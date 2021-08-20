 Skip to content
 
(The Weather Channel)   Storm surge warnings issued as Henri is on track to hit the northeast. Woody Boyd unavailable for comment   (weather.com) divider line
9
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it going to steal my girlfriend?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Weird how they spell it. But it is the eighth named storm of the season so....

Henry The VIII, I Am
Youtube b6EJxYNQxvw
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 12Z Friday runs of our top three track models - the GFS, Euro, and UKMET - all predict that Henri will come ashore over or near Long Island. It appears Henri could move well inland into southern New England on Sunday night before taking a right-hand turn toward the east on Monday.

https://yaleclimateconnections.org/20​2​1/08/hurricane-watch-in-new-york-new-e​ngland-for-henri-grace-heads-for-secon​d-mexico-landfall/

Henri could bring damaging storm surge, and if it arrives near high tide, any tidal effects will be accentuated by Sunday's full moon. Potential inundations at high tide include 2-4 feet on most of Long Island and Connecticut, with 3-5 feet possible in Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts.


hmmmmm, this could shape up to be a rather big deal.

stay safe, northerners!

(no snark. with love from florida.)
 
MIRV888
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's only one reasonable explanation.
Boston has angered God.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is madness!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Madness - Baggy Trousers (Official HD Video)
Youtube Dc3AovUZgvo
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It won't be the first time.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Eleven Stanley Cups!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a hell of a callback subby...very nice!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dc3AovUZ​gvo]


Oops

Like the Noise of Great Waters
Youtube O-Sk3pQ0IMM
 
