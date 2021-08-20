 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Having no use for books, Florida recycles libraries into COVID wards   (cnn.com) divider line
27
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fitting since the current plan is to put all the students in the COVID ward.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now where am I going to go to watch porn? All that coughing ruins the vibe.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If only there was something that could have been done to prevent this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whatcha readin' for, Florida?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Florida COVID situation is so bad, they have converted all of the little free libraries into COVID Wards.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Florida and other red states right now :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the hospitals are full, so ... (shrug)

Great jerb, Floriduh.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DeSantis said, "Do it early, go in and people do good and obviously keep out of the hospital, but it resolves the symptoms for a lot of people very quickly to where they feel a lot better and they maybe they were not at a hospital-level initially, but they felt symptoms, this has a great opportunity to really resolve it and I think resolve it in a good fashion."

(1) I read this in Justin Roiland's voice. It sounds exactly like his improvising on Rick & Morty.
(2) They need to name the Library/Health Care Center "The Ron DeSantis Center for People With Covid Who Don't Want to Have Covid No More and Want to Do More Gooder."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't they just use the airport?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All Floriduhhhhhh needs now is a CAT 4-5 hurricane to hit somewhere with a lot of hospitals like Fort Lauderdale and shiat might go full zombie.
 
IDisME
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What, for patient storage?   The big problem is staff shortage as I understand it.  You can only spread them so thin, and some of them quit after the first, second and third waves.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Florida would be nice... if it wasnt for all the white inbred trash living there.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Florida healthcare in a library:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Thanks Ron DeathSentence!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: All that coughing ruins the vibe.


Amateur.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
warrenn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Florida healthcare in a library:
[Fark user image 425x566]
/Thanks Ron DeathSentence!


I'm not sure this is COVID related.  That's pretty much the typical reaction anytime a Floridian comes in close contact to books containing actual knowledge.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a Librarian.....WTF?

And uh, someone gonna help that lady on the ground?

/And again WTF?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Traditionally you use the main room in a church.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What happened to changing sports arenas to temporary Covid treatment centers?

Oh yeah, they canceled shut downs so there's games being played there and maskless people crowding together.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: If only there was something that could have been done to prevent this.


Yeah, they could have kept the doors locked to keep them all out.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why not the living rooms of Florida republican elected officials?
 
ElFugawz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: What happened to changing sports arenas to temporary Covid treatment centers?

Oh yeah, they canceled shut downs so there's games being played there and maskless people crowding together.


You have to have some places that are designated for just covid spreading and not also treatment.

/clarification: treatment centers should do they're best to avoid being spreading centers also.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Now where am I going to go to watch porn? All that coughing ruins the vibe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
