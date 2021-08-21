 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Anyway, here's HoneyWall   (saltwire.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
... and though it allllllllll....
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
EDDIE IZZARD - GLORIOUS - COVERED IN BEES
Youtube CYuvLSFFalo
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you not notice that?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
unbee-lievable-hive-with-70000-honey-​b​ees-discovered-inside-living-room-wall

How did they know?

They counted their legs and divided by four
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LewDux: unbee-lievable-hive-with-70000-honey-​b​ees-discovered-inside-living-room-wall

How did they know?

They counted their legs and divided by four


Six.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: LewDux: unbee-lievable-hive-with-70000-honey-b​ees-discovered-inside-living-room-wall

How did they know?

They counted their legs and divided by four

Six.


Eight!

Who do we appreciate!?!?
 
sandbar67
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

McGrits: I Ate Shergar: LewDux: unbee-lievable-hive-with-70000-honey-b​ees-discovered-inside-living-room-wall

How did they know?

They counted their legs and divided by four

Six.

Eight!

Who do we appreciate!?!?


Spiders?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: How do you not notice that?


They were beeing very quietly.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Only 70,000? For bees, that's your basic nukular family.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Morning guys, what's all the buzz about?
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: How do you not notice that?


Happened to friends of mine some years back; they were having the house remodeled while they were on vacation, and the contractor found a 10' x 10' hive...in the wall of their daughter's room.

Basically, a layer of wallpaper between her and 100,000 bees, for at least a couple of years...

I guess if they're not disturbed, they don't make much noise?

/also, honeybees, so, endangered, so they had to get a special removal service
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PunGent: Smoking GNU: How do you not notice that?

Happened to friends of mine some years back; they were having the house remodeled while they were on vacation, and the contractor found a 10' x 10' hive...in the wall of their daughter's room.

Basically, a layer of wallpaper between her and 100,000 bees, for at least a couple of years...

I guess if they're not disturbed, they don't make much noise?

/also, honeybees, so, endangered, so they had to get a special removal service


... i guess i just can't properly imagine it cause houses around these parts are solid brick constructions.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sheena Easton - Sugar Walls (Official Music Video)
Youtube CqH7LlWwIww


/got nuthin
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Time for them to buzz off?
 
