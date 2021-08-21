 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   Totally harsh weed, man   (seattletimes.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 3:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An AP story, where the FIRST sentence isn't one:

A ranch in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley this week as part of an investigation into illegal cannabis cultivation, human trafficking and forced labor, law enforcement said.

And they're the part of the bulwark of a free and informed society?  Game over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just some bootstrappy people doing bootstrappy things?

Perhaps not.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TPB Rita MacNeil
Youtube 3N877Nps_Nk
(nsfw language)
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Came in for the Humboldt County references. Very disappointing.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: An AP story, where the FIRST sentence isn't one:

A ranch in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley this week as part of an investigation into illegal cannabis cultivation, human trafficking and forced labor, law enforcement said.

And they're the part of the bulwark of a free and informed society?  Game over.


I can't stand shiatty writing and editing, too. Here, it looks like a typo that was missed. Put a "w" before "as" and it makes it a sentence. Not excusing it, just decoding.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
72,000 plants seems like a lot compared to my 2.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No matter who you think you are,
The moment your responsible to business NUT,
You want free labor.
Maybe, we pay companies to pay people.
Because they all want free labor? I don't know. But. I've never seen a business person who didn't want free labor.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: An AP story, where the FIRST sentence isn't one:

A ranch in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley this week as part of an investigation into illegal cannabis cultivation, human trafficking and forced labor, law enforcement said.

And they're the part of the bulwark of a free and informed society?  Game over.

I can't stand shiatty writing and editing, too. Here, it looks like a typo that was missed. Put a "w" before "as" and it makes it a sentence. Not excusing it, just decoding.


Probably 'as' should have been 'is'.

But the FIRST sentence?  No one even read it?  JFC.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They were simply unpaid interns. It's common industry practice.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.