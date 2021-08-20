 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Sir, this is a Wendy's   (6abc.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, Automobile, Fast food, Walking, English-language films, New Jersey, Vehicle, New Jersey Turnpike, Types of restaurants  
•       •       •

1359 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.
Weird Arby's Guy (Original)
Youtube s-mlPE8pxs4
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't usually say this on these but holy crap!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporter FTA: It's not clear now what caused that crash.

Well I'd place good odds on the flying uncontrollable missile car being the deciding factor.

Idiot.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFFFFFour FFFFFFFFor FFFFFFFFFour PPPPPPPPPPPlease
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just makes me think of a story told by a friend of my missus. She was driving on a fairly main road in a nice suburb and another car went through an intersection illegally and hit her car, which then went through the front window of an antiques shop. Nobody was injured fortunately. But Tash always ends the story with "yeah, so that was the first time in my life I'd been in an antiques shop!"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Reporter FTA: It's not clear now what caused that crash.

Well I'd place good odds on the flying uncontrollable missile car being the deciding factor.

Idiot.


My money'd be on gravity.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have overused the "sir, this is a Wendy's" or an Arby's or whatever line to the point of nausea.

Good on subby though for an actual clever use of it. 👍🏼
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: People have overused the "sir, this is a Wendy's" or an Arby's or whatever line to the point of nausea.

Good on subby though for an actual clever use of it. 👍🏼


Shall we go back much further?

Old Lady: "Where's the beef steel and plastic !?"
Driver: "Incoming !!!"
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Reporter FTA: It's not clear now what caused that crash.

Well I'd place good odds on the flying uncontrollable missile car being the deciding factor.

Idiot.

My money'd be on gravity.


Nah, it's them frickin' hydrocarbon fuels.  Launch right in the air, they will.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those Duke boys are up to no good!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Their stupid graphic covers up the kid almost being hit. Here's one without it but its somebody who filmed the screen:

Vehicle Goes Airborne, Crashes Into NJ Wendy's Restaurant
Youtube zZKNiyKVtVg
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Those Duke boys are up to no good!

[Fark user image 386x259] [View Full Size image _x_]


I always wondered why a farmer didn't just unload his varmint gun at those kids for tearin' up his land.  Ol' Uncle Festus or whoever musta had the whole county bought off with corn liquor.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fkn jughandles are so confusing
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Runner: Their stupid graphic covers up the kid almost being hit. Here's one without it but its somebody who filmed the screen:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zZKNiyKV​tVg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


You see how that car just puked the contents of its trunk beside the family dining?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Musta been an Amazon delivery.
 
mr0x
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Their stupid graphic covers up the kid almost being hit. Here's one without it but its somebody who filmed the screen:

[YouTube video: Vehicle Goes Airborne, Crashes Into NJ Wendy's Restaurant]


Lot of junk in the trunk
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Like to know how fast the driver was going before this happened.
That's some impressive air time and distance.
 
mr0x
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The title of the video should be changed to why cars are always crashing into buildings in the US.

Why Cars Rarely Crash into Buildings in the Netherlands
Youtube Ra_0DgnJ1uQ
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty damn impressed that that hurling two ton hunk of steel hardly left a dent in that building. Who would have thought that those depressing, soulless new fast food hovels had the structural integrity of the proverbial immovable object?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mr0x: The title of the video should be changed to why cars are always crashing into buildings in the US.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ra_0DgnJ​1uQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Tube guy reaches the wrong conclusion.

It's because Nederlanders are reptiles and it's cold up there.  They move slower.
 
OBBN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mr0x: The title of the video should be changed to why cars are always crashing into buildings in the US.

[YouTube video: Why Cars Rarely Crash into Buildings in the Netherlands]


This video guy is a moron, please stay in the Netherlands. There's a reason they can design roads with bottlenecks like they use there. (And I'm guessing here) I'm betting a typical city in the Netherlands has a 1/3 to a 1/4 of the traffic to a comparable US city.

Sure, if you want even worse perpetual gridlock let's intentionally make our roads that. If you want to move millions of cars daily you need straight, obstacle free roads.

Oh yeah, Personal Responsibility. If you do something to cause a crash and injuries, YOU'RE RESPONSIBLE. Somehow the video narrator had a problem with that. Must be nice to wish your problems off on the government.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I'm pretty damn impressed that that hurling two ton hunk of steel hardly left a dent in that building. Who would have thought that those depressing, soulless new fast food hovels had the structural integrity of the proverbial immovable object?


*shakes head*

Wendy's hasn't figured out the number 1 economic rule of modern commercial building construction:

Insurance is cheaper than quality.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OBBN: This video guy is a moron


Didn't I say they're reptiles?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Car flying off road thread?

Car Comes Flying From Nearby Overpass || ViralHog
Youtube hj5CyJMGoYg
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SansNeural: ChrisDe: Those Duke boys are up to no good!

