(ABC News)   Woman sentenced to death by hanging for weighing the same amount as a duck may finally have her name cleared...after 325 years
42
    Salem witch trials, Witchcraft, name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, Civics teacher Carrie LaPierre's students, curious eighth-grade civics class  
•       •       •

SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is this stupid, subby?  History has shown that the witch trials in Salem and over in Europe were based primarily on petty jealousies and score settling.  The fact that a number of people died based on superstition should be brought up repeatedly because we have a bunch of religious nutjobs still trying (and in some locations succeeding) to control people with their superstitious shiat.

Superstition
Youtube ftdZ363R9kQ
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will the people that stole all her stuff have to give it back now?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my ancestors knew that woman and she was definitely a witch. She put a curse of ugliness on my family. We are prepared to go to court and defend ourselves .
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She turned me into a newt!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: She turned me into a newt!


You were always that small. She left you, let it go
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to believe that witch hunts didn't occasionally catch a witch now and then.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should focus on modern "witch" trials.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Why is this stupid, subby?  History has shown that the witch trials in Salem and over in Europe were based primarily on petty jealousies and score settling.  The fact that a number of people died based on superstition should be brought up repeatedly because we have a bunch of religious nutjobs still trying (and in some locations succeeding) to control people with their superstitious shiat.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ftdZ363R​9kQ]


Even Stevie Wonder didn't see these pardons coming.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure she wasn't a witch but she was probably guilty of something.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I refuse to believe that witch hunts didn't occasionally catch a witch now and then.


You think one of these witches would have claimed the One Million Dollar Paranormal Challenge by now.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a fair cop.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The interesting thing is that the Spanish Inquisition was active in New Mexico for a while.  And interesting in that unlike the Spanish Inquisition of Spain, they didn't really care about secret Jews and Muslims, they mostly focused on finding corruption in the Spanish governors.  They weren't allowed to touch the convertees in the Pueblos (jurisdictional matter between them and the Franciscans), and cracking down on frontier superstition wasn't profitable for them.  Which is lucky for us.  Had they done so, the penitentes would have been nipped in the bud, folk tales and folk medicine would be gone, and the culture would be less unique.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
californiaherps.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
californiaherps.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Burn the witch! Burn the witch!"
"I'm not a witch! I just have Crohn's disease!"
"She admits it!"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who got crushed to death for witchcraft laid a curse on the town.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Why is this stupid, subby?  History has shown that the witch trials in Salem and over in Europe were based primarily on petty jealousies and score settling.  The fact that a number of people died based on superstition should be brought up repeatedly because we have a bunch of religious nutjobs still trying (and in some locations succeeding) to control people with their superstitious shiat.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ftdZ363R​9kQ]


That sounds like "witch talk" to me
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good thing.

She was a real person. She might be long dead, but that doesn't mean she doesn't deserve to have her name cleared.

"That's in the past; we should just move on." Isn't that what Republicans say?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: RTOGUY: I refuse to believe that witch hunts didn't occasionally catch a witch now and then.

You think one of these witches would have claimed the One Million Dollar Paranormal Challenge by now.


Witches don't need money because Satan provides for them.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will certainly mitigates the screaming, taunting, and burning at the stake.

I couldn't find the scene on YouTube, but here's a description of the original text.

She was burned at the stake for witchcraft, but didn't seemed too upset about it (going so far as to berate the mob for being late), which somewhat mystified the townspeople until they all perished in a mysterious explosion that was seen from the next town over. This may be due to divine or infernal interference, or the fact that she had concealed over a hundred combined pounds of gunpowder and roofing nails under her dress.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all a witch hunt! You're all witches! Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The guy who got crushed to death for witchcraft laid a curse on the town.


Giles Cory was a badass.

I don't believe in death with dignity, but that guy went out with loads of it. And a big "fark you" to the authorities, too.

They kept piling on the stones, expecting him to confess at every moment, and every time they added to the pile, he just said, "More. Weight."
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The guy who got crushed to death for witchcraft laid a curse on the town.


Giles Corey.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Devil Woman - Cliff Richard - HQ/HD
Youtube 45rnZFyniSw
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Okay. This is good. But, how about taking it a step further and convicting those who tried and killed the witches? Turn about is fair play.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, this is the result of a group of eight graders who poured themselves into this project. They were learning, and doing so willingly and passionately.

Don't be dicks.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Giles Cory was a badass.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mock26: Okay. This is good. But, how about taking it a step further and convicting those who tried and killed the witches? Turn about is fair play.


