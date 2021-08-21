 Skip to content
 
(Tahoe Daily Tribune)   Lake Tahoe is closed. Fire out front shoulda told ya   (tahoedailytribune.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildeness in Minnesota was just closed due wildfire too.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. The moon last night was dark orange
 
Gotfire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everything is farking ruined.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gotfire: Everything is farking ruined.


Username checks out.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In "Roughing It," Mark Twain tells how he and a friend camped on the north (I think) shore of Lake Tahoe. They got up in the morning and got in their boat and went fishing. It was idyllic... until they realized that they had left their fire burning, and they had started a forest fire...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Last time I was up there that whole stretch of 50 was just rank with pine needles and poison oak and long stretches of dead and dying pine trees. It's horrifying to think that everything from Kyburz to Twin Bridges is going to burn, but remembering how it looked and how the trees just came right down to the road...I don't know how there was any other way it was going to happen.

Even when there isn't a drought, at this time of year it's bone-dry, so, yeah. Wow. It's going to be bad.
 
Semion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another week ... another massive fire. Anyone here old enough to remember a big fire was rare and Farking big news!?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gotfire: Everything is farking ruined.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See this? Fark you, NYT. Fark you, tourists. Fark everybody in this farking country who never thinks about a farking thing except their farking little vacay plans, and their little trips to "recharge," using more resources than a man in Mexico uses in his whole life, and he works a whole lot farking harder too, and he doesn't think about ways to spread his farking footprint all over the farking world, because he is so faking special that nothing will stop him from fulfilling his dreeaaaaammmmms, no matter how many forest fires he has to drive through to get there, or how many times he has his plans ruined by the natural world falling apart. I hope you are very happy. I hope you are very farking pleased with yourself and your gluttonous, narcissistic lives. I hope every sunset you look at for the rest of your privileged life is ruined by smoke and regret.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Semion: Another week ... another massive fire. Anyone here old enough to remember a big fire was rare and Farking big news!?


I've lived in the Bay Area for 35 years, and it's only been like this (fire being a common occurrence) in the past five or so.

Climate change is coming at us way faster than we predicted.
 
p89tech
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I could make an angry rant about climate change, but....

I remember my parents buying me a bicycle from Caldors.

I remember going to Caldors with my dad because their hardware department had a tube testing machine so we could figure out which tubes needed to be replaced to fix our TV.

I don't remember big fires burning stuff down.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
auntedrie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I hope you are very happy.



Thanks for asking. Yes we are.

You?
 
ocelot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How the he'll is there anything left to burn out there?
 
ocelot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hell
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Semion: Another week ... another massive fire. Anyone here old enough to remember a big fire was rare and Farking big news!?

I've lived in the Bay Area for 35 years, and it's only been like this (fire being a common occurrence) in the past five or so.

Climate change is coming at us way faster than we predicted.


Or it's coming exactly as predicted except that the more dire predictions were dismissed as alarmist and not politically expedient...
 
haknudsen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Semion: Another week ... another massive fire. Anyone here old enough to remember a big fire was rare and Farking big news!?


20 straight drought years will do that.
 
Jedbone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ocelot: How the he'll is there anything left to burn out there?


Well, sounds like the pine bark beetles took care of plenty of trees that still stand, so, there's that.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Straight 🔥 🔥 🔥
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What about Lake Pahoe?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: [Fark user image 833x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size

could be worse, could be a fire during a Birdemic.
 
