainpan around to now claim they got vaccinated early and often and at no point were deceived and still believe it was a liberal hoax but wanted to be safe just in case.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no atheists in the vent ward, I guess.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama going to Code Red will help a bit.

/lol call 911 and no one's showing up, plague rat
//vaxx or diy tracheo
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Alabama going to Code Red will help a bit.

/lol call 911 and no one's showing up, plague rat
//vaxx or diy tracheo


Popeil's Pocket Tracheo- one size fits all!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flash:  the number of people as stupid as X or stupider is fewer than that number plus the number of people not stupider than X
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Young people are still lagging.  Old timers have very good vax rates, but under 25 need to step it up.


Is this skewed by everybody under 12 being ineligible, or are you citing 12-25 year old numbers?
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: There are no atheists in the vent ward, I guess.


Probably true. All the atheists I know got vaccinated as soon as they could and I don't know of anyone who got infected.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an idiot GQPer gets the shot because they don't want to end up like ole' Cletus on the vent over there, are they still going to blindly follow the idiots that were against them for so long?

If only there was some way to add a few extra IQ points to the vaccine mixture
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Fear is a powerful motivator.


Hasn't it been that the whole time
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: I have a neurotic friend who has fibromyalgia and is worried about Pfizer and Astrazeneca making it worse.  One of her co-workers had a bad reaction to something about a week after getting Pfizer which isn't helping.  She wants to get Novavax which isn't approved here yet based on questionable advice from questionable sources.  At least she lives in Queensland where there are currently 68 cases total.


For what it's worth, I have Fibromyalgia and had both doses of Pfizer with no issues.  So, you can assure her that some random person on the Internet has paved the way for her.  I also have Celiac, so chessmate or something!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got my 3rd dose today, and I'm already able to pull in metal spoons like a Jedi from further across the room and Bill Gates' brain transmissions come in a lot clearer.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my best friends lost her mom, who was in her 80s and on oxygen already because of a lung condition. This was before the vaccines were available, yet they all had been cautious because of her mom. She and her husband also ended up with it, but recovered.

Another friend lost his dad last week. His sister is on a ventilator. Both unvaccinated, and I don't know why.

Two of my nephews got it, as did their wives. Young and not vaccinated. Not anti, but I think they just thought they'd be OK. We'll see if they develop later issues. One good thing that came out of it was it convinced my son to get jabbed. Same with him, but seeing his cousins and some friends his age get it was the push he needed. Along with nagging from me. I'm so relieved now.

Yet I watched parents at our school board meeting last week talk about how they didn't want their kids to wear masks. As a parent, I cannot fathom how they can put their kids at risk. Just baffling and infuriating.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Oh and I found out yesterday that a co-worker I've know for years died on Monday from Covid.  I had last talked to him 2 weeks ago when he told me his daughter had tested positive that morning.  He was unvaccinated, and as far as I know he had no reason not to be vaccinated.  He leaves behind two daughters and a wife.  He was a nice guy, but I'm very sure he was a Trumper.  Draw your own conclusions.


I conclude that he was not a nice guy. He was nice to you, probably because he considered you a member of his tribe.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: blender61: Fear is a powerful motivator.

The "Forever Boxes" are scary!


Unless they are slutty caskets......

Just begging to get someone inside them
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many people who waited this long to get vaccinated were just trying to see if those of us who got vaxxed months ago would mutate into horrifying freaks/and or die, and now that they don't see what all the fuss is about they decided to get with the program.

I'm sure no such data exists, or ever will.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opiate of the Lasses: Eightballjacket: Young people are still lagging.  Old timers have very good vax rates, but under 25 need to step it up.

Is this skewed by everybody under 12 being ineligible, or are you citing 12-25 year old numbers?


No it is not, the age brackets are every 5 to 10 years.  It's at the cdc website and those under 12 are at .5%.   The older you get the more likely your to be vaxxed until you get to over 75 years.  Though at that age everyone is around 80 to 90 % vaxxed.  Age 13 to 39 are well below average.
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Fear is a powerful motivator.


I know a lot of folks are rushing because concert venues aren't letting people in without either vaccination proof or proof of negative test. I watched a bunch of Deadheads losing their shiat.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: aimtastic: Somebody they know died of it so now it's real.

It amazes me when I meet someone who doesn't know anyone who has died from it.


We haven't met, but I don't know anyone who died from COVID. Of course I don't know too many people, but I do know two people who came down with it.

630k is a lot of people but out of 350 million Americans it shouldn't be that surprising to find people who haven't been personally affected.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Young people are still lagging.  Old timers have very good vax rates, but under 25 need to step it up.


Over-30s had to get chicken pox as kids, to not get super sick with it as adults.
Under-30s had a chicken pox vaccine. They officially have zero points of reference with serious illness.

No polio, no measles, no smallpox, no rubella or tetanus... suddenly, there's this virus which everyone's supposed to take seriously, but they've never SEEN one that you actually need to worry about. Until now.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: There are no atheists in the vent ward, I guess.


Icy what you did there
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget that, I'm still flying Alaska.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: No! Hold true to your suicidal tendencies,

BUT ALL I WANT IS A PEPSI!!


