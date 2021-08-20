 Skip to content
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As with all headlines asking a question...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's my thing. If you're so self-centered as to not get vaccinated, and if you get sick, you go to the back of the line and let those who do care about themselves/others get treated first

You want to be selfish, you can farking wait until the responsible people have been cared for. And if you happen to croak, oh well too farking bad
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
no
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.
And since they're all rugged individualists who love their freedoms, they can figure out how to pay for their medical bills. You know, pull themselves up by their own bootstraps without any government involvement.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also to add;

Fark user imageView Full Size


Since they feel it's good enough for kids who get shot, it's certainly enough for these farking assholes
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell no.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. You may call me Captain Schadenfreude. My daughter has been travel nursing the last 16 months and IS OVER THIS shiat. Toe tags are not fun.
She got the 'Crud' this week [covid negative, praise Bob] so she's out of commission right now, but she already knows she's headed to another Covid ward. Joy...
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ultimately, yes.

/but no.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do just on a basic humanitarian level because they're victims of political propaganda.

But still it's their responsibility.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.

That was easy enough.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're conflating two separate issues:

1) why is American healthcare so bad? (Why is it run as a capitalist enterprise instead of a service to everybody?)

2) should people who take avoidable risks (no to crash helmets on bikes, no to  seat belts in cars, no to vaccines against disease) pay for their treatment?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark no
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[TiredOfPretendingIt'sNot.jpg]
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Fark 'em.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤔
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The majority of the US believes in an invisible sky wizard who will cast everyone into an eternal lake of fire because they didn't believe some heretic Jew 2000 years ago was murdered on purpose.  My disdain for anti-vaxxers who die of COVID is far less than that.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Care Bears care team cares!


/But not for the reasons you might think
//They ❤ digging graves, like obsessed
///They have sex over and over in those freshly dug bear dirtholes
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how key "triggering the libs" is to the conservative crowd that makes up the majority of the vocal anti-vax community I don't feel a bit bad when schadenfreude pays them a visit.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They start with:
"punishing the unvaccinated by saddling them with potentially crippling medical debt is not right, no matter how you feel about their decision."

Then, continues with:
"There is no question that anti-vaxxers make the world more dangerous for everyone. The more cases of COVID-19 that circulate in a population, the more opportunity there is for the virus to mutate into vaccine-resistant strains. Hospitals in America's hotspots are filled with unvaccinated patients who have a preventable illness, making it so people who aren't voluntarily ill or hurt can't get treatment. And it will probably be years before we grasp the toll that the current COVID-19 surge is having on medical professionals' mental health."

Talk about completely undercutting your own case...
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's occurred to me just tonight that my (estranged, by his choice) biological father is almost certainly an anti-vaxxer.  He divorced my mom just as he was going off the deep end about multigenerational Satanic cults systematically kidnapping and abusing children.  The last time I had any real conversation with him, he'd expanded his paranoia to "government mind control."  There's no way he's not subscribed to at least one false rumor about COVID, and quite likely he's bought them all.

If Dad dies because he fell for misinformation, I suppose it would be like the death of an addict.  There was some liquor store or gas station that supplied the booze and cigarettes, but it was his choice to consume them.  I won't be gleeful if he dies, but I won't feel responsible for it either.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
occ-0-1068-1723.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah I couldn't care less than half of two shiats about unvaccinated people; assuming they don't have some sort of disorder that prevents them from getting vaccinated. If you do, then fine, I hope you do well. But for the vast majority of the populace you have nothing to worry about, the vaccine is free, there are almost zero complications from it, and if you are worried about complications consult your doctor beforehand.

Don't be a selfish prick, get your vaccination like everyone else, and shut your damn pie hole. We want to get back to normal, we wanted a vaccine; well we have several. This is how we attempt to get back to normal. This is how we get back to taking our damn masks off, this is how the world returns to business as usual. We're never going to return to the way things were before because so many people refused to wear masks or get vaccinated, so COVID and its mutations are here to stay, but we can at least mitigate the effects if we actually take it seriously.

But that won't happen, will it?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers are LITERALLY killing people. F*ck em.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No.  fark em.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I do just on a basic humanitarian level because they're victims of political propaganda.

But still it's their responsibility.


Dude it's not even good propaganda.  It's trite, obvious, repetitive and does t try to hide any of it.

If they are falling for that shiat they either need professional help or they need to be shamed into submission.  This helps with that last part so let's darling do it.  EABOD anti-vaxxets, it's not schadenfreude, it is KARMA.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No. Anyway, those people just start GoFundMe pages and idiots give them more money than I'll ever see.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once again, for the cheap seats: it's not about the anti-vaxer, it's about the people they refuse to help.

