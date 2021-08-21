 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   We are sorry to hear of your death. Your medical condition is of great importance to us. Please continue to wait on the sidewalk. You are number 57 in line   (click2houston.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The poor nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists can't see all the patients that are mounting in the lobby, and now we have patients waiting in parking lots and we have patients waiting in the back of ambulances in parking lots. It's a gridlock at the emergency department level," Pile told KPRC 2.

In TFA: one stock photo of an empty hallway.

Abbot regulating pictures now too?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just this morning on Fark I was assured that scenes like this were made up and would never happen.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Start by kicking out the covid cases who aren't vaccinated.  If you want to be willfully reckless with your life and ours?  Go do it on your own.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish there were some safe, scientifically proven methods that could help here. Something like social distancing, or mask wearing, or maybe a vaccine.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You have 30 minutes to move your casket.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Just this morning on Fark I was assured that scenes like this were made up and would never happen.


I've also been assured that since any empty space can be an ICU if you have enough duct tape, the shortage of trained healthcare workers to staff those spaces is irrelevant.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn3.volusion.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no dying in the red zone. The red zone is for loading and unloading of caskets only. There is no dying in the red zone.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
awe shiat, texas hit "dying-in-the-hospital-parking-lot-ind​ia-style" before florida did.

i am so very sorry for you guys. and especially for all the car accidents and heart attacks and emergency C-sections and gunshot wounds and rupturing appendixes and everyone else needing emergency care.

i'm sure my state will see you there VERY soon.

crap.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh look! See, you fools, being apathetic and doing nothing is not free.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I wish there were some safe, scientifically proven methods that could help here. Something like social distancing, or mask wearing, or maybe a vaccine.


A vaccine will take years.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't read the comments unless you wanna punch something
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: GardenWeasel: Just this morning on Fark I was assured that scenes like this were made up and would never happen.

I've also been assured that since any empty space can be an ICU if you have enough duct tape, the shortage of trained healthcare workers to staff those spaces is irrelevant.


See, you're treading on thin ice.

Listening to idiots peddling nonsense is how these people wound up dying on a sidewalk from a preventative illness.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good thing Canada opened the boarders to the States.
Thankfully, America is protecting dumb@ss Canadians from harm by not allowing us to go south.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I looked at the Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquinone comments, Ray.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: Don't read the comments unless you wanna punch something


I already do, so thanks for the warning.  Weren't these the same yahoos that were screaming that affordable health care was going to lead to 'death panels'?  Well... guess what ya got now?

/ My sister works in poison control and she is losing what little faith she had left in humanity.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Good thing Canada opened the boarders to the States.
Thankfully, America is protecting dumb@ss Canadians from harm by not allowing us to go south.


Umm... Canada is *north* of the US...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: Don't read the comments unless you wanna punch something


I like punching stuff
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
God hates anti-vaxxers.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do people know there's a simple opt-out for Covid-19? Vaccination and masks.**

// ** Note: Select this option before getting Covid-19.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: TotallyRealNotFake: Good thing Canada opened the boarders to the States.
Thankfully, America is protecting dumb@ss Canadians from harm by not allowing us to go south.

Umm... Canada is *north* of the US...


Not in Detroit.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The poor nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists can't see all the patients that are mounting in the lobby, and now we have patients waiting in parking lots and we have patients waiting in the back of ambulances in parking lots. It's a gridlock at the emergency department level," Pile told KPRC 2.

In TFA: one stock photo of an empty hallway.

Abbot regulating pictures now too?


Typical American Taliban censorship.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vaccinations may be bad, but in Texas they can run their A/C and heaters on cheap power whenever they want.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only there was some way they could have avoided this.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: WhippingBoi: TotallyRealNotFake: Good thing Canada opened the boarders to the States.
Thankfully, America is protecting dumb@ss Canadians from harm by not allowing us to go south.

Umm... Canada is *north* of the US...

Not in Detroit.


What do I know? I'm just a small-town girl living in a lonely world.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was on the phone with my doctor yesterday going over my bloodwork results. She apologized for being an hour late, because for the entire week she's had patient after patient come in with "My usual sinus infection".  Every time it was Covid.  Over and over and over.

I said, "Let me ask you something. Out of all the people with Covid you've treated week, how many were break through cases where a vaccinated person caught it?"

None. None was the answer. Every single case was an unvaccinated person.

My bloodwork results were outstanding, by the way.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only there had been some kind of warning from credible sources, and if only the nation had the resources to act on that warning.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The poor nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists can't see all the patients that are mounting in the lobby, and now we have patients waiting in parking lots and we have patients waiting in the back of ambulances in parking lots. It's a gridlock at the emergency department level," Pile told KPRC 2.

In TFA: one stock photo of an empty hallway.

Abbot regulating pictures now too?


Wouldn't there be a ton of legal issues with trying to publish photos of patients in hospitals, though?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wouldn't there be a ton of legal issues with trying to publish photos of patients in hospitals, though?