How do you put long-dead people on trial in the US justice system?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Jake Havechek: The guy who got crushed to death for witchcraft laid a curse on the town.

Giles Cory was a badass.

I don't believe in death with dignity, but that guy went out with loads of it. And a big "fark you" to the authorities, too.

They kept piling on the stones, expecting him to confess at every moment, and every time they added to the pile, he just said, "More. Weight."


They were all innocent too, obviously. So that's why Gile's curse has..... Withheld for so long. The anger of a wronged innocent can have it's effects.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: Mock26: Okay. This is good. But, how about taking it a step further and convicting those who tried and killed the witches? Turn about is fair play.

How do you put long-dead people on trial in the US justice system?

How do you put long-dead people on trial in the US justice system?


Particularly for deeds preceding the US itself
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
' It was funded in part by donations from descendants of those accused of being witches.

' is around The Salem witch trials were a series of hearings and prosecutions of people a''ccused of witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts between February 1692 and May 1693. More than two hundred people were accused.'

Assuming that it is guessing but math 1638/20 (most generations in the old days were about were 20 years apart with about 20 years per generation (hey quit laughing at the math it's just a guess) is almost 82 forebears x 20 years well that is one hellva lot of great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great grandparents, well its about time.
 
PreMortem
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shirt I just put on before arriving to catch the Sox beating Tampa Bay:

Fark user imageView Full Size


We aren't that far removed from it happening again.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Why is this stupid, subby?  History has shown that the witch trials in Salem and over in Europe were based primarily on petty jealousies and score settling.  The fact that a number of people died based on superstition should be brought up repeatedly because we have a bunch of religious nutjobs still trying (and in some locations succeeding) to control people with their superstitious shiat.

[YouTube video: Superstition]


Most people killed today in the US are over petty jealously and score settling, but has nothing to do with superstition or religion.  It has more to do with entitlement, ego, and feelings of disrespect.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: Mock26: Okay. This is good. But, how about taking it a step further and convicting those who tried and killed the witches? Turn about is fair play.

How do you put long-dead people on trial in the US justice system?

How do you put long-dead people on trial in the US justice system?


If the government can pardon them then the government can at least condemn them. No need for a trial, just issue a declaration.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: austerity101: Mock26: Okay. This is good. But, how about taking it a step further and convicting those who tried and killed the witches? Turn about is fair play.

How do you put long-dead people on trial in the US justice system?

Particularly for deeds preceding the US itself


And yet they are able to pardon her...
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SBinRR: turned him into a horny toad


yosemite sam Burn my boots
Youtube 7TQugc8_Htg
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: austerity101: Mock26: Okay. This is good. But, how about taking it a step further and convicting those who tried and killed the witches? Turn about is fair play.

How do you put long-dead people on trial in the US justice system?

If the government can pardon them then the government can at least condemn them. No need for a trial, just issue a declaration.


This isn't about a pardon, though--this is about reversing a wrongful conviction. For whatever reason, this woman's conviction wasn't ever overturned, despite many other people, including her mother, having theirs overturned. Her punishment was apparently never carried out, though.

It's certainly much easier to determine if a conviction was wrongful--one merely has to look at the court documents, really. To convict someone once they are dead is pretty much a non-starter, because our legal system affords the accused the right to a speedy trial and to face their accuser. A dead person can do neither, and they have no way to defend themselves.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: BlazeTrailer: austerity101: Mock26: Okay. This is good. But, how about taking it a step further and convicting those who tried and killed the witches? Turn about is fair play.

How do you put long-dead people on trial in the US justice system?

Particularly for deeds preceding the US itself

And yet they are able to pardon her...


Again, this isn't about a pardon, but about reversing a wrongful conviction. Those are not the same thing.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Why is this stupid, subby?  History has shown that the witch trials in Salem and over in Europe were based primarily on petty jealousies and score settling.  The fact that a number of people died based on superstition should be brought up repeatedly because we have a bunch of religious nutjobs still trying (and in some locations succeeding) to control people with their superstitious shiat.

[YouTube video: Superstition]


Granny Weathwax, I think, is the character who said that no witches would ever get hanged at a witch trial, but some might have done the hanging.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If she weighs the same as a duck, and you're going to hang her, isn't she just going to stay there until someone remembers you can't kill a duck by hanging?
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's the ground for exoneration, anyway? New DNA evidence?
 
saywhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The sisters approve -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
