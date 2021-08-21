 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The rise in UK puppy smuggling prompts new welfare rules, circles in Hell. Cat juggling still an accepted art form   (bbc.com) divider line
9
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cat Juggling - The Jerk
Youtube 1bGVT4-1DBU
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puppy smuggling makes Chica sad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than budgie smuggling, I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR Not sure this is a problem, info from Urban Dictionary...

TOP DEFINITION

puppy smuggler
to have very huge and very perky t---is
swelling a small shirt with massive boobs.....

knockers too big for common clothes......

Roxx was wearing a little shirt which made her a class 10 puppy smuggler.

That chick not only has great pigtails but she is smuggling puppies as well.......rock on chicky.....rock on.
by jere from smackjab April 18, 2008
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are the snorting the dogs?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those heartless pug-runners...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What about puppy snuggling?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with people?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Came expecting pics of said "Puppy Smugglers".....
cf.girlsaskguys.comView Full Size
 
