(ABC News)   I don't know what's in that vaccine and don't want to put it in my body, and that's why we should just shoot ourselves up with cow deworming meds to fight Covid-19   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Mississippi, incidents of ivermectin poisoning, United States, Hospital, Mississippi State Department of Health  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mississippi citizens, I suggest cow pies.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cork on Fork [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least they won't die with worms.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The syringes to inject it should have been on the same shelf. Drinking it is contraindicated.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My dad, a 77 year old farmer in Missouri, told me that if he got covid he was going to try that dewormer first. I told him that if he does that he should head to the ER first, because those Air-Evac helicopters are expensive.

/he finally got vaccinated two weeks ago
//yay dad!
///it only took multiple friends dying from covid to convince him
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.


This is in no way evolutionary.  Evolution requires there to be a selection for a particular set of genes.  Despite what you might think "Take vaccine" is not a gene-driven trait.  And the death toll, while not insubstantial in pure numbers, isn't a large enough percentage of the human population to shift the frequency of any particular trait to overwhelm other possible genes.  If COVID continues to be a serious problem for several generations, then we might see a small change in gene frequency.  Maybe.  But plague was around for almost 400 years in Europe - and smallpox was a scourge for literally millennia - and neither created major evolutionary changes, while both were much more serious than COVID.  Evolution is not a process that is as rapid and cut-and-dried as a Lifetime Channel movie of the week.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Them so called experts don't know what they're talkin 'bout! Says right here on yon computer box that some of that livestock dewormer at the feed store in town will cure that covid right up!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.

This is in no way evolutionary.  Evolution requires there to be a selection for a particular set of genes.  Despite what you might think "Take vaccine" is not a gene-driven trait.  And the death toll, while not insubstantial in pure numbers, isn't a large enough percentage of the human population to shift the frequency of any particular trait to overwhelm other possible genes.  If COVID continues to be a serious problem for several generations, then we might see a small change in gene frequency.  Maybe.  But plague was around for almost 400 years in Europe - and smallpox was a scourge for literally millennia - and neither created major evolutionary changes, while both were much more serious than COVID.  Evolution is not a process that is as rapid and cut-and-dried as a Lifetime Channel movie of the week.


Are you 100% sure there is no "stupid gene"?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3092984/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22282​5​83/
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


Someone doesn't read Redneck Monthly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump won't have enough surviving  supporters to get elected dog catcher.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


No.

/But they d0int cuur!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone who's partner has to take hydroxychloroquine for scleroderma and lupus I am getting a kick out of these replies.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are just jealous of their magnificent creativity.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: phalamir: Lambskincoat: This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.

This is in no way evolutionary.  Evolution requires there to be a selection for a particular set of genes.  Despite what you might think "Take vaccine" is not a gene-driven trait.  And the death toll, while not insubstantial in pure numbers, isn't a large enough percentage of the human population to shift the frequency of any particular trait to overwhelm other possible genes.  If COVID continues to be a serious problem for several generations, then we might see a small change in gene frequency.  Maybe.  But plague was around for almost 400 years in Europe - and smallpox was a scourge for literally millennia - and neither created major evolutionary changes, while both were much more serious than COVID.  Evolution is not a process that is as rapid and cut-and-dried as a Lifetime Channel movie of the week.

Are you 100% sure there is no "stupid gene"?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC3092984/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/222825​83/


Not in any meaningful sense.  Despite what we like to think, the differences between paint-chip-suckers and Einstein are trivial compared to that between humans and chimps/bonobos.  We think of them as huge because we are looking at a hair under a microscope, but functionally, you and a MAGAt are identical on an evolutionary scale.*  Also, intelligence isn't so ruthlessly inheritable, since it is trivially easy to find doofuses born to geniuses and vice versa.  Over thousands of generations you might see a measurable change in human brain capacity, but two low-grade morons rutting out behind the DQ isn't moving the needle - nor are all the low-graded morons pounding each other raw out behind the DQ.  Hell, Anatomically Modern Humans have slightly smaller brain capacity than the early version of h sapiens.  There is a theory that when we started offloading memory into symbols, we lost brain capacity.  It doesn't mean they were all Einstein and we are all paint-chip-lickers, but that brains are huge energy sinks - and if all that isn't needed for memory because writing is our memory now, dropping a few ccs of grey matter is well worth the reduced energy costs.  Your many-times great-grandfather might have been able to remember a few more telephone numbers than you, but otherwise you are farkwits of a feather.

