(The Sun)   Belgian zoo bans woman who "loves" one of its chimps after she and the ape would blow kisses and wave to each other during weekly visits, saying such monkeyshines will not be tolerated (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cock blocking a chimpanzee? That's low.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The lady and the monkey were making a baby at the zoo and the baby winked at me.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't this how Republicans are born?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
you finally made a monkey out of me
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, the apes are evolving. We have a choice: Love or war......

//spoiler: It's probably going to be war...
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Waffel
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AIR - Sexy Boy (Official Video)
Youtube wouKI_myXxk


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAQMo​h​z0In0
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"An animal that is too focused on people is less respected by its peers,"


Who knew chimps were such dicks?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I violated Fark policy and RTFA.

I understand the zoo's position, but the animal may not be able to be rehabilitated after being raised as a human pet, and allowing it to socialize with a human may not make it 'as much a chimpanzee as it can be' but it may be the path to the highest net happiness for the animal in captivity.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Who knew chimps were such dicks?


Chimps can make humans look like pacifists.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for both. Honestly, the chimp was raised as a pet, and obviously likes human companionship. It doesn't fit in with the other chimps, but I doubt anything will fix that. Plus the life of a zoo animal must be pretty boring in most cases. Here he had something he enjoyed. Plus have you seen how the average zoo visitor interacts with chimps and other primates? I was disgusted at the way most of the visitors were taunting the chimps at the Taipei Zoo. The animals were enraged. If any of them ever escaped, it would not go well for the jack ass viewers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Weird yes, but I didn't see anything inappropriate.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "An animal that is too focused on people is less respected by its peers,"


Who knew chimps were such dicks?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Chimps don't tolerate dicks
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, at least they weren't flinging poo at each other.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bababa: I feel sorry for both. Honestly, the chimp was raised as a pet, and obviously likes human companionship. It doesn't fit in with the other chimps, but I doubt anything will fix that. Plus the life of a zoo animal must be pretty boring in most cases. Here he had something he enjoyed. Plus have you seen how the average zoo visitor interacts with chimps and other primates? I was disgusted at the way most of the visitors were taunting the chimps at the Taipei Zoo. The animals were enraged. If any of them ever escaped, it would not go well for the jack ass viewers.


Yeah, hard to call either side wrong. I would probably side with the woman because the chimp is so farking old. Then again, the zoo probably doesn't want a bunch of kids to see the other chimps rip him apart and fark his skull.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Cock blocking a chimpanzee? That's low.


As it's the woman, not the chimp, who has to be banned, that sounds more like "clam-jamming a chimp fan."
 
