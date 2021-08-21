 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS8 San Diego)   Six-year-old dies in the orca tank at Sea World San Diego   (cbs8.com) divider line
47
    More: Sad, Death, SeaWorld San Diego, San Diego, animal care specialists, difficult time, Autopsy, signs of illness, 6-year-old female orca  
•       •       •

1621 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 4:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still keeping Orcas? Are we going to put them in a tank, so that they'll be safe while we keep burning down the planet? It's a good thing we showed up then.

Oh it died. Get another one. Fark, why do living things have to have needs? People are trying to run businesses here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want my click back. A six year old did die.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably happy for the sweet release of death from it's tiny ass enclosure. Poor things shouldn't be held in captivity.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: We still keeping Orcas? Are we going to put them in a tank, so that they'll be safe while we keep burning down the planet?


I have it on good authority that you can have a fire at a Sea Parks too, so . .
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free Willy six year old.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we/people issued a recognition that dolphins and orcas are sentient beings and shouldn't be in zoos. Did I dream that?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I thought we/people issued a recognition that dolphins and orcas are sentient beings and shouldn't be in zoos. Did I dream that?


Human people did, but corporation people didn't.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I thought we/people issued a recognition that dolphins and orcas are sentient beings and shouldn't be in zoos. Did I dream that?


But we also said that shareholder value shouldn't be harmed either.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was all ready to come in here and post a picture of a smiling orca saying "He was delicious"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I thought we/people issued a recognition that dolphins and orcas are sentient beings and shouldn't be in zoos. Did I dream that?


Yes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I was all ready to come in here and post a picture of a smiling orca saying "He was delicious"


I'm so annoyed. A kid didn't die. And even worse we killed a poor orca.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this orca was born AFTER the documentary Blackfish was released. So much for preventing whalefarking.

//"Whalefarking" is also the name of a new TLC reality show. Book it, done.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
←Free Willy
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Wine Sipping Elitist: I thought we/people issued a recognition that dolphins and orcas are sentient beings and shouldn't be in zoos. Did I dream that?

Human people did, but corporation people didn't.


Silly farker- corporations ARE people.
/fark hobby lobby
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I watched Jaws last night. That's all I got.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn you, subby!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope they make the folks at seaworld eat it.
 
Flincher
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least he didn't get teh librul covid
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
just when you think you are helping them...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Walker: I was all ready to come in here and post a picture of a smiling orca saying "He was delicious"

I'm so annoyed. A kid didn't die. And even worse we killed a poor orca.


And yet you woke up today.

The world is, indeed, unfair.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I hope they make the folks at seaworld eat it.


That would only be punishment to someone who cares about the animals and thinks of them as near-human, which would rather defeat the intent.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I thought we/people issued a recognition that dolphins and orcas are sentient beings and shouldn't be in zoos. Did I dream that?


You can stop capturing new ones, but the ones already in captivity would probably not survive long if they were just dumped back into the wild. And if a captive pair decides they want to mate, well, would you want to be the guy who has to put a condom on the male? Babies will happen.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



RIP
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
F*ck Sea World

I'm fortunate enough to be very close to an actual marine rescue in Mote Marine. What Sea World does is circus level exploration and should be eradicated in civilized countries
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: waxbeans: Walker: I was all ready to come in here and post a picture of a smiling orca saying "He was delicious"

I'm so annoyed. A kid didn't die. And even worse we killed a poor orca.

And yet you woke up today.

The world is, indeed, unfair.


Actually that sits deep with me.
It's so odd that I out lived wealthy healthy people. Like Ramen Girl, basketball man. It kind of funny. And it's ALSO nuts. How am I out living people who had access to doctors and actual food and medication.
Not being Kobe Bryant literally saved my life. Which is funny. It really it. I'm only alive right now because I've been denied opportunities.
I'm only alive right now because I didn't get invited to parties.
Every negative thing that has happened in the last 35 years is the only reason I'm alive right now.
It's kind of cool to be on Facebook and see the people I went to school with and they're all old and dying.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
startrek.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [startrek.com image 850x459]


Hey is it the guy that was living in a van outside of gold's gym?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I thought we/people issued a recognition that dolphins and orcas are sentient beings and shouldn't be in zoos. Did I dream that?


