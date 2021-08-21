 Skip to content
 
(My Northwest)   Man outraged OUTRAGED to discover hospital isn't going to waste a new heart on him if he refuses to get vaccinated   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Like trend continue.  Please.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Same deal as the liver transplants.  No point wasting a liver on someone who plans on immediately trashing it.

Unless you're rich/famous of course.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The list of medical conditions Allen says he's facing is long: mitral valve regurgitation, tricuspid valve regurgitation, aortic valve regurgitation, aneurism of thoracic aorta, and dilated cardiomyopathy.

If I had even one of those issues, I'd have been in line for vaccine before the ink dried on the EUA.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let him be outraged.  Or he can grow the fark up and get vaccinated.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good, more of this please.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
so?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Alphax: Let him be outraged.  Or he can grow the fark up and get vaccinated.


This.

He has a choice: be a loudmouth about some stupid political bullshiat that just shows he's a dupe of manipulation propaganda, or do what he needs to do medically.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh no anyway.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is how the transplant system works. Organs are scarce resources. Deal with it or die.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.  Useable donor hearts are farking priceless, and giving one to someone who's not going to take the most basic, elementary steps to make sure that gift isn't going to be wasted would be obscene.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
moving on to something more newsworthy than, "Dumbass not doing the smart thing, will likely die."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm surprised the transplant center even gave him a choice. When my son was waiting for his kidney the transplant team would just schedule appointments saying "You are getting X shot on Tuesday. Be there at 9." He was told from the beginning to follow protocol or he was out of the program.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This brings a tear to my eye. In a good way.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I find it hilarious that he lists side effects of the vaccine in his decision.

I know what the side effect of heart failure is.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good, now keep him off the list too.  If he feels he had to get a shot under duress, he's not going to take care of it/himself very well either, you know, 'I'll show them...'
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Way back when there was a draft, this exact logic was employed by the un-American Commie hippies to skip out on service.

"I'm for freedom for everybody. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask, if you don't, don't. That's what America is about,"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of things will knock you off the transplant waiting list.  This one is totally avoidable.  Refusing a COVID vaccine shows a reckless disregard for your own safety, and a new organ is likely to be wasted on you.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA-vaccine-hesitant

So this is the latest phraseology the conservatives are using to hide their idiocy?  Sounds like the author needs a safe space.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the most common anti-vax arguments is along the lines of "We have no idea what the effects will be on the body after 18 months! There are no long term studies!"

Well, this guy ain't gonna make it 18 months without his transplant. So who cares?  Take your chances on what might happen 18+ months down the road, or be Dead by Christmas.

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You just know this guy is getting tons of support on social media and whatnot. It's likely convinced him to be a "martyr for the cause."
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. Die, idiot.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should calm down.  All that anger might cause a cardiac event.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: You just know this guy is getting tons of support on social media and whatnot. It's likely convinced him to be a "martyr for the cause."


\o/

Yay!!!

More, please.

Please die from ignorance.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's look at the facts shall we?

The drugs that they give transplant recipients greatly compromises their immune system.
We are in the middle of a pandemic.
If a recipient were to contract covid it would have a very high chance of killing them
Vaccines will lower that chance significantly
People that refuse to get vaccinated for "reasons" are not likely to follow other precautionary protocols in regards to not getting sick.
Organs are in short supply and need to go to people who will take care of themselves.
We're better off without that kind of stupid running around getting infected and spreading it to others.


TLDR: Fark him, if he's that stupid he's a waste of space, give the organ to someone who isn't going out of their way to be a drain on society.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be glad to perform the first half of the operation for him, no charge.
(Aztec-style is extra)
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: One of the most common anti-vax arguments is along the lines of "We have no idea what the effects will be on the body after 18 months! There are no long term studies!"

Well, this guy ain't gonna make it 18 months without his transplant. So who cares?  Take your chances on what might happen 18+ months down the road, or be Dead by Christmas.