IM NOT CRAZY YOUR THE ONE THATS CRAZY!!!
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: Truck driver that does runs for us has been out for a month now. Got it from one of our employees in another state. His dad/boss told us it got pretty rough for a bit and now he's getting blood clots. We are still trying to figure why he didn't vaccinate. He's already been turned into a pincushion by the army that this shouldn't have been a big deal for him.


What do you think he's been listening to while driving the truck?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Eightballjacket: Young people are still lagging.  Old timers have very good vax rates, but under 25 need to step it up.

Over-30s had to get chicken pox as kids, to not get super sick with it as adults.
Under-30s had a chicken pox vaccine. They officially have zero points of reference with serious illness.

No polio, no measles, no smallpox, no rubella or tetanus... suddenly, there's this virus which everyone's supposed to take seriously, but they've never SEEN one that you actually need to worry about. Until now.


That might be part of it.

We all had chickenpox, strep (repeatedly), rubella we had to worry about; hell, I even knew of a few kids who'd had measles, and my younger sister managed to get mumps as a tiny baby. Anyone my age or older can still remember smallpox being eradicated.

Younger adults today don't remember what it was like, and that might be part of what we're seeing.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rate is pretty high from 40+. The problem is from. 18-40 you have a 13% less rate. The 12-18 is super low also which is also alarming. It would be great to get kids vaxxed but when I see a 10% drop between 30 yr Olds and 40 yr olds, that is a huge concern.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly me, subby. I thought 1.6 million adults had left the Republican party
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's more like businesses and colleges are forcing people to get vaccinated.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bayoukitty: One of my best friends lost her mom, who was in her 80s and on oxygen already because of a lung condition. This was before the vaccines were available, yet they all had been cautious because of her mom. She and her husband also ended up with it, but recovered.

Another friend lost his dad last week. His sister is on a ventilator. Both unvaccinated, and I don't know why.

Two of my nephews got it, as did their wives. Young and not vaccinated. Not anti, but I think they just thought they'd be OK. We'll see if they develop later issues. One good thing that came out of it was it convinced my son to get jabbed. Same with him, but seeing his cousins and some friends his age get it was the push he needed. Along with nagging from me. I'm so relieved now.

Yet I watched parents at our school board meeting last week talk about how they didn't want their kids to wear masks. As a parent, I cannot fathom how they can put their kids at risk. Just baffling and infuriating.


Conversely there are those who find your stance baffling and infuriating. Surely you've seen videos of them losing their sh*t over it if not in person.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Eightballjacket: Young people are still lagging.  Old timers have very good vax rates, but under 25 need to step it up.

Over-30s had to get chicken pox as kids, to not get super sick with it as adults.
Under-30s had a chicken pox vaccine. They officially have zero points of reference with serious illness.

No polio, no measles, no smallpox, no rubella or tetanus... suddenly, there's this virus which everyone's supposed to take seriously, but they've never SEEN one that you actually need to worry about. Until now.


I've never had chicken pox. Neener neener.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: stilted: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: No! Hold true to your suicidal tendencies,

BUT ALL I WANT IS A PEPSI!!

IM NOT CRAZY YOUR THE ONE THATS CRAZY!!!


We're afraid you're gonna hurt somebody, we're afraid you're gonna hurt yourself...

/MY BEST INTERESTS!?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: The rate is pretty high from 40+. The problem is from. 18-40 you have a 13% less rate. The 12-18 is super low also which is also alarming. It would be great to get kids vaxxed but when I see a 10% drop between 30 yr Olds and 40 yr olds, that is a huge concern.


So according to your average farker, that means younger people are more likely to be trumpers.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 0z79: Eightballjacket: Young people are still lagging.  Old timers have very good vax rates, but under 25 need to step it up.

Over-30s had to get chicken pox as kids, to not get super sick with it as adults.
Under-30s had a chicken pox vaccine. They officially have zero points of reference with serious illness.

No polio, no measles, no smallpox, no rubella or tetanus... suddenly, there's this virus which everyone's supposed to take seriously, but they've never SEEN one that you actually need to worry about. Until now.

That might be part of it.

We all had chickenpox, strep (repeatedly), rubella we had to worry about; hell, I even knew of a few kids who'd had measles, and my younger sister managed to get mumps as a tiny baby. Anyone my age or older can still remember smallpox being eradicated.

Younger adults today don't remember what it was like, and that might be part of what we're seeing.


My great-grandmother was crippled by polio as a child. I grew up being quite glad it wasn't something I had to worry about.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

plecos: elvisaintdead: so.. around 2 weeks before the wave begins to crest in the US?
gonna be a sh*tty fortnite

Yeah, my brother (J&J vaccinated) just tested positive after his wife (unvaccinated due to medical reasons) tested positive - she is getting monoclonal antibodies tomorrow.  Both of their daughters (10 & 4) are also, but the 10 year old is asymptomatic as of now.  Hopefully everyone pulls through relatively unscathed.  Don't know where they got it from, but I suspect school.


Half vaccinated people in the midst of a newly infectious wave is how you get super virus.
 
telejester
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There are no atheists in the vent ward, I guess.


no anti-vaxxers there either, I would guess
 
