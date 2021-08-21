 Skip to content
(Independent)   Fark has overtaken bloody as the most popular swear word amongst foul mouthed Brits. Bloody hell, thanks Drew   (independent.co.uk) divider line
31
31 Comments
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You farking ice holes! You inestimable staggering numpties! You festering gobsh*te c*nts! You blew it up!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While the word "f***" previously accounted for 564 words per million, that fell slightly in 2014 to 542. The nation's former favourite fell to just 128 words per million.
"S***", however, saw a reversal in fortunes, nearly doubling in usage to hit 326 words per million.

The research seems incomplete without counting the millions of coonts in Britain.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farkery is afoot.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: While the word "f***" previously accounted for 564 words per million, that fell slightly in 2014 to 542. The nation's former favourite fell to just 128 words per million.
"S***", however, saw a reversal in fortunes, nearly doubling in usage to hit 326 words per million.

The research seems incomplete without counting the millions of coonts in Britain.


The stupid turlingdromes didn't even count the number of uses of "B*lg**m".
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't post this YouTube here, but enjoy a compilation:

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bunch 'a coonts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody actually keeps track of this?
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coont
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unclear where 'Paywall' falls on the list
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Buncha coonts.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: bunch 'a coonts.


*shakes tiny, profane fist*
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Flippin' 'eck!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [img.discogs.com image 599x596]


OUT! REPORTED
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I must admit that I have caught myself saying that many many times outside of this site.  I have to go back and correct my text...
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bunch of bloody wankers.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One trip to meet family in Wales, Scotland and England and all of my kids are "bloody this and bloody that". The dog is now the bloody hound.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bloody farker farkwits
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: While the word "f***" previously accounted for 564 words per million, that fell slightly in 2014 to 542. The nation's former favourite fell to just 128 words per million.
"S***", however, saw a reversal in fortunes, nearly doubling in usage to hit 326 words per million.

The research seems incomplete without counting the millions of coonts in Britain.


I read the news today, oh boy
 
db2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Smeg heads, the lot of you.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I must admit that I have caught myself saying that many many times outside of this site.  I have to go back and correct my text...


A few years ago I gave up correcting it.....
 
Advernaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I noticed the use of the words gaylord and douchebag went out of favour in the 80s. Douchebag has had a wonderful revitalization thanks to the over-abundance of easily accessible douchebags in politics, business, and general everyday life. Maybe bloody will have its douchebag years and make a comeback. Unless it's a TV show, I don't see Gaylord making a comeback. C'est tout farké.
 
woodjf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [i.pinimg.com image 811x480]


A slippery dippery long mover. That's like universal language. Everyone knows that's a snake.
 
woodjf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Advernaut: I noticed the use of the words gaylord and douchebag went out of favour in the 80s. Douchebag has had a wonderful revitalization thanks to the over-abundance of easily accessible douchebags in politics, business, and general everyday life. Maybe bloody will have its douchebag years and make a comeback. Unless it's a TV show, I don't see Gaylord making a comeback. C'est tout farké.


My high school mascot was the Gaylord. A lion. No shiatting you.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
bloody, spot on, brilliant, wee, our [as prefix to some close relative], chemist [for pharmacist]. surgery [doctor's office], Mr. [ honorific for a surgeon], made redundant, struck off, a pint, loo, bin, bog paper, shag, snog, right out, pudding, biscuit, boot

Sprik Engrish!

And by that I mean don't speak English.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Scotland chuckles at the pasty prudes
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: You farking ice holes! You inestimable staggering numpties! You festering gobsh*te c*nts! You blew it up!


Ah, go Belgium yourself.
 