Solution: They're not patients once they die, they're just corpses.  Take pictures of the bodies.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Barfmaker: I wish there were some safe, scientifically proven methods that could help here. Something like social distancing, or mask wearing, or maybe a vaccine.

A vaccine will take years.


Yes, it did. Ending in late 2020 with the announcement of very successful results from the Phase 3 clinical trials.

https://www.statnews.com/2020/11/10/t​h​e-story-of-mrna-how-a-once-dismissed-i​dea-became-a-leading-technology-in-the​-covid-vaccine-race/
 
hillarys strap on
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


take two and call me in the morning....
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I looked at the Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquinone comments, Ray.

[Fark user image image 425x328]


That oughta do it, thanks very much, Ray.
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: TotallyRealNotFake: Good thing Canada opened the boarders to the States.
Thankfully, America is protecting dumb@ss Canadians from harm by not allowing us to go south.

Umm... Canada is *north* of the US...


Umm...and the U.S. is *south* of Canada.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When all Texans are dead, throw open the border with Mexico

Bury a couple of corpses, get a free home
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I was on the phone with my doctor yesterday going over my bloodwork results. She apologized for being an hour late, because for the entire week she's had patient after patient come in with "My usual sinus infection".  Every time it was Covid.  Over and over and over.

I said, "Let me ask you something. Out of all the people with Covid you've treated week, how many were break through cases where a vaccinated person caught it?"

None. None was the answer. Every single case was an unvaccinated person.

My bloodwork results were outstanding, by the way.


I only see the reports for patients sick enough to be admitted, but yeah, exactly zero recent COVID admissions have been vaccinated. And when they get sick enough to require consultations by infectious-disease specialists, they can wait to get even sicker because ID has been forced to perform triage on the flood of unvaccinated COVID patients.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm excited. This means our corporate middle-man private healthcare system will finally collapse.  Why not nationalize a couple of hospitals and clinics?
/there's a chance we won't have healthcare after the private healthcare system collapses due to "market forces."
 
jackandwater
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Start by kicking out the covid cases who aren't vaccinated.  If you want to be willfully reckless with your life and ours?  Go do it on your own.


Exactly!   I wholeheartedly  concur!   Let them die if they can't  take a few steps to be safe.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ten foiled hats: WhippingBoi: TotallyRealNotFake: Good thing Canada opened the boarders to the States.
Thankfully, America is protecting dumb@ss Canadians from harm by not allowing us to go south.

Umm... Canada is *north* of the US...

Umm...and the U.S. is *south* of Canada.


Not in Detroit.
 
ng2810
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The poor nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists can't see all the patients that are mounting in the lobby, and now we have patients waiting in parking lots and we have patients waiting in the back of ambulances in parking lots. It's a gridlock at the emergency department level," Pile told KPRC 2.

In TFA: one stock photo of an empty hallway.

Abbot regulating pictures now too?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep in mind: This is not an ER in Texas. It's a public library in Florida where people went for Regeneron Anti-body treatments after they had left the hospitals because they were not sick enough to be admitted. I can only imagine what the ERs look like...

This is the humiliation that awaits you if you refuse to get vaccinated - on the floor, desperate to breathe, willing to get injected with whatever the hell you can in order to keep breathing again.

There was an Opinion piece from an ER Doctor about a guy who was being treated in her ER. He refused to get vaccinated, but after he caught Covid19 he started popping anti-biotics, anti-virals, hydroxychloroquine he bought online, and finally agreed to remdesivir before dying 9 days after treatment.

I only wonder how his kids will react once they are old enough to ask why they don't have a father and old enough to Google his cause of death.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: Don't read the comments unless you wanna punch something


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is obviously the tip of the iceberg, and I'm sure most farkers see that.

That new Covid graph from Florida is something else. The next few weeks are going to be insane in those areas where hospitals are already filling up.

Of course, states full of antiVa and antiMa are getting hit the hardest by the Delta surge. It's like living in a sci-fi film, right as the second act is starting.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ten foiled hats: WhippingBoi: TotallyRealNotFake: Good thing Canada opened the boarders to the States.
Thankfully, America is protecting dumb@ss Canadians from harm by not allowing us to go south.

Umm... Canada is *north* of the US...

Umm...and the U.S. is *south* of Canada.


The point being that the border closures are opposite to the distribution of the virus:

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a37​3​02334/canada-reopens-us-border-to-trav​elers/ (USA->CAN is open)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/us-bor​d​er-canada-closed-1.6147189 (moose out front shoulda told ya)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: There is no dying in the red zone. The red zone is for loading and unloading of caskets only. There is no dying in the red zone.


No, the white zone is for loading. Now, there is no stopping in a RED zone.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hyjamon: Straight Outta Wells Branch: There is no dying in the red zone. The red zone is for loading and unloading of caskets only. There is no dying in the red zone.

No, the white zone is for loading. Now, there is no stopping in a RED zone.


The red zone has always been for loading and unloading of passengers. There's never stopping in a white zone.
 
