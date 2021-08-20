 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Old and Busted: Water shortage in California. New Hotness: Water shortage in Florida   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  Now there's one consequence of Covid response I had never thought of.  Are people in Florida even experienced in having to conserve water?  I know California does it all the time, and even up in the Northeast it happens during the summer some years due to drought conditions.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried Gatorade?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you use liquid oxygen to treat water?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: How do you use liquid oxygen to treat water?


Carefully.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll be honest, I don't think I'd drink Florida tap water.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
geekwisdom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a good thing Orlando is some Florida backwater and not some kind of super tourist place that draws thousands of people each day that would need to use their water.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Take Me to the River (2005 Remaster)
Youtube v4azbl96BJY
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Huh.  Now there's one consequence of Covid response I had never thought of. Are people in Florida even experienced in having to conserve water?  I know California does it all the time, and even up in the Northeast it happens during the summer some years due to drought conditions.


Ditto.

Off to google water treatment LOX...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Huh.  Now there's one consequence of Covid response I had never thought of.  Are people in Florida even experienced in having to conserve water?  I know California does it all the time, and even up in the Northeast it happens during the summer some years due to drought conditions.


No. I lived in Tampa for 18 years and never once experienced a request to reduce water usage.

More than a few times there were unrelated water problems... but never an ask to reduce usage.

I can't speak for the rest of the state exactly, but there's so much fresh water in that state that I wouldn't have ever thought it could be a problem.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: How do you use liquid oxygen to treat water?


You bubble it through the treatment process and it oxidizes a variety of bad stuff making it easier to filter out  and it promotes beneficial bacteria.

A high percentage of dissolved O2 in drinking water also makes it taste better.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I only breathe natural, gluten-free, vegan oxygen.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Liquid oxygen is used to keep the shiat eating bacteria alive so they can continue to eat shiat. Orlando is about to start drinking shiat.

https://josefgases.com/how-does-liquid​-oxygen-improve-wastewater-treatment/
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Bootleg: How do you use liquid oxygen to treat water?

You bubble it through the treatment process and it oxidizes a variety of bad stuff making it easier to filter out  and it promotes beneficial bacteria.

A high percentage of dissolved O2 in drinking water also makes it taste better.


I've read that FL tap water tastes terrible, y/n?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bootleg: How do you use liquid oxygen to treat water?


I'd guess that it's for an ozone generator.
 
anfrind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DeathSantis to ban cities from promoting water conservation in 3...2...1...
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Huh.  Now there's one consequence of Covid response I had never thought of.  Are people in Florida even experienced in having to conserve water?  I know California does it all the time, and even up in the Northeast it happens during the summer some years due to drought conditions.


We've been here for six years and never had to worry about water. This is a bit scary.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they tried Gatorade?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hoblit: NeoCortex42: Huh.  Now there's one consequence of Covid response I had never thought of.  Are people in Florida even experienced in having to conserve water?  I know California does it all the time, and even up in the Northeast it happens during the summer some years due to drought conditions.

No. I lived in Tampa for 18 years and never once experienced a request to reduce water usage.

More than a few times there were unrelated water problems... but never an ask to reduce usage.

I can't speak for the rest of the state exactly, but there's so much fresh water in that state that I wouldn't have ever thought it could be a problem.


Yeah same here.  It's summer so its raining all the time.  And on top of that, a lot of the SE drains through underground channels here, which is the reason Florida sinkholes are even a thing.  Heck, we have so much water that we have places like Everglades, which isn't a swamp... it's a giant, very slow, very shallow river.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Floriduh seems like a really well-run state.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does this mean water barrels are about to sell out all over Orlando? Florida gets plenty of rain, and it looks like there are no state laws against collecting it. I know some municipalities heavily restrict it, but have no idea if Orlando is one of them.
 
fsufan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We had a main burst in Tallahassee years ago. One of the county commissioners was telling everyone within earshot (about the toilet).

"If it is brown, flush it down, if it is yellow, let it mellow".

He saw himself as some sort of Jessie Jackson type champion.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fsufan: We had a main burst in Tallahassee years ago. One of the county commissioners was telling everyone within earshot (about the toilet).

"If it is brown, flush it down, if it is yellow, let it mellow".

He saw himself as some sort of Jessie Jackson type champion.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Huh.  Now there's one consequence of Covid response I had never thought of.  Are people in Florida even experienced in having to conserve water?  I know California does it all the time, and even up in the Northeast it happens during the summer some years due to drought conditions.


There are 24 golf courses in Orlando alone. The average golf course takes 130k gallons of water per day for irrigation. So imagine a cube of water 150 feet square. That's probably close.

But yeah.
Let's tell a lot of people who live in a converted swamp to stop taking showers. Hell of plan
/s
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Keyser_Soze_Death: Bootleg: How do you use liquid oxygen to treat water?

You bubble it through the treatment process and it oxidizes a variety of bad stuff making it easier to filter out  and it promotes beneficial bacteria.

A high percentage of dissolved O2 in drinking water also makes it taste better.

I've read that FL tap water tastes terrible, y/n?


It depends on the treatment facility and water source. Some places overuse chlorides and chloramines which can make treated water taste salty to some people. Some facilities don't have the ability to deal with dissolved solids, and others have high metal content such as iron and zinc from the water source or plumbing which affect taste.
 
neongoats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not content with killing the people of the state, DeathSentence is coming for your lawns and golf courses.

shiat, that might get an amoral right winger's attention, farking up the golf courses.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hoblit: NeoCortex42: Huh.  Now there's one consequence of Covid response I had never thought of.  Are people in Florida even experienced in having to conserve water?  I know California does it all the time, and even up in the Northeast it happens during the summer some years due to drought conditions.

No. I lived in Tampa for 18 years and never once experienced a request to reduce water usage.

More than a few times there were unrelated water problems... but never an ask to reduce usage.

I can't speak for the rest of the state exactly, but there's so much fresh water in that state that I wouldn't have ever thought it could be a problem.


Florida is on top of a huge aquifer. It's literally bubbling up out of the ground.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If anyone thinks this will make right wingers wake up, they are deluding themselves, the fash want to create as much chaos and turmoil as possible because it is much easier to overthrow a government embroiled in chaos and turmoil.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
