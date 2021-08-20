 Skip to content
(NPR)   Enjoy your first hurricane in 30 years, New England. It's on its way   (npr.org)
64
    Tropical Storm Henri, parts of New England, National Hurricane Center, warning of a storm surge, first direct hurricane landfall, hurricane watch  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Um...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember Bob

I was in NH at the time in my Grandma's house

I also remember that at the same time there was drama unfolding in the USSR with the coup attempt
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that should make for an interesting weekend. I must buy more beer tomorrow.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Well, that should make for an interesting weekend. I must buy more beer tomorrow.


Beer?

Philistine! Cultured folk buy wine.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember Bob.  It wasn't that bad by the time it reached Maine.  The track shows Henri going up the CT/RI border, so it should be an interesting trip home from work.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: I remember Bob.  It wasn't that bad by the time it reached Maine.  The track shows Henri going up the CT/RI border, so it should be an interesting trip home from work.


TF seems to have an disproportionate amount of folks from Oregon and Maine.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: TF seems to have an disproportionate amount of folks from Oregon and Maine.


That was 30 years ago.  I'm not in Maine any longer.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Um...

[Fark user image image 220x169]


Does anyone have the sharpie version?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Um...

[Fark user image image 220x169]

Does anyone have the sharpie version?


Yeah, just Sharpie that thing out to sea and it'll be OK.
 
ok boomin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Um...

[Fark user image image 220x169]

Does anyone have the sharpie version?


After it hits New England, it's going make a U turn, go around Florida, and hit Alabama.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Sandy a tropical storm? I still have vouchers from a deferred trip that year. Whoops.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pisser
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Jake Havechek: Well, that should make for an interesting weekend. I must buy more beer tomorrow.

Beer?

Philistine! Cultured folk buy wine.


New England?  That's CI-dah country!
 
Skail
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well, this should go swimmingly.
 
lymond01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I walked to class in Boston during Bob.  I fully expected it to be empty but all 22 students made it.  Professor was a tough cookie.

We are on the Cape now, heading back to Nantucket tonight.  Surf should be up tomorrow if nothing else.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ok boomin: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Ah, OK, that's better.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Was Sandy a tropical storm? I still have vouchers from a deferred trip that year. Whoops.


New Jersey is not New England, and it was officially a post tropical storm when it made landfall.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cman: I remember Bob

I was in NH at the time in my Grandma's house

I also remember that at the same time there was drama unfolding in the USSR with the coup attempt


And they say Climate Change is fake.  30 years ago....they were just at 'B' in August.  Now we're at 'H'
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cman: I remember Bob

I was in NH at the time in my Grandma's house

I also remember that at the same time there was drama unfolding in the USSR with the coup attempt


I worked disaster response for Bob on the NC coast. Somewhere there's an old newspaper picture of me with a fellow Marine working to set up cots in a shelter. I think the journalist thought it was interesting that two women--one very pregnant (not me)--were on the disaster response team. Maybe it was at the time.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
PS - Stay safe, farkers!
 
joemax [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was 7 years old when Bob hit. Remember it so vividly. Odd sky color, then body surfing the enormous waves in the aftermath.
 
Iczer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Um...

[Fark user image image 220x169]


...Your penis is oddly smoothly tapered...
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cman: I remember Bob

I was in NH at the time in my Grandma's house

I also remember that at the same time there was drama unfolding in the USSR with the coup attempt


I was in NH for Bob, too. My indoor/outdoor cat got blown clear off the porch and then hid in the woodshed for 2 days. We thought he had died.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Trust me, I'm a weatherologist.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ok boomin: [Fark user image 425x318]


Big scrote on that chode
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ok boomin: [Fark user image 425x318]


Damn beat me to it, nice.  Here's mine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was already pissed off that I couldn't get that tree guy to actually show up when he said he would to take care of that leaning pine in my yard, but now I'm kind of furious.

I mean, it *probably* won't fall, and if it does, it *probably* won't hit the house, but if I die this weekend that's probably how.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't be afraid to store an axe or a hatchet on highest floor of your home, most people keep that sort of thing in a shed or basement, which isn't very helpful during a storm surge, people died in their attics during Katrina because they had no way to bust through their attic roof
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, apparently Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy don't farking matter.

