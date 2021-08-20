 Skip to content
 
(Courthouse News Service)   Pictures of naked utes   (courthousenews.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Is 38 young for a judge?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
SurelyShirley
52 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
44 minutes ago  

edmo: Is 38 young for a judge?


Seems like it.  To me, anyway.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
TorpedoOrca
38 minutes ago  
A judge would be smart enough not to use his actual initials in his screen name when he did this, right?

Brett Blomme...under the username "dommasterbb,"

Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
So according to fark logic, he must be a conservative
 
TorpedoOrca
35 minutes ago  
*adds item to Amazon cart after searching for that facepalm pic*
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  
A shiatty side note: dude is a big time LGBTQIA+ activist and yeahhhhh the usual assortment of jackasses are already playing the "gays are pedos" game with this.
 
dywed88
30 minutes ago  

edmo: Is 38 young for a judge?


I do believe it is an elected position.
 
Bennie Crabtree
30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: A judge would be smart enough not to use his actual initials in his screen name when he did this, right?

Brett Blomme...under the username "dommasterbb,"

[Fark user image 425x692]


What the fark is that? Is Picard sticking his dick in the plasma conduit?!?! When did he ever lean back like that?!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  

dywed88: edmo: Is 38 young for a judge?

I do believe it is an elected position.


I didn't think of that.


Elected judges is dumb.
 
The Devil's Bartender
25 minutes ago  
As a convict who was wrongfully tried under this pedo, I demand my release from prison!
 
Indiegent
20 minutes ago  
No surprise the knuckle breathers are all up in arms that lefty turned out to be a  Scouts fan, what always gets me is when they catch a repugnican who actually eats babies the silence is deafening. Have yet to see an article about a Democrap youth Pastor, but then Gawd works in steryus ways.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
10 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: *adds item to Amazon cart after searching for that facepalm pic*


*currently resisting urge to do the same*
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [th.bing.com image 301x225]


Finis in three.
 
Sombra warriors
6 minutes ago  
Sounds like this broken individual should not have gotten a seat on the bench in the first place, given his perverse lifestyle
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: A judge would be smart enough not to use his actual initials in his screen name when he did this, right?

Brett Blomme...under the username "dommasterbb,"

[Fark user image 425x692]


You missed the best part, he registered the Kik (whatever that is) account using his PERSONAL GMAIL address.
 
