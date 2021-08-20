 Skip to content
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need a goat
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UM football has been living off Tom Brady for the last 20 years.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ann Arbor is holding 'goat open house' Monday evening

No one wants to se that.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
what kind of fetaish is this
 
emonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just rented my spare bedroom to 18 Afghanis.  Now I own a goat.

Is there a user's manual online anywhere?
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The goat already marked my calendar.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/and the couch, and the nightstand...
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P., Gary
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Goat Vs Goat for G.O.A.T.

Tiny Goats Visit Mountain Goats
Youtube rfl70F68Hms


WHO WILL WIN ????
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These goats follow no rules. Study it out, sheeple!
 
baorao
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fascinating. I will definitely bring my camera.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of secret Fark party?
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 700x347]


Back in BC times, I used to pass a place called Goats on the Roof if I take the back roads to Atlanta.  If the pandemic ever ends, I think I'll stop on my next trip.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the good folks at Sanka coffee

Mayor Stoner with Jimmy the Goat for Sanka
Youtube ldJfHBsAlJY
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB: My husband used to work for a property management company who had the FDIC as a client. During the Recession, they had a lot of abandoned commercial properties to take care of. One day, my husband got a job order for a warehouse that needed the grass cut. He called their contractor for a quote and the guy gave a figure based on the size of the property. FDIC approveds the order for that price. Contractor arrived at the property and it's FULL of trash, including furniture. He can't mow and FDIC won't approve additional funds. Husband doesn't want to lose the job order, so figures goats could eat around the trash. Farm agrees at the same price as the original order. 3 days later, grass is "cut" and farmer sends pictures to my husband, who forwards them to the FDIC.

FDIC: "But it's still full of trash!"
Husband: "The job specified for us to cut the grass.  That task has demonstrably been completed."
 
