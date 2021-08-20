 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   1486 floridians went in the forever box this week thanks to DeathSantis pro-covid policies and nobody is stopping him   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In years to come this will be shown as a dramatic undercount.

Provided there is still a civilization that keeps records and someone free to report them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not only are they not stopping him, they're looking forward to voting for him again
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HomersingsWEARETHECHAMPIONS.gif
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jimmy caught COVID and I don't care...

Because DeSantis has gone insane
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yeah its worse than they don't care. They thinknits a hoax.and a lie and will re elect him.

Gods I'm glad I live in Canada. Even with Doug Ford as premier at least there's enough rational people to keep it from getting to far out of hand.

And Trudeau... rarw, not totally screwing everything up
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/well-played, subby!
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
kthxbai?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Perhaps one day the people of Florida will figure out that elections have consequences
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have to assume at this point that the majority of the deaths are Republicans.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also I like this apparently common idea that executives like DeSantis and Abbott can just be ordered to "stop" by...someone, I guess? and the only reason they're still at it is because no one has bothered to do that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Not only are they not stopping him, they're looking forward to voting for him again


Well the survivors are
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: In years to come this will be shown as a dramatic undercount.


Damn straight it will.  All of the Rethuglican states are massaging the numbers, but DeathSantis has been doing so since the very beginning.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Also I like this apparently common idea that executives like DeSantis and Abbott can just be ordered to "stop" by...someone, I guess? and the only reason they're still at it is because no one has bothered to do that.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: qorkfiend: Also I like this apparently common idea that executives like DeSantis and Abbott can just be ordered to "stop" by...someone, I guess? and the only reason they're still at it is because no one has bothered to do that.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 480x480]


You've obviously never tried Dutch "cuisine".
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This qualifies as mass murder.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: leeksfromchichis: qorkfiend: Also I like this apparently common idea that executives like DeSantis and Abbott can just be ordered to "stop" by...someone, I guess? and the only reason they're still at it is because no one has bothered to do that.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 480x480]

You've obviously never tried Dutch "cuisine".


Oh, it isn't actively repellent, just somewhat boring.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: qorkfiend: Also I like this apparently common idea that executives like DeSantis and Abbott can just be ordered to "stop" by...someone, I guess? and the only reason they're still at it is because no one has bothered to do that.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 480x480]


So a violent mob should assassinate him? Interesting.
 
