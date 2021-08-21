 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   It's spring break in August, as Delta, Lambda and B1-621 get together in Florida. Subby's pretty sure that last one is the geek frat for engineers   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, delta variant of COVID-19, new variants, variant of interest, dominant variant, lambda variant  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We need to either close the border both ways, or get Bugs Bunny on the job.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ha, Covid is so dumb. Don't even know which season is Spring Break.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark it. We all have to die someday.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in TFA: neither of them is more infectious than the delta monstrosity.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Fark it. We all have to die someday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
freedumb, it smells so sweet
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's be honest the US can't handle Covid. We're both wimpy and idiotic. Freedumb and science illiterate. It's the perfect storm to watch the collapse of America.

We could have been something...
We didn't, so here we are.
School starts or started

Vaccinate EVERYONE!
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: freedumb, it smells so sweet


freedumb is just another word for nothing left to lose.
J.Joplin
 
Mokmo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hopefully vaccines work on them.  Maybe the japanese students got it wrong? We'll see.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby...

The Greeks Don't Want No Freaks (2013 Remaster)
Youtube bEiDPGoMhMw
 
usernameguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"One of them is called Lambda, and it's been named as a variant of interest by the WHO, and it's the dominant variant in South America and Peru" said Michael Teng, associate professor of the College of Medicine Internal Medicine at USF Health.

Did they move Peru out of South America?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

usernameguy: "One of them is called Lambda, and it's been named as a variant of interest by the WHO, and it's the dominant variant in South America and Peru" said Michael Teng, associate professor of the College of Medicine Internal Medicine at USF Health.

Did they move Peru out of South America?


At least for spring break?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
/oblig snapshot up to the end of yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Ha, Covid is so dumb. Don't even know which season is Spring Break.


Covid loves dumbfark Floridians. They are its favorite trash reality tv series.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: /oblig snapshot up to the end of yesterday:

[Fark user image image 348x1402]


Florida is lying about deaths. Probably lying about case numbers, too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

erik-k: Meanwhile in TFA: neither of them is more infectious than the delta monstrosity.


? For now. In as much as we can know, currently.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A bunch of irresponsible, unvaccinated, mask-less, and easily propagandized Floridians are getting sick and dying?  Where is the bad news?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: A bunch of irresponsible, unvaccinated, mask-less, and easily propagandized Floridians are getting sick and dying?  Where is the bad news?


They will spread the new variants as far and wide as they can, dooming us all to die due to a Grifting GQP governors desire to be the new Trump?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gassy Snake: C18H27NO3: /oblig snapshot up to the end of yesterday:

[Fark user image image 348x1402]

Florida is lying about deaths. Probably lying about case numbers, too.


Yes, when presented with data you don't like just say it's a lie. That's science!
 
