(Twitter)   Finally, something decent came out of The Phantom Menace   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Not gonna lie: I laughed.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That song was and is the only truly great thing that movie has going.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: That song was and is the only truly great thing that movie has going.


I saw a prequel edit that spliced all 3 movies together in an attempt to make it coherent and fall in line with the original trilogy. They cut out the entire first movie except the part where Quigon is dying and makes Obi won promise to teach him to be a jedi. It was wonderful.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cartastrophe
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:-D
 
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jar-Jar was behind this.
 
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And thus does the prophecy come to pass...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: ... Not gonna lie: I laughed.


Do you normally lie about that?
 
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gotta love the dedication.  More important to keep recording the "action" as the carts head toward your vehicle instead of attempting to mitigate the damage.
 
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL, have no idea why the carts are out of control here, but it was amusing.
 
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: capt.snicklefritz: That song was and is the only truly great thing that movie has going.

I saw a prequel edit that spliced all 3 movies together in an attempt to make it coherent and fall in line with the original trilogy. They cut out the entire first movie except the part where Quigon is dying and makes Obi won promise to teach him to be a jedi. It was wonderful.


Was it The Phantom Edit?

I have a rough copy of that somewhere on CD ROM. I remember there were rumors going around about who made it, Kevin Smith for example.

I think it was just the first movie though, minus JarJar
 
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this really from high winds. Or are there some asshole kids pushing them to get them started?

PS: I hate all you Fark shiats that just leave the cart sitting there.
 
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: brokenbiscuits: ... Not gonna lie: I laughed.

Do you normally lie about that?


Lol
 
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I understand the confusion. Here in the States, stores let you know in advance that they waive any claims on cart damages in their parking lot, and any locking mechanism is meant to keep the homeless from stealing them. Same tools, different philosophy.
 
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is from the  Western PA/Eastern Ohio area.  The store is Giant Eagle, which is a Grocery Store in the area
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean that and the video game.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone who worked at a grocery store for a couple years in high school that's not that uncommon when you have a bunch of dipsh*ts who don't put their carts in the cart corrall on a windy day.
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

buntz: Nadie_AZ: capt.snicklefritz: That song was and is the only truly great thing that movie has going.

I saw a prequel edit that spliced all 3 movies together in an attempt to make it coherent and fall in line with the original trilogy. They cut out the entire first movie except the part where Quigon is dying and makes Obi won promise to teach him to be a jedi. It was wonderful.

Was it The Phantom Edit?

I have a rough copy of that somewhere on CD ROM. I remember there were rumors going around about who made it, Kevin Smith for example.

I think it was just the first movie though, minus JarJar


It was apparently Michale J Nicols, just an editor/writer.

Am still curious about the Topher Grace edits, honestly.
 
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

genner: I mean that and the video game.
[i.ebayimg.com image 500x346]


The Gran Turismo of N64 Star Wars racing games.
 
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time before they took their awful revenge.
 
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, have no idea why the carts are out of control here, but it was amusing.


The wind was blowing almost as much as that movie did.
 
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

buntz: Nadie_AZ: capt.snicklefritz: That song was and is the only truly great thing that movie has going.

I saw a prequel edit that spliced all 3 movies together in an attempt to make it coherent and fall in line with the original trilogy. They cut out the entire first movie except the part where Quigon is dying and makes Obi won promise to teach him to be a jedi. It was wonderful.

Was it The Phantom Edit?


The Phantom Edit is just a recut of the movie that minimizes jar Jar. It's the best known because it was one of the first, but at this juncture there are dozens of recuts of the prequels. Literally dozens. Just about any variation you can imagine has been done and uploaded, from all-three-in-one (there are many versions of this) to all sorts of cuts of each individual movie to those that try to better tie them in with the sequel trilogy and more. There are even 4- to 4.5-hour cuts of Revenge of the Sith that incorporate all the stuff from The Clone Wars and (and I guess now The Bad Batch).

The Star Wars fan edit community is kind of insane.

Anyway, the ones you want are, IMO, the Hal9000 cuts. They're pretty easy to find with a quick Google, and that make the prequel movies pretty watchable.
 
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait until the porta potties have their way.
 
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Veloram: I understand the confusion. Here in the States, stores let you know in advance that they waive any claims on cart damages in their parking lot, and any locking mechanism is meant to keep the homeless from stealing them. Same tools, different philosophy.


Everyone always blames the homeless for stolen carts but it's mostly people that shop and walk the cart home (no car) and drunk teenagers/college students.  Most of them end up in front of apartment complexes and frat houses.
 
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did you think there would be a Phantom Menace thread without me?

I loved the Phantom Menace.

I will fight you!


/laughed at the carts!
 
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I once watched a shopping cart roll across the complete parking lot, out the parking lot exit, and down the road. Some wind but, mostly the terrain of the parking lot was slopped. At a Meijers store in Grand Rapids.
Sometimes you see things and just go "uh huh" and then continue on with life.
 
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"NOW THIS IS CART CRASHING!  fark YOU, BUBBLES!!!"
 
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm currently reading a novel* where a shiatty tech security/surveillance company working for various awful governments hacks self-driving cars and plows them into pedestrians. I'm not sure how one hacks a shopping cart though.

* Attack Surface by Cory Doctorow
 
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: That song was and is the only truly great thing that movie has going.


The podcast was pretty fantastic, minus the kid's exclamations, and Obi-Wan's climactic volleys with Maul are some of the best lightsaber clashes in the whole franchise.

But otherwise, yeah. It's not good.
 
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tymothil: [Fark user image image 634x354]


I love her so much.
 
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Is this really from high winds. Or are there some asshole kids pushing them to get them started?

PS: I hate all you Fark shiats that just leave the cart sitting there.


Yes, it's the wind. You can see the trees in the background swaying quite a bit.

Late one stormy night, I went to Wegman's for something or other. As I got out of the car, a cart flew past me going about as fast as I can imagine a cart could go on flat terrain. It hit the perimeter curb and cartwheeled over it into the grass. I'm glad it didn't hit my car (or me, for that matter), but it was pretty amazing. Their full size carts are pretty heavy.
 
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I said "pretty" twice.
 
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: As someone who worked at a grocery store for a couple years in high school that's not that uncommon when you have a bunch of dipsh*ts who don't put their carts in the cart corrall on a windy day.


Is that what those things are for?


/said 97% of Americans
 
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've seen days like that, the wind is a steady 40 mph and the carts are just sailing across the parking lot.  My car is made of thin plastic, so it makes a very loud thud when a cart hits the door, but no visible damage.
 
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Veloram: [Fark user image image 425x409]

I understand the confusion. Here in the States, stores let you know in advance that they waive any claims on cart damages in their parking lot, and any locking mechanism is meant to keep the homeless from stealing them. Same tools, different philosophy.


Yup. Wheels freeze up ten feet out the door and your car is a hundred feet away.
 
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
jar jar was the best part of phantom menace

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: podcast


Podrace.

sigh
 
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I found that funny
 
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they try to pull the plug. Skynet fights back.
 
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
‘’ less than a minute ago  
oh sh- oh shi- oh shi-
 