Nobody should go bankrupt for a medical emergency, but they should go bankrupt for creating the medical emergencies of others.
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mjjt: You're conflating two separate issues:

1) why is American healthcare so bad? (Why is it run as a capitalist enterprise instead of a service to everybody?)

2) should people who take avoidable risks (no to crash helmets on bikes, no to  seat belts in cars, no to vaccines against disease) pay for their treatment?


yet, it's the same assholes that keep both of these problems from being solved.
the single issue is the brainwashing of 40% of our population.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No, the answer is no.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
hmm... no
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Here's my thing. If you're so self-centered as to not get vaccinated, and if you get sick, you go to the back of the line and let those who do care about themselves/others get treated first

You want to be selfish, you can farking wait until the responsible people have been cared for. And if you happen to croak, oh well too farking bad


All of this.

I don't, like, cheer for anyone to die of something as awful as covid... okay maybe for 3 or 4 bastards... but if someone chooses not to do an incredibly simple thing to prevent it, I am 100% out of farks to give.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did anybody say NO yet?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It just be like that these days.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ahem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
nsfw


No. No, man! SHIT NO, MAN! (FULL HD)
Youtube g9A6ctjHAxE
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not going to kink shame your shame kink subby. Primarily because I don't think you need any help getting off, but also because I don't think you'd be able or willing to reciprocate.  Let's just say it would involve three miniature statues of liberty, a large jar of grape jelly, an electric fly swatter...
 
powhound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't have enough empathy to spread around for those innocents that by happenstance fall to unfortunate scenarios, let alone the dipshiats who are proud to be unvaxxed. Fark 'em with a rusty fork.

/was talking with an acquaintance friend this week and he mentioned he got his first shot. First I congratulated him. Then asked him what the hell took him so long and if it was the 5G chip or the magnets. Instead got the song and dance about how quickly it was developed blah blah blah.
 
janzee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BakaDono
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

erik-k: TuckFrump: Here's my thing. If you're so self-centered as to not get vaccinated, and if you get sick, you go to the back of the line and let those who do care about themselves/others get treated first

You want to be selfish, you can farking wait until the responsible people have been cared for. And if you happen to croak, oh well too farking bad

All of this.

I don't, like, cheer for anyone to die of something as awful as covid... okay maybe for 3 or 4 bastards... but if someone chooses not to do an incredibly simple thing to prevent it, I am 100% out of farks to give.


It is odd, but I really thought about that last year, and there is only one person in the world that I could think of that I could say I actively wished for their non-existence. I'm not a violent person, or even an extremely judgmental person, but there was only one person that I could think of that I felt like the world would be a truly better place if they ceased to exist.

I really don't like Putin, or Kim Jong Un, or Xi Jinping. But I really don't wish death or non-existence upon them, even if they deserve it. Especially Un. There's really just one person that I think the world would be better off without, and it really has nothing to do with politics, it has to do with being a decent human being and his impact on other human beings, and humanity as a whole. And he failed every single test presented to him.
 
twat_waffle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If I was the benevolent dictator of the United States, I would institute single payer healthcare for everyone except antivaxxers. I would also make hospitals put them at the bottom of triage priority. Finally, I would disallow crowdfunding to be used to pay for medical treatment, and I would make antivaxxers' medical debts immune from bankruptcy.

I would gleefully make their lives as miserable as I thought I could get away with without triggering more international sanctions.

/I'm assuming that international sanctions will have already been triggered by my nationwide purge of Republicans from any position of influence
//and my draconian punishments for people who put their phones on speaker in public or use too many coupons
///I'd also use Rupert Murdoch as the causus belli to declare war against Australia
 
Toxophil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BakaDono: [Fark user image image 850x359]


*snert

That's gotta be a troll.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should? What do I care about whether I should or should not? The fact is I don't and won't.

i.gifer.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

images.gr-assets.comView Full Size

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not HAPPY when anyone dies....but I certainly don't give a fark when an antivaxer dies.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't think the author understands what's happening at all. All this means if that insured people who are unvaccinated will have pay the standard deductible and co-pays for treatment associated with Covid-19 infections, not that they'll have to foot entire bill for the cost of their care. They will keep their insurance coverage and it will be covered like a heart attack or an appendectomy.

US healthcare funding mechanisms are appalling for many reasons, but this is a fart in a thunderstorm. And there is a case to be made for those costing the system the most because they're stupid to share more of the cost. Make it at least a little bit financially painful to be an ass.

The fact that the people who have carried the load for the willfully stupid are tired of doing so doesn't enter in to the equation.

Any eligible (i.e., old enough with no disqualifying conditions etc.) US resident who remains willingly unvaxxed deserves whatever fate they get. It's no longer a mistake.

What an embarrassing essay.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They don't care about their own health, or the health of anyone around them.

So fark 'em, why should I care about them?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a little too woke for me. I don't care.
 
