 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Your dad had a stroke and now thanks to Portland anti-vaxxers he's playing Ambulance Tour? Pretty good band, I liked them before they got mainstream   (twitter.com) divider line
7
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 8:24 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Portland has people who don't want to get COVID shots?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, Mainers can be idiots when given the chance
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Portland has people who don't want to get COVID shots?


Tell me you don't understand geography, cities, population, or people without telling me you don't understand geography, cities, population, or people.

I know you're being sarcastic, but at least try a little bit. This is low grade trolling. You're better than this
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Portland has people who don't want to get COVID shots?


Dude, this is Saturday morning, and that is some weak assed shiat.  Were you drinking last night or something?
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: feckingmorons: Portland has people who don't want to get COVID shots?

Tell me you don't understand geography, cities, population, or people without telling me you don't understand geography, cities, population, or people.

I know you're being sarcastic, but at least try a little bit. This is low grade trolling. You're better than this


Narrator: But he was not better than that.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Portland has people who don't want to get COVID shots?


Oh I'm sure there are lots- many will be the legacy anti-vax crowd who have believed vaccines cause autism and whatnot for way longer than covid has been around.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.