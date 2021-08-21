 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   A hooker, a giant barrel, a U-Haul, and lots of weed. This story has all the makings of a fun night out in NYC, except the part where the hooker winds up dead, stuffed in the barrel, and left in New Jersey   (nypost.com) divider line
17
454 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 12:26 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It might still be fun, but it depends on it if it's the kind of barrel with a hole in it and how the hooker inside is configured in relation to the hole.

chairish-prod.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
By the by, Pickens actually said "... have a pretty good weekend in Dallas with all that stuff." and you can read it on his lips.

They changed his line to Vegas in post-production because of sensitivity about the Kennedy assassination that had just occurred in Dallas.
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So that's where Cuomo went afterwards...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: It might still be fun, but it depends on it if it's the kind of barrel with a hole in it and how the hooker inside is configured in relation to the hole.

[chairish-prod.freetls.fastly.net image 850x850]


Its more fun to simply bend them over the barrel, IMHO.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a giant barrel

Was she a giant hooker?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
employees entered the room and found it littered with the crack pipes, an almost empty bottle of Hennessy cognac and weed, the worker said.

Wanted for questioning:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile in Florida...
 
solcofn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They couldn't find a better photo?
 
cefm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Goddamn New York Post - that is some horrific writing. They managed to take a simple just the facts story and turned it into a juvenile gossipy but also school-Marm judgement of the victim shiat post.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is going to be turned into an episode of Law & Order, isn't it?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's always a sad day when you have to stuff your hooker in a barrel and dump it in New Jersey.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: They couldn't find a better photo?


It's the New York post, I'd be surprised if it's even the right person in the photo.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Hampton Inn room for $300 a night in Manhattan isn't the best of anything.

She probably witnessed something she shouldn't have. No matter the case, the lady didn't deserve this end. No one does.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aw sad.
 
