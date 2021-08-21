 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Satan breaks into local TV news. Viewers unaware of the difference   (huffpost.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Broadcaster Yvonne Yong, brief pause, Law, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone get spanked with a fly swatter?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, it was just these guys.
The Kids in the Hall - Simon and Hecubus
Youtube 1L8wftRFLX0
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or this guy
Kids In The Hall - Satanic Salesman
Youtube -AxdJzXEpxM
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or this dude here maybe
The Kids in the Hall - In Search of Pot
Youtube 2_nqCafC2A0


You're welcome.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pfft. amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't invite him in.

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, today Satan.

/This pic from the preview is hilarious to me
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aww, dammit Satan..."
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here we have a picture of Satan trying to stop the Devils.

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size


/always found that line funny
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fox to report the incident to Hell Command.  Their contract clearly states that they have domain over TV
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson?
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh, that was odd. She was clearly waiting for a sound bite that didn't come and then the control room cycled through a couple of supers that also went with a sound bite. And then they dumped back out to camera.

I'm guessing something went wrong with the sot and they didn't have it for some reason and then had to scramble a bit to get past that bit of coding (assuming they're using some sort of automation) before they could get back to the camera shot. So they weren't supposed to be sitting on that vo for as long as they were.

For some reason the vo had garbage at the end of it that shouldn't have been there.

That's the kind of thing that would have happened back when we used actual tapes. A new story is edited onto a tape over top of an old story so you get a bit of the old one after the new one ends. Shouldn't happen with digital editing/video unless an editor is screwing around for some reason.

Now *completely* wrong video still happens because people hit wrong buttons, but having just a bit of wrong video after correct video is far less likely. Heck, I aired some wrong video this morning because someone put the same video in two different places (one right, one wrong).

/20+ years as a newscast director
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The anchor's blank reaction makes the clip worth watching.

Her thought bubble read, "Yes, Hail Satan, indeed".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The anchor's blank reaction makes the clip worth watching.

Her thought bubble read, "Yes, Hail Satan, indeed".


I was thinking she looked slightly disappointed at Satan for interrupting.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: This guy?

[Fark user image image 425x283]


"Yay, ummmm I think I missed that plot point.... Back it up, say... 90 seconds?"
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This has confirmed my belief that the religious ceremonies of white people are dorky no matter the deity.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Watch it 3 times. Didn't see anything odd.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Repeat.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
docplayer.fiView Full Size

SEITANIC
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The more I hear about other people's jobs the more I think, "That sounds crazy easy. I bet this person gets paid more than I do to teach. fark everything."
 