[Fark user image 386x259] [View Full Size image _x_]

I always wondered why a farmer didn't just unload his varmint gun at those kids for tearin' up his land.  Ol' Uncle Festus or whoever musta had the whole county bought off with corn liquor.


Uncle Jesse.  Now why the hell do I remember that?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OBBN: mr0x: The title of the video should be changed to why cars are always crashing into buildings in the US.

[YouTube video: Why Cars Rarely Crash into Buildings in the Netherlands]

This video guy is a moron, please stay in the Netherlands. There's a reason they can design roads with bottlenecks like they use there. (And I'm guessing here) I'm betting a typical city in the Netherlands has a 1/3 to a 1/4 of the traffic to a comparable US city.

Sure, if you want even worse perpetual gridlock let's intentionally make our roads that. If you want to move millions of cars daily you need straight, obstacle free roads.

Oh yeah, Personal Responsibility. If you do something to cause a crash and injuries, YOU'RE RESPONSIBLE. Somehow the video narrator had a problem with that. Must be nice to wish your problems off on the government.


Or we could start redesigning our cities and towns so driving everywhere is not a requirement or the norm, utilize public transportation options and ditch decades old car manufacturer propaganda about road use in order to sell more cars.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Runner: Their stupid graphic covers up the kid almost being hit. Here's one without it but its somebody who filmed the screen:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zZKNiyKV​tVg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

You see how that car just puked the contents of its trunk beside the family dining?

[Fark user image image 430x468]

Musta been an Amazon delivery.


I don't get what is being circled in this photo. Care to explain?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ski9600: Oblig.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/s-mlPE8p​xs4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'm in love with that guy and I'm not even gay.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OBBN: If you want to move millions of cars daily you need straight, obstacle free roads.


Most of Europe had foot, horse and cart paths meandering around the terrain, trees and huts many generations before the horseless carriage came along.  Those became the paved roads in modern times.

Even the US has a little of that, mostly back East.  But most of our present roads were built on empty or nearly empty land for the purpose of moving shiat by motor vehicle.  Get out of the way, Dutchie!
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: SansNeural: ChrisDe: Those Duke boys are up to no good!

[Fark user image 386x259] [View Full Size image _x_]

I always wondered why a farmer didn't just unload his varmint gun at those kids for tearin' up his land.  Ol' Uncle Festus or whoever musta had the whole county bought off with corn liquor.

Uncle Jesse.  Now why the hell do I remember that?


No, no.  Jesse was the blonde woman on Mythbusters.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: SansNeural: Runner: Their stupid graphic covers up the kid almost being hit. Here's one without it but its somebody who filmed the screen:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zZKNiyKV​tVg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

You see how that car just puked the contents of its trunk beside the family dining?

[Fark user image image 430x468]

Musta been an Amazon delivery.

I don't get what is being circled in this photo. Care to explain?


I'd tell you to watch the video that I quoted / screencapped, but I just hope you're not using a touchscreen device.  With those hands of yours.
 
mr0x
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OBBN: mr0x: The title of the video should be changed to why cars are always crashing into buildings in the US.

[YouTube video: Why Cars Rarely Crash into Buildings in the Netherlands]

This video guy is a moron, please stay in the Netherlands. There's a reason they can design roads with bottlenecks like they use there. (And I'm guessing here) I'm betting a typical city in the Netherlands has a 1/3 to a 1/4 of the traffic to a comparable US city.

Sure, if you want even worse perpetual gridlock let's intentionally make our roads that. If you want to move millions of cars daily you need straight, obstacle free roads.

Oh yeah, Personal Responsibility. If you do something to cause a crash and injuries, YOU'RE RESPONSIBLE. Somehow the video narrator had a problem with that. Must be nice to wish your problems off on the government.


Building bigger faster roads actually makes traffic worse.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Braess%​2​7s_paradox

Government builds the roads. How is their bad design others personal responsibility?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mr0x: Government builds the roads. How is their bad design others personal responsibility?


Public Works is a service.  Roads are inanimate - most times.

It is our personal responsibility to keep the car going down the road without hitting things when we're driving at twice the posted speed limit.

Quid ergo examplum pro gratzi
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SansNeural: danielscissorhands: SansNeural: Runner: Their stupid graphic covers up the kid almost being hit. Here's one without it but its somebody who filmed the screen:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zZKNiyKV​tVg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

You see how that car just puked the contents of its trunk beside the family dining?

[Fark user image image 430x468]

Musta been an Amazon delivery.

I don't get what is being circled in this photo. Care to explain?

I'd tell you to watch the video that I quoted / screencapped, but I just hope you're not using a touchscreen device.  With those hands of yours.


Hah.

I saw the news video, but I don't see the car in that circle.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.