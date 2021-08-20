 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   On your mark. ...... Aim. ...... Spoon   (twitter.com) divider line
41
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

458 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2021 at 12:30 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that's some Grade-A, Premium, Distilled Coocoo for Coco-puffs there.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's clearly done her own research.

/I especially liked the disembodied voice at the end:
//"Oh god help us"
/// /
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This tracks with every school board meeting I've ever been to. We need to nationalize the public school system.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer, I think she's mentally unwell. Promises self harm. I think she has a knife.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know her?
Anybody got her number?
I think I'm in love.
Shedding my spike proteins at this very moment.
If you know what I mean.
And I think you do.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does she have kids in that school?

August is the crazy month for public meetings isn't it?
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You're not magnetic. You're sticky. Take a shower.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Amusing Tag. I don't know. I would go with terrifying. This isn't the first video or text/ whatever where I've seen insanity wait applies to vaccination.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And some of you give me grief and act like I'm crazy
Okay 👌
(ノ｀Д´)ノ彡┻━┻
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She was fun at parties around two decades ago.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Omg you let these people breed?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She's Cuckoo for Coconuts!
 
uberalice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
hoo boy
 
Toxophil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks Reagan. 🖕
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And some of you give me grief and act like I'm crazy
Okay 👌
(ノ｀Д´)ノ彡┻━┻


There are varying degrees of crazy. This one is off the charts; you're just an outlier.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that bat shiat crazy or shiat house rat crazy?
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Is that bat shiat crazy or shiat house rat crazy?


Yes, and also Never Stick Your Dick In It crazy.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This had to be a dare or a prank.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just spent the day tits deep in a hole filled with a slurry of fine magnetite particles. If these vaccines made me magnetic at all I would currently look like Wooly Willie.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: This had to be a dare or a prank.


I think I saw her on an improv show.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

uberalice: Circusdog320: Is that bat shiat crazy or shiat house rat crazy?

Yes, and also Never Stick Your Dick In It crazy.


I wouldn't have been terribly successful in my late teens to early twenties if I followed your advice.

What I'd suggest is to take care how close you get to crazy.  Don't try to turn a one-night stand into a long term thing.  Possibly don't even exchange phone numbers if it can be avoided.

/only had a landline back then
//answering machines were useful
///and nowadays 'block spam caller' would probably be even better
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: waxbeans: And some of you give me grief and act like I'm crazy
Okay 👌
(ノ｀Д´)ノ彡┻━┻

There are varying degrees of crazy. This one is off the charts; you're just an outlier.


What? I want to tweak the justice system and I don't assume the cops are telling the truth. But.....I'm nuts. Okay
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Is that bat shiat crazy or shiat house rat crazy?


I think that's bath salts smoking glue meth crazy. Or a joke. But it's not a joke is it?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Somewhere along the line, it was decided that an educated public is a liability instead of an asset.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Somewhere along the line, it was decided that an educated public is a liability instead of an asset.


To the rich they are.  They have to be paid more money.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

uberalice: Circusdog320: Is that bat shiat crazy or shiat house rat crazy?

Yes, and also Never Stick Your Dick In It crazy.


She's flying pretty low (x) and far (y) on the hot/crazy scale.
Don't think I'd stick someone else's dick in her.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In a certain sense, she is kind of interesting as an example of how people can be programmed. She's managed to tie all the main messages fed to her into a nice logical bundle. The nefarious "they" as her enemy, that's she under danger from the people with different opinions , the God reference, the mistrust of government. It's weird seeing the same pieces coming over and over  from different people.

It was scary how much of a separation they've managed to instill in her from the left. They are no longer people with political differences, they are "2.0". She doesn't even consider them human anymore.

Everyone made fun of the sociology students, but knowing how to influence the beliefs and behaviors of large groups of people is exactly what they do. I guess this is their revenge.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TwowheelinTim: waxbeans: And some of you give me grief and act like I'm crazy
Okay 👌
(ノ｀Д´)ノ彡┻━┻

There are varying degrees of crazy. This one is off the charts; you're just an outlier.

What? I want to tweak the justice system and I don't assume the cops are telling the truth. But.....I'm nuts. Okay


I don't really know you, but you gotta admit you set yourself up for that. Low hanging fruit and all that...
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You stay classy, San Diego...

(See news video)

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/loca​l​/need-to-ignore-them-heated-san-diego-​board-meeting-filled-with-attacks-on-c​ountys-covid-19-response/2696607/
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least she isn't monotheistic.

/Human 2.0
//Transhumanism ftw.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: waxbeans: TwowheelinTim: waxbeans: And some of you give me grief and act like I'm crazy
Okay 👌
(ノ｀Д´)ノ彡┻━┻

There are varying degrees of crazy. This one is off the charts; you're just an outlier.

What? I want to tweak the justice system and I don't assume the cops are telling the truth. But.....I'm nuts. Okay

I don't really know you, but you gotta admit you set yourself up for that. Low hanging fruit and all that...


😂😂😂😂😂
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Is that bat shiat crazy or shiat house rat crazy?


Bat shiat, rat shiat, dirty old twat, sixty nine assholes tied in a knot, hooray, lizard shiat, fark!

Seemed appropriate.
Wonder what the filter will do with the third one, don't think I've ever seen it.
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SPOONGUARD!
Youtube MKfmwNUF6pw
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: I just spent the day tits deep in a hole filled with a slurry of fine magnetite particles. If these vaccines made me magnetic at all I would currently look like Wooly Willie.


Likewise I do a lot of metal work. After a day of cutting and grinding people would think I was one of those people who like to dress up like animals - furries - or whatever they like to call themselves.

Granted when it's hot outside and I'm perspiring I can feel it clinging and itching. After a full day I look forward to a hot shower and a quick demagnetization.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abb3w: [i1.wp.com image 640x480]


GodDammitSoMuch!

/I'll show myself out
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.