*This isn't to say your genes are identical, but evolution needs a change in gene frequency significant enough to make generations several times removed sexually incompatible.  If there is no pressure to pick a particular set of genes, its all just a wash.  And the comparable difference between you and licker-boy is well within tolerances.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
phalamir: null: Are you 100% sure there is no "stupid gene"?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC3092984/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/222825​83/

Not in any meaningful sense. Despite what we like to think, the differences between paint-chip-suckers and Einstein are trivial compared to that between humans and chimps/bonobos. We think of them as huge because we are looking at a hair under a microscope, but functionally, you and a MAGAt are identical on an evolutionary scale.* Also, intelligence isn't so ruthlessly inheritable, since it is trivially easy to find doofuses born to geniuses and vice versa. Over thousands of generations you might see a measurable change in human brain capacity, but two low-grade morons rutting out behind the DQ isn't moving the needle - nor are all the low-graded morons pounding each other raw out behind the DQ. Hell, Anatomically Modern Humans have slightly smaller brain capacity than the early version of h sapiens. There is a theory that when we started offloading memory into symbols, we lost brain capacity. It doesn't mean they were all Einstein and we are all paint-chip-lickers, but that brains are huge energy sinks - and if all that isn't needed for memory because writing is our memory now, dropping a few ccs of grey matter is well worth the reduced energy costs. Your many-times great-grandfather might have been able to remember a few more telephone numbers than you, but otherwise you are farkwits of a feather.

*This isn't to say your genes are identical, but evolution needs a change in gene frequency significant enough to make generations several times removed sexually incompatible. If there is no pressure to pick a particular set of genes, its all just a wash. And the comparable difference between you and licker-boy is well within tolerances.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.


Yeah, but it doesn't, because while COVID is a horrible way to die, percentage-wise it just isn't that fatal. If it was a guarantee you'd die if you caught COVID, we might be in a better position. Instead, we have a large population of deniers who somehow survived and think they are farking Superman.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cork on Fork: At least they won't die with worms.


The worms will win in the end. A they always do.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

question_dj: Them so called experts don't know what they're talkin 'bout! Says right here on yon computer box that some of that livestock dewormer at the feed store in town will cure that covid right up!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cork on Fork: At least they won't die with worms.


I was going to google it because I thought it was a dewormer.
Isn't it administered through the 5 hole?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i see the problem with it, the box says tablets, you want the suppositories ( ! )
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


I dunno, ask the manufacturer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Observer: Wow! never saw anyone shiat out a lung before!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.

This is in no way evolutionary.  Evolution requires there to be a selection for a particular set of genes.  Despite what you might think "Take vaccine" is not a gene-driven trait.  And the death toll, while not insubstantial in pure numbers, isn't a large enough percentage of the human population to shift the frequency of any particular trait to overwhelm other possible genes.  If COVID continues to be a serious problem for several generations, then we might see a small change in gene frequency.  Maybe.  But plague was around for almost 400 years in Europe - and smallpox was a scourge for literally millennia - and neither created major evolutionary changes, while both were much more serious than COVID.  Evolution is not a process that is as rapid and cut-and-dried as a Lifetime Channel movie of the week.


It's weeding out the stupid gene
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw the study on Twitter. I guess it's pretty believable.
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The syringes to inject it should have been on the same shelf. Drinking it is contraindicated.


Ssssshhhhh. Don't let them know.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


There was enough to flag it as a possible treatment, and to justify conducting some randomized clinical trials.

https://www.covid19treatmentguideline​s​.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/i​vermectin/
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lambskincoat: This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.

Yeah, but it doesn't, because while COVID is a horrible way to die, percentage-wise it just isn't that fatal. If it was a guarantee you'd die if you caught COVID, we might be in a better position. Instead, we have a large population of deniers who somehow survived and think they are farking Superman.


