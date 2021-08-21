 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Plenty of places in the world have alligator-infested golf course ponds, but since this is Australia where everything is deadlier, they have bull shark-infested golf course ponds   (odditycentral.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Bull shark, Carbrook Golf Club, bull sharks, golf course ponds, Golf, Shark, bull sharks of Carbrook, water hazards  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 11:26 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would rather swim with sharks than alligators.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would argue that's not as bad.  Sharks are extremely unlikely to pass over the shallow borders and come right out of the water to get you.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, but sharks don't leave the water to grab a bite to eat, so, far far safer.

/at long as the shark is living well in it, leave him alone
 
The Bandit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A golf course made just for lawyers
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.