Crazy talk, sure, but could you handle a sober vacation?
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CSB: not only did I handle a sober vacation, I handled a sober vacation to Disneyworld with 10 year old child.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: CSB: not only did I handle a sober vacation, I handled a sober vacation to Disneyworld with 10 year old child.


Username checks out.  XD
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
like a day without sunshine
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My brother was an alcoholic, so if I ever travel with my parents, I don't drink.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty much our whole trip in Morocco was alcohol-free.  Finding that lone sports bar in Marrakesh was heavenly, tho.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as a point of order, one could interpret "sober vacation" as a vacation from sobriety.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU GO FIRST! (points finger dipsomaniacally)
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You may not live longer, but it'll sure feel like you are.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The day I drank a glass of water
 
DerAppie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Pretty much our whole trip in Morocco was alcohol-free.  Finding that lone sports bar in Marrakesh was heavenly, tho.


I've also done a booze-free vacation to Morocco.

I liked that the wifi password at one of the hostels was "no alcohol" and that they all sat on the rooftop smoking weed and partaking of other local intoxicants. But no alcohol, that is bad.

I thought it was very, very hypocritical.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How am I going to get laid without alcohol?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Been sober for 50 years, survived a few vacations.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: How am I going to get laid without alcohol?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My username checks all the way out. I'm on day 11 of sobriety. fark it feels good.

No vacation in sight though.

/Previously mentioned in another fark thread I was on day 6 or something. My math, and brain, was very clouded at the time. This time I counted
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Surely there is a, I dunno, middle ground? , between not drinking and not being sober?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes. But it helps that I am a sometimes drinker.

/just got back from France, last day was in Bordeaux
//you bet your ass I did a wine tour
///apparently 2015/2016 is the best year for reds from that region. Also, skip 2021 due to vine disease
 
Rucker10
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DerAppie: raerae1980: Pretty much our whole trip in Morocco was alcohol-free.  Finding that lone sports bar in Marrakesh was heavenly, tho.

I've also done a booze-free vacation to Morocco.

I liked that the wifi password at one of the hostels was "no alcohol" and that they all sat on the rooftop smoking weed and partaking of other local intoxicants. But no alcohol, that is bad.

I thought it was very, very hypocritical.


This sums up the human condition right here. "Your thing is bad whilst my thing is good."

Every vice nazi has their own thing, they've just done the mental gymnastics required to not see it that way.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the vacation was from 7am to 6pm.
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"A chance to go booze free."

Yeah.

I have a chance to clip a clothespin to one of my nuts. Why would I want to do that?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sober from what?  Booze?  Yeah I think I can handle that.  Weed?  Got me an rx for that.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus, why would I fark up a good vacation with constant hangovers?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes.   I've probably had as many vacations without alcohol as with.  And when I drink, it's a random frozen drink by the pool or glass of wine if my wife orders some with dinner.

I'll go a month or two without a drink at home, though, so it's not a big transition.
 
Boberella
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My vacation is just ending and I haven't had a drink in 6+ months. So yes!
 
Shub-Niggurath's Supernumerary Tentacle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since I've already had my lifetime allowance of alcohol, yeah, all vacations are sober now. It's fine. I'm still super introverted, so the stress that is other people is always present. But the money I don't spend on booze now goes to affording better destinations that usually come with better people, so that's OK.

Looking back, one of the worst vacations was a boozy one. I understand now what was happening, but at the time I only knew I wanted to drink. On a cruise ship. Of course there's no dearth of booze on a cruise ship, but it's all served and priced accordingly. You can't just buy a cheap bottle and take it to your cabin like a civilized drunk. So I had enough to drink, but damn if that wasn't one of the most expensive trips I ever took. Realizing that the cruise tickets were cheaper than the bar tab? Yeah.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wax_on: Jesus, why would I fark up a good vacation with constant hangovers?


It goes something like this...

Home For A Rest
Youtube 8OCL9yx3z5s


/Bascially all Canadian bars play this song every night just after midnight, for the crowd that is staying until closing time.
//Is there anyone in Canada who doesn't know this song by heart?
//so called slashies will soon be my death
 
MIRV888
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well that was depressing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: wax_on: Jesus, why would I fark up a good vacation with constant hangovers?

It goes something like this...

[YouTube video: Home For A Rest]

/Bascially all Canadian bars play this song every night just after midnight, for the crowd that is staying until closing time.
//Is there anyone in Canada who doesn't know this song by heart?
//so called slashies will soon be my death


Never heard it before. Still haven't heard it because I stopped it after 30 seconds. That should be played at closing time to clear the place out.
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My next vacation is going to involve a stop on the bourbon trail, so I'm going to go with no.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i could...

but i might as well stay home at that point because i'm not going to be interested in doing much, so why spend  the money
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whether I drink depends on the people I'm going on vacation with. Family? Drink, then drink some more. Just me? What's alcohol?
 
bisi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Camus' Ghost: Sober from what?  Booze?  Yeah I think I can handle that.  Weed?  Got me an rx for that.


Please take it on your next vacation anywhere outside the US and let us know how that goes.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I did drink, I realized that I didn't drink on vacation. I just had no desire since I was already having fun. It was the daily grind I had to drink into oblivion.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bisi: Camus' Ghost: Sober from what?  Booze?  Yeah I think I can handle that.  Weed?  Got me an rx for that.

Please take it on your next vacation anywhere outside the US and let us know how that goes.


Outside the US?  Ha!  Can't afford that, I buy medical marijuana.  That's shiat's expensive.
 
