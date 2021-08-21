 Skip to content
 
(GQ)   Baggy-flared men's pants are the next big fashion for when guys are allowed to go to fancy places again and have to wear pants   (gq.com) divider line
43
    More: Unlikely, Jeans, Dior Men's spring collection, collection's pants, cult-loved baggy-flared jeans, pant silhouette, joint effort, Travis Scott, Mike Amiri  
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nope.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But why male models?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Annoying Orange - No Pants Dance! (Original Song)
Youtube FcdpJK3m3ms
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gee, who wouldn't to look like a fancy Clydesdale for an absurd sum of money?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uhh just no.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's it. I'm busting out the rayon butterfly collars.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Madness - Baggy Trousers (Official HD Video)
Youtube Dc3AovUZgvo
 
hughesrep
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When are the pleated pants with cuffs coming back?  I have a closet full of them.
 
boohyah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is just mid 90's fashion... Every 20-30 years fashion goes in cycles
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For the man who never, ever goes into a men's bathroom at a public venue. You'd mop up a pint of urine with your trailing bell bottoms.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dc3AovUZ​gvo]


Missed it by THAT much.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, bellbottoms are coming back?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, those would be called bell bottoms you unenlightened heathen. They were the defacto pant style of the 60s and 70s


So kudos on raiding your grannys closet for style advice
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No they are most certainly farking not.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The article is an ad. Look at the bottom. There are links selling those pants for $800-$900 a pair. Seriously.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Staying Alive" (1983) - The Final Strut
Youtube V1e5h9YSe_k

Strut
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Man, it is expensive to look bad. I can do my usual look bad with a  $29.99 pair of Levis.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
While these look terrible, nothing... and I mean - NOTHING is worse than mens' skinny jeans/pants. Gotta be one of the dumbest fashion trend reversals I have ever seen. If you walked down the street in those things in my neck of the woods... probably be getting your pockets turned out at every corner.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another fashion trend I will NOT be signing onto.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't decide if they're fugly, or butt ugly.

Bufugly it is, then.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why do fashion designers insist that pants need to taper out? Or better yet, why do they think everyone has legs like an anorexic fashion model? You know why guys like us still wear cargoes? Because our thighs are too goddamned thick for skinny shorts. I do *at least* 20k steps a day, usually closer to 30, and a few times I've ended up over 40k. I literally can't wear the next size down from mine in pants because they get stuck mid-thigh.

\got a shirt for xmas once that was 2XL Skinny Cut. Seriously, who TAF is a 2XL Skinny Cut, Brian Urlacher???
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is the runway look and will be more practically tailored when it hits the general public.

Would I wear it in any iteration? Hell no. Give me a slim fit suit or jeans and linen shirt any day.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure. Get your hair feathered as well. NTTAWWT.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fabulous... most groovy... BELLBOTTOMS!
The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion - Bellbottoms
Youtube XlTqcshkmc8
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even Austin Powers was past  the bellbottom fad

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Why do fashion designers insist that pants need to taper out? Or better yet, why do they think everyone has legs like an anorexic fashion model? You know why guys like us still wear cargoes? Because our thighs are too goddamned thick for skinny shorts. I do *at least* 20k steps a day, usually closer to 30, and a few times I've ended up over 40k. I literally can't wear the next size down from mine in pants because they get stuck mid-thigh.

\got a shirt for xmas once that was 2XL Skinny Cut. Seriously, who TAF is a 2XL Skinny Cut, Brian Urlacher???


I don't believe you average 1 step every 2 to 4 seconds over a 24 hour period.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Relevant to this man's interests.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dear god no.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know where to start with this but I think the pants might be the least of his problems

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want a tie that says "a formality" down the middle. Probably costs $1000. But man, that's like a walking dad joke.

/okay I'm 50/50 on the tie
//got a larf out of me
///stupid expensive clothes
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They are making us wear pants now?  I knew the masks were a slippery slope.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I welcome the sweet relief of death.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size


"Question everything", huh? Let's start with that haircut
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drayno76: [Fark user image image 506x149]


Man, it is expensive to look bad. I can do my usual look bad with a  $29.99 pair of Levis.


I'm just impressed you found Levis for 29.99
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's nice.  Fashion must be very interesting to the people involved.

I will continue to but a couple new pairs of jeans when the last few show everyone the color of my boxers.  (Pink, if you must know.  My wife makes me boxers and she thought it would be funny.  It is.)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Fashion is a form of ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter it every six months." - Oscar Wilde
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chatoyance: I don't know where to start with this but I think the pants might be the least of his problems


In his defense, models are just clothes hangers. Everything from his clothes to his hair to the bag he's carrying was done to him. He's just there to show off whatever someone else wants.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MC Hammer-U Cant Touch This(MC强强版)
Youtube D0qn8Dvxs3M
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What farking pretentious farkwad decides these things?
 