[img.discogs.com image 500x500]


If everyone that got vaccinated dies in 8 years, I'm okay with doing my part to heal the planet. Only problem is the ones that are left will probably continue to fark it up and worse.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all likelihood, that man just killed himself with removal from a transplant list with wait times over two years.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hospital, my heart clinic. Good.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark do you sign on for a heart transplant and the myriad of lifelong drugs you have to take to prevent organ rejection, and then balk at what is essentially a one-time vaccination?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I find it hilarious that he lists side effects of the vaccine in his decision.

I know what the side effect of heart failure is.


Saved from prior anti-vax threads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy?

Key and Peele - Obamacare
Youtube B4_Fnpwmv-0
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: One of the most common anti-vax arguments is along the lines of "We have no idea what the effects will be on the body after 18 months! There are no long term studies!"

Well, this guy ain't gonna make it 18 months without his transplant. So who cares?  Take your chances on what might happen 18+ months down the road, or be Dead by Christmas.

[img.discogs.com image 500x500]


Also, we don't know if space aliens will destroy us tomorrow, but we continue on as if they won't.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that the article is trying to frame it like he is being slighted, but I still want to cheer for the hospital.  You can't even spin how idiotic he is.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never stop loving these stories.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if it isn't the consequences of his own actions.

Something many Americans aren't used to dealing with.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be malpractice not to require vaccination prior to a transplant. Post-transplant drugs screw up your immune system and not being vaccinated prior to the transplant would basically serve him up on a silver platter to COVID.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is a great example of how to write about something entirely normal and make it sound nefarious.  Good for the hospital.  But they're probably going to get lots of spittle-flecked emails from morons.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I understand that my choices have repercussions but I did not change the policy. I am most put off, not by your decision to remove me from the list, thereby removing any opportunity to live out my life at a near-normal level, but by the lack of scientific logic that dictates your 'policy,'" he wrote.

Oh, scientific logic. Yep, big proponent of that.

"As a person who has spent much time and money at UWMC as a heart failure patient, I am being told I cannot get care for my condition unless I take an injection that has shown to cause cardiac problems," he wrote. "It seems that a wise choice would be to not make a panic move and run to get injected with the experimental gene therapy until more is known."

Derp, I use words without having any idea what they mean.

It should be painful to be this stupid, and for this guy, it looks like a will be.

/But but but they want to alter my genes!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame we can't make any use from the heart he already has.
Maybe feed it to hogs?
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the immunosuppression meds you have to take after an organ transplant, yer gonna be a sitting duck for the Delta variant.  Get vaxxed or get farked.

Heck, some surgeons won't work on you if you smoke, either.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two reasons why I refuse to be an organ donor or donate my body to science.

One, because of the gruesome sh*t that happened at a certain cadaver donations processing center in Arizona a few years back (Google it), and the thought of any of my bits may help extend the lifespan of undeserving pieces of sh*t like Dick Cheney or this dumb chucklefark right here.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if anyone from this hospital reads Fark, but if they do I hope they see the support for what they've done. I also hope they share this story with other hospitals and they all start adopting a similar policy.

As long as the militant anti-vaccination freeloaders can continue to act like parasites and enjoy the benefits of society without actually contributing, they will. They shouldn't be insulated against feeling the full weight of their decisions - financially, socially and medically.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His family will sue. He may or may live long enough to see the result of the trial. From that point on the face of medical care will change, likely for the worst as this will make it to the conservative heavy supreme court, if it doesn't land with a conservative court in Wisconsin.

Results will be people who need transplants can't get them because alcoholics, smokers, addicts, grossly obese, and general shiat bags will be getting them.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: How the fark do you sign on for a heart transplant and the myriad of lifelong drugs you have to take to prevent organ rejection, and then balk at what is essentially a one-time vaccination?


By being a propaganda-rotten idiot.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willing to get a transplant, but not a vaccine?

I'd love to hear his reasoning.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, the death panels have started.
 
