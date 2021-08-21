 Skip to content
(BBC) Sucking in the guts, all the way through
    Followup, Transport, canal city of Ismailia, Globalization, International trade, Wind, high winds, Trade, Japan  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a captain and a pilot out there that are thankful that it's the ship that will be associated with the accident and not their names.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guts? Do they have it?
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All the way through.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The SCA, in a series of tweets, said the Ever Given was escorted through the 193km (120-mile) canal by two tugboats and senior SCA guides."

Great.  Now they have to deal with a bunch of Ren Faire cosplayers?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: There's a captain and a pilot out there that are thankful that it's the ship that will be associated with the accident and not their names.


Seriously. The ship didn't do it, the ship is one of like six in its class that travel that route all the time without incident. The Evergiven will be passing through Suez for the rest of its career, probably without incident.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The captain has the opportunity to do some trillion dollar trolling and retire as an alpha prankster.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: edmo: There's a captain and a pilot out there that are thankful that it's the ship that will be associated with the accident and not their names.

Seriously. The ship didn't do it, the ship is one of like six in its class that travel that route all the time without incident. The Evergiven will be passing through Suez for the rest of its career, probably without incident.


And yet... The ship's size did play a major role in its getting bogged. Between its profile making it succeptable to wind and it's speed causing Bernoulli effects in the water, you have to wonder whether the boat's too damn big for Suez.

We'll see if this happens again anytime soon as we get more gigafreighters trying to pass through. If not, we can blame the pilot. If yes... They'll probably still blame the pilot. There's money to be made, after all.
 