Maybe in a year, once their antibodies dip, we can get a wave that'll kill enough people to convince people to finally get vaccinated
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
sorry but this just a self correcting problem
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd like, for once, someone in a position of authority, to actually call these farking morons out on their sheer stupidity.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


The United Arab Emirates is running a clinical trial but it's strictly limited to physicians and healthcare workers that have been already fully vaccinated with Sinopharm or Pfizer.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: null: phalamir: Lambskincoat: This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.

This is in no way evolutionary.  Evolution requires there to be a selection for a particular set of genes.  Despite what you might think "Take vaccine" is not a gene-driven trait.  And the death toll, while not insubstantial in pure numbers, isn't a large enough percentage of the human population to shift the frequency of any particular trait to overwhelm other possible genes.  If COVID continues to be a serious problem for several generations, then we might see a small change in gene frequency.  Maybe.  But plague was around for almost 400 years in Europe - and smallpox was a scourge for literally millennia - and neither created major evolutionary changes, while both were much more serious than COVID.  Evolution is not a process that is as rapid and cut-and-dried as a Lifetime Channel movie of the week.

Are you 100% sure there is no "stupid gene"?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC3092984/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/222825​83/

Not in any meaningful sense.  Despite what we like to think, the differences between paint-chip-suckers and Einstein are trivial compared to that between humans and chimps/bonobos.  We think of them as huge because we are looking at a hair under a microscope, but functionally, you and a MAGAt are identical on an evolutionary scale.*  Also, intelligence isn't so ruthlessly inheritable, since it is trivially easy to find doofuses born to geniuses and vice versa.  Over thousands of generations you might see a measurable change in human brain capacity, but two low-grade morons rutting out behind the DQ isn't moving the needle - nor are all the low-graded morons pounding each other raw o ...


I didn't catch all of the meaning of that. I just understand I need to hang out behind the DQ more instead of just getting a dipped cone at the window
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This really is as close to an human evolutionary event, as any in recent human history. The stubborn refusal to acknowledge accepted science coupled with the willingness to embrace specious remedies, makes this a standout event, in which the human intellectual divide stretches out before us like the Grand Canyon.


If that were true, the Spanish Flu would have made us all super geniuses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I kinda wish they wouldn't warn people against doing this, actually.

Darwinism has been kept at bay long enough. Darwin needs to feed.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phalamir: But plague was around for almost 400 years in Europe - and smallpox was a scourge for literally millennia - and neither created major evolutionary changes,


The plauge definitely caused evolutionary changes.  People with fairly rare genetics that offered resistance to the disease survived, and those genes are still around in a not-so-rare fraction of the population today.  (IIRC the plague-resistant genetics make people more vulnerable to some diseases and less vulnerable to others, but don't quote me on that.)

If covid were to have any evolutionary effect, it'd mainly be to take out some specific genetics that could make you especially susceptible.  Since people in reproductive ages are less susceptible and the disease already kills only a small percentage, it's not going to be a lot.  (Then again, it does cause erectile dysfunction.)
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let 'em.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember laughing at the signs at Tractor Supply Co. that warned people against using ivermectin to treat covid.  After all, what idiot would use an anti-parasitic to treat a virus? I developed an even lower opinion of those morons after having one of the typical accidents that will occur when you're doing spring shots for a large number of animals without assistance. I ended up pricking myself with a 20G that had a defective cap and getting a very tiny amount of ivermectin in my bloodstream that made me feel like absolute crap for a couple of days. I can't imagine what a dose meant to be ingested by a 2,000+ lb. animal would do to the human digestive tract.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


IIRC there was one, but it was retracted soon after. These chucklef#cks still cite it as proof that the stuff works though. Every single other paper saying it doesn't, doesn't matter to them. Apparently.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thank you, Mississippi, for hiving me hope that I'm not the dimmest bulb in the room
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?


Define "scientific"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Cork on Fork: At least they won't die with worms.

The worms will win in the end. A they always do.


Wait, are we talking dune or tremors?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bowen: dr_blasto: JFC, is there even a single scientific study that indicates ivermectin is at all effective as a treatment for COVID in humans?

I dunno, ask the manufacturer

[Fark user image 382x750]


BUT TUCKUMS SAID!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cork on Fork: At least they won't die with worms.


The worms come after.
 
