Swedish sex festival gets more than the usual STDs after 100 randy revellers test positive for Covid
    Sweden, Covid outbreak, raunchy Tantra event  
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Swedish sex festival is the name of my Abba cover band.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capital "A" with umlaut is an offense to umlauts.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, test before the event. You might have had 10 cases instead of 100.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm curious how many of those 100 were the good looking people engaging in actual sex
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Until this very moment, I had no idea Sweden held sex festivals.

I shall now spend the remainder of my days wandering the incomprehensible maze that is Ikea.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And angry members of the municipal council in neighbouring Årjäng wrote in a Facebook post that Tantra visitors had "f***ed around," Aftonbladet added.

As we all would have expected here at FARK, they eventual found out.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pork Pork Pork

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
