 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a teenager that has adopted a bumblebee that sits on her head, sleeps next to her and likes shopping   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Weird, Bee, Lacey Shillinglaw, Honey bee, Honey, Bumblebee, Nectar, Flower, Jammie Dodgers  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 9:45 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok Google, how long do bumblebees live?

Oh dear. Expect a follow-up very soon.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is one of the weirdest things I have ever read.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she name him Eric?

Eric The Half-a-Bee
Youtube 5IpCJuvtNHY
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: This is one of the weirdest things I have ever read.


You are so very, very fortunate.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's good Karma......nice to hear something like this
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So she kidnapped the bee from its hive?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: So she kidnapped the bee from its hive?


You didn't rtfa I see.....
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: So she kidnapped the bee from its hive?


Not all bees are colonial.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I'm so happy and I just love spending my time with her. She's so fluffy and I love our friendship."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CS/

Bees, especially carpenter bees, love my mom. They'll just light on her and hang out. Once she was brushing her dog and the bee sat on her arm for a half hour. It's the weirdest but coolest thing.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our son adopted a carpenter bee, among other critters.   Bumblebees are the chillest bees around.   Honeybees and carpenter bees are pretty easy to get along with as well.   You see 'em around and you know your garden is in good hands.   Hornets and yellow-jackets are assholes, as is well known.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: chuggernaught: So she kidnapped the bee from its hive?

Not all bees are colonial.


Yeah. Some of them respect other nations and aboriginal cultures and seek trade and understanding rather than domination to expand their resources.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Generation Z ...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/this generation is going to be so fukt when reality smacks them hard across the face.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
[oprahbees.gif]
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.