I live in the part of Connecticut that's well within the orbit of New York City and when a HURRICANE hits NYC, it's also hitting ME.  I don't give a rat turd about where the damn eye hits; the storm hit Connecticut.  I also don't give a rat turd about whether it was technically a hurricane or a tropical storm at the instant the eye makes landfall.  There was a hurricane's worth of wind-driven waves and storm surge that slammed into us.

This marks the third time in 11 years Connecticut (and possibly the greater NYC area) is getting whacked with a hurricane.
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

krispos42: Yeah, apparently Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy don't farking matter.


Both made final landfalls in New Jersey or New York and the former was a tropical storm by that point, the latter a post tropical cyclone.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Um...

[Fark user image image 220x169]


Yeah, I'm beginning to think they do that Shiat on purpose now.

Not opposed, if it helps get the word out.
 
zjoik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjwars1: [Fark user image 425x239]Trust me, I'm a weatherologist.


i'll have you know the last preident made it clear hurricanes leave a black sharpie mark indicating their path before they get there
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hurricane Sandy 2012.

2021 - 2012 = 9

9 < 30.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
30 years?  So we're just not going to count 2011's Irene?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: ok boomin: [Fark user image 425x318]

Damn beat me to it, nice.  Here's mine.

[Fark user image 850x633]


Stay safe Alabama farkers.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Am I bad person for being glad Martha's vineyard is in it's path?
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Hurricane Sandy 2012.

2021 - 2012 = 9

9 < 30.


blockhouse: 30 years?  So we're just not going to count 2011's Irene?


Is New Jersey in New England now?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sandy didn't make her way up there? I don't remember anything about it hitting New England, just sort of figured it would have.
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Sandy didn't make her way up there? I don't remember anything about it hitting New England, just sort of figured it would have.


Fred just went over New England though it's been on land since Florida.

We're talking landfall on the mainland.  Or at least I am and the article is.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Am I bad person for being glad Martha's vineyard is in it's path?


Yes, but you'd also fit in just fine with the Politics Tab crowd who blame others for their own choices in life.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's been so long since we got a direct hit I forget what we're supposed to panic buy. In a blizzard it's milk and bread, but I don't know about a hurricane.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As my SIL who sent her son to his freshman year this week at New Haven said: Hurricane warnings wasn't on the back to school list
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

12349876: WoodyHayes: Sandy didn't make her way up there? I don't remember anything about it hitting New England, just sort of figured it would have.

Fred just went over New England though it's been on land since Florida.

We're talking landfall on the mainland.  Or at least I am and the article is.


Ah, thanks.

I tend to tune out when weather stuff starts up on the news. Googled it and...

Yikes!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

krispos42: This marks the third time in 11 years Connecticut (and possibly the greater NYC area) is getting whacked with a hurricane.


The area gets hit at least once a year, but usually its less of a whack and more of a stirring up some waves and maybe some rain.

/in NJ
//can see NYC from my window
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now they're saying western MA at 2am Monday with 50mph winds, which is nothing, but the power goes out for a few hours in my neighborhood when the wind goes over 40mph.

But, the fact that's it's a tropical storm/hurricane hitting New England, who knows what will happen. We'll certainly get a few inches of in a short period, which isn't good.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
New England is made up of 6 states:  Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

The Northeast (as defined by the Census Bureau), includes New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tropical storm Irene Kicked the fark out of Vermont a few years back.

https://www.google.com/search?q=tropi​c​al+storm+irene+vermont&rlz=1C1CHBF_enU​S823US823&sxsrf=ALeKk02ukT0JJ6q6hoZTn0​8n83CoUcUABg:1629499007244&tbm=isch&so​urce=iu&ictx=1&fir=YI9BgHR0smXmHM%252C​3VbLfbcbHYe9tM%252C_&vet=1&usg=AI4_-kS​CrUh_n7apNDV-ql-KCHEmgpt3IA&sa=X&ved=2​ahUKEwi52vPr1MDyAhUgGFkFHUtFB9cQ_h16BA​hJEAE#imgrc=YI9BgHR0smXmHM

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Storm surge and astronomical high tide too, so the people living by the water might have a bad time.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are structures there in New England rated for hurricanes?
 