If they are so smart why are they stuck in pools?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: You can stop capturing new ones, but the ones already in captivity would probably not survive long if they were just dumped back into the wild. And if a captive pair decides they want to mate, well, would you want to be the guy who has to put a condom on the male? Babies will happen.


That's not how orcas work.

The females WILL attack bachelor males. So generally the males have to be kept away from the main pod so violence won't happen. It's one of the reasons why Seaworld had a male orca lose his mind and start taking out humans. Turns out being kept in a tiny exclusion tank because the females kept farking him up isn't healthy.

In other words, separate the sexes and build the tanks large enough they don't turn into murder sea pandas.

/but that wouldn't make money
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everyone knows orcas are used to make Guinness.  Boil 'em up and the white stuff floats to the top.  Looks like it's party time.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Orca Tank is the name of my Heart cover band.
 
Muso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: tiny ass enclosure


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
COVID19
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flincher: At least he didn't get teh librul covid


yes, but i DID submit this article.. and i got both Trump and Abbot sick. So at least i'm not ALL bad.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're gonna need a crane and really big toilet...
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, new special on sushi?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Walker: I was all ready to come in here and post a picture of a smiling orca saying "He was delicious"

I'm so annoyed. A kid didn't die. And even worse we killed a poor orca.


I bet there weren't any goats anywhere nearby.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know how to fix this, we need dynamite!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: They're gonna need a crane and really big toilet...


that's how you get sewer whales
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If there's one thing killer whales love to eat, it's children.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I know how to fix this, we need dynamite!


And strap it to a 6 year old child of a SeaWorld board member you kidnap and make do tricks for candy or get blowed up?

Seems a little extreme.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Ivo Shandor: You can stop capturing new ones, but the ones already in captivity would probably not survive long if they were just dumped back into the wild. And if a captive pair decides they want to mate, well, would you want to be the guy who has to put a condom on the male? Babies will happen.

That's not how orcas work.

The females WILL attack bachelor males. So generally the males have to be kept away from the main pod so violence won't happen. It's one of the reasons why Seaworld had a male orca lose his mind and start taking out humans. Turns out being kept in a tiny exclusion tank because the females kept farking him up isn't healthy.

In other words, separate the sexes and build the tanks large enough they don't turn into murder sea pandas.

/but that wouldn't make money


Yeah, turns out wild orca pods are a lot like elephant herds combined with lion prides. They're matriarchal, with a couple of adult bulls who handle the heavy hunting; but pelagic pods are mostly bachelor males and they're the ones out in the open ocean hunting sharks and sailfish.

As to "letting them go" well, it turns out that much like humans, orcas have their own regional accents and tribes, and you can't just turn an orca loose and hope it joins up with the local pod. If it doesn't speak the "language", the pod won't accept it, and a solo orca won't survive long because it won't be able to eat enough to sustain itself.

The truly humane thing would be to kill the ones currently in captivity and not acquire any more; but I can imagine the outcry if we did that.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I watched Jaws last night. That's all I got.


Was it the 3rd one filmed at SeaWorld Orlando? I hope so cause the affects were amazing, making it the best Jaws movie ever!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not to brag, but I was one of the really little kids at the touch tank in that movie...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks to Dennis Quaid there was a cocaine shortage in Orlando at the time.

/SeaWorld wasn't as bad when they were owned by Anheuser-Busch
//the new owners don't GAF
///really, they just see it as one less animal to feed
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon:

you can't just turn an orca loose and hope it joins up with the local pod. If it doesn't speak the "language", the pod won't accept it, and a solo orca won't survive long because it won't be able to eat enough to sustain itself.


That's how you get orca gangs.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I know how to fix this, we need dynamite!


media.heartlandtv.comView Full Size


/Oregon looks down approvingly
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Gyrfalcon:

you can't just turn an orca loose and hope it joins up with the local pod. If it doesn't speak the "language", the pod won't accept it, and a solo orca won't survive long because it won't be able to eat enough to sustain itself.


That's how you get orca gangs.


You thought the Sharks and the Jets were bad, wait 'til you see the Orcas.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now they will need a new routine, maybe they can combine the seal show with the orca show..

Fark user imageView Full Size


/The kick is up..... and It's GOOOOOOOOOOD!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now they will need a new routine, maybe they can combine the seal show with the orca show..

[Fark user image image 444x250]

/The kick is up..... and It's GOOOOOOOOOOD!


I'd pay to see that
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.