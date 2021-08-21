 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Anti lockdown freedumb protestor locked up for eight months   (theguardian.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be 3 years
┻━┻︵└(´_｀└)(ノ￣皿￣)ノ ⌒== ┫
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how he does in a close quarters environment where nobody wears masks for science.
// bad joke and I would never wish suffering on anybody but I can't help it
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pandemic has shown that crazy people exist everywhere.
/no country is immune to stupidity or fascism
 
Creidim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why is unauthorised in quotes in the first paragraph?

I understand using it initially when a person is first charged with a crime, but by securing a conviction related to the legality of the protest, isn't it a fact now?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creidim: Why is unauthorised in quotes in the first paragraph?

I understand using it initially when a person is first charged with a crime, but by securing a conviction related to the legality of the protest, isn't it a fact now?


Some copy editor was like, "Why take a chance?".

Same as how goobers always cover/blur license plates, despite it being in public for everyone to see.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: This pandemic has shown that crazy people exist everywhere.
/no country is immune to stupidity or fascism


I've been really disappointed with how many people I personally knew and previously thought were reasonably sane ended up being just gullible Facebook conspiracy dumbasses.  None of my close friends, of course, because I would have found that out before, but just random people at work and neighbors.  In times of crisis your true character comes forth, etc.

The whole lesson of the last 5 years or so, for me, is that about 30% of the population (as a lower bound) are completely unqualified to make their own decisions, and worse - they're not just uneducated, they're actively proud of being ignorant dumbasses.  Everything economists and political scientists have ever said about rational informed consumers / voters is a complete fantasy.

tl;dr people suck
 
