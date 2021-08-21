 Skip to content
(USA Today)   A look at which states to avoid visiting for the foreseeable future   (usatoday.com) divider line
    PSA, World population, adult population, share of eligible residents, largest shares of adults, COVID-19 vaccines, Recent surges of the delta variant, older population, recent survey  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All of them?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the south
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

done in one.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I'm visiting people not whole areas, I'll go wherever the hell I feel like
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the f*ck is visiting any state? Stay the f*ck home, Jesus. The virus doesn't care who you're visiting or why.
 
Flincher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA: Nationwide, 16,300,000 people, 6.5% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 6,980,000, or 2.8%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 13,800,000 American adults, or 5.5% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

Take away their voting rights and ability to breed. God these morons are farking stupid
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Canada beats all States on first dose and only Vermont beats Canada on fully vaccinated.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The states are fine, it's the people you have to avoid. I spent 3 days in Wyoming without speaking to a single local resident. The risk was zero.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Based on the data, I would be comfortable travelling to Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More stupid people out there than I thought ..
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I HAVE RIGHTS!

/chokes to death on a ventilator to spite teh libz
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice that see that everyone took up guilt-free traveling again. If we don't keep the economy moving by indulging our hedonistic dreams, the country would collapse.

What we're doing right now is raging success and an example of American exceptionalism. If they aren't dying right in front of us at this point, we have failed capitalism.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 25,900,000 Americans - or 10.4% of the 18 and older population - say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination."

Bullshiat. Census didn't ask any questions about getting vaccinated. It's lies like this that have people so skeptical about it.

And like people are going to be honest about about getting a vaccine on a survey.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I got that survey. Since I was vaccinated, it skipped over the question of why you weren't.
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My co-worker left today for a week at Disney World with her husband and unvaccinated child. I mean - really?!!?!
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good job, Puerto Rico!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Have you ever been to Wyoming? Cannibal the Musical
Youtube ozFAmEP30HU
 
Axeofjudgement [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm still laughing at Canada.

I did my part. Interestingly I finally lost my shiat and had to seek therapy for bipolar depression

Probably unrelated but things broke, I'm currently under scrutiny for telling someone "I will offer up a brick to the back of your head boy"

Even funnier is I'm not even getting a verbal or written write up over that one
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Grumpy Cat and I are visiting Portland, ME, for a couple of days in early September, and then we're heading to Cape Cod for a few days.

/feeling kind of confident we'll be ok
 
zerkalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WA is pretty high but I suspect the east-west divide is large. I'll stay on this side of the Cascades, thank you
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's periodic table of stupid.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Interesting. I'm looking at the survey right now. Not one question or mention of vaccination status.

Maybe they have different surveys for different parts of the country. Makes one wonder why.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

... I'm sorry, do you think they're talking about the census?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
America? Is it America?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Oh look it's you again. The gay stalker troll. How's that T-cell count coming along Madge...?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Are you suggesting that I have problems with my immune system because I'm gay? Is that what you're saying?
 
dmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oddly enough they do more surveys than the once a decade one that goes to everyone in the country.
 
