 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Farked around and found out....college edition   (thehill.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Vaccination, Vaccine, University of Virginia, school's spokesperson Brian Coy, phone calls, vaccine exemption, COVID-19 vaccines, students  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 8:12 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So actually 49.

49 college students couldn't get their shiat straightened out to start classes. That seems pretty low if you ask me.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
disenrolling them is good.

"religious exemptions" from vaxxing mandates are complete BS. flat-out should not be allowed.

you think your god will smite you for vaxxing? ok. so remove yourself fully from society. then, wherever you DO happen to perish from this earth, you can take it up with your preferred deity, if they happen to exist.

think i'm being harsh?

just wait for "The Church of Qanon" to universally declare all members "religiously exempt". f*ck that. let them fight it out in the afterlife, if they find one......
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: So actually 49.

49 college students couldn't get their shiat straightened out to start classes. That seems pretty low if you ask me.


I thought the 9 were what was left after the culling of the herd?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: disenrolling them is good.

"religious exemptions" from vaxxing mandates are complete BS. flat-out should not be allowed.

you think your god will smite you for vaxxing? ok. so remove yourself fully from society. then, wherever you DO happen to perish from this earth, you can take it up with your preferred deity, if they happen to exist.

think i'm being harsh?

just wait for "The Church of Qanon" to universally declare all members "religiously exempt". f*ck that. let them fight it out in the afterlife, if they find one......


We've got folks at work who want religious exemptions from vaccination requirements, and they've had covid multiple times.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: luna1580: disenrolling them is good.

"religious exemptions" from vaxxing mandates are complete BS. flat-out should not be allowed.

you think your god will smite you for vaxxing? ok. so remove yourself fully from society. then, wherever you DO happen to perish from this earth, you can take it up with your preferred deity, if they happen to exist.

think i'm being harsh?

just wait for "The Church of Qanon" to universally declare all members "religiously exempt". f*ck that. let them fight it out in the afterlife, if they find one......

We've got folks at work who want religious exemptions from vaccination requirements, and they've had covid multiple times.


sorry if i didn't catch on, do you support these exemptions, or not?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: luna1580: disenrolling them is good.

"religious exemptions" from vaxxing mandates are complete BS. flat-out should not be allowed.

you think your god will smite you for vaxxing? ok. so remove yourself fully from society. then, wherever you DO happen to perish from this earth, you can take it up with your preferred deity, if they happen to exist.

think i'm being harsh?

just wait for "The Church of Qanon" to universally declare all members "religiously exempt". f*ck that. let them fight it out in the afterlife, if they find one......

We've got folks at work who want religious exemptions from vaccination requirements, and they've had covid multiple times.


because they could be hankering for the "but now i'm naturally immune!" argument. even though we now know "naturally immune" doesn't last, and delta in breakthrough cases can still infect others, sigh.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: are there any genuine religious reasons not to get vaxxed?

I've heard the "vaccines are made using dead baby parts" thing, but there are a lot of vaccines where fetal cells were used at some stage in development, and that doesn't seem to have been an objection before now, AFAIK.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Serious question: are there any genuine religious reasons not to get vaxxed?

I've heard the "vaccines are made using dead baby parts" thing, but there are a lot of vaccines where fetal cells were used at some stage in development, and that doesn't seem to have been an objection before now, AFAIK.


My cousin is an old school Jenny McCarthy style anti-vaxxer who used Catholicism as an excuse to exempt her youngest from childhood vaccinations.

She believes vaccines made her middle child autistic but the autism was later cured by a gluten free diet.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is even better than the school that ruled "ok, you don't need a vaccine, but you have to get tested every week and you need to pay for it out of your own pocket" and suddenly all the students were all about big government socialized health care.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

luna1580: disenrolling them is good.

"religious exemptions" from vaxxing mandates are complete BS. flat-out should not be allowed.

you think your god will smite you for vaxxing? ok. so remove yourself fully from society. then, wherever you DO happen to perish from this earth, you can take it up with your preferred deity, if they happen to exist.

think i'm being harsh?

just wait for "The Church of Qanon" to universally declare all members "religiously exempt". f*ck that. let them fight it out in the afterlife, if they find one......


Hmmmm....Church Of Qanon? I could make a shiat ton of money, all tax free, if I start that church. You've given me much to think about.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Serious question: are there any genuine religious reasons not to get vaxxed?


No. Religious "liberty" ends when my personal health is endangered.
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Serious question: are there any genuine religious reasons not to get vaxxed?


I could see Christian Scientists being "legit", but I'm hardly an unbiased commentator; ALL major religions are BS.

/no religious exemptions for anyone, if I were in charge
//and granting a phony medical exemption costs a doctor his license
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aimtastic: She believes vaccines made her middle child autistic but the autism was later cured by a gluten free diet.


If I make a video saying that looking up with your mouth open during a rain storm cleanses your toxins, do you think she'd drown?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The school offered exemptions for medical and religious reasons...

No. F*ck you. If your b*tch-ass god can't cure my COVID, then no exemption for you.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aimtastic: She believes vaccines made her middle child autistic but the autism was later cured by a gluten free diet.


That's right up there with "She turned me into a newt, but I got better"
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Serious question: are there any genuine religious reasons not to get vaxxed?

I've heard the "vaccines are made using dead baby parts" thing, but there are a lot of vaccines where fetal cells were used at some stage in development, and that doesn't seem to have been an objection before now, AFAIK.


If you're a Christian Scientist, their whole thing is avoiding medicine. Possibly the Amish and Jehovah's Witnesses would have a legit objection as well. I can't think of anyone else.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: So actually 49.

49 college students couldn't get their shiat straightened out to start classes. That seems pretty low if you ask me.


Where to begin? First, no one did ask you. Second, it is 238 - 49 is the number that were enrolled. Third, and finally, yes 49 is too many. Getting vaccinated takes a few minutes. These are people that managed to take an SAT or ACT, apply for financial aid, go through the application process, apply for housing, etc - but just couldn't find time to squeeze out 30 minutes to drive to Walgreens for a free shot. They were disenrolled not for being unvaccinated, but for being antisocial assholes that don't care about anybody but themselves.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thurstonxhowell: If I make a video saying that looking up with your mouth open during a rain storm cleanses your toxins, do you think she'd drown?


If you did so wearing a MAGA hat, some kind of bootlicky blue line t-shirt, sitting in your pickup truck, well... we'd have a nice quiet Christmas.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.