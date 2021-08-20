 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Member of the glorious master race who ran her Jeep over a couple of children "because they were Mexican" gets a 25-year federal time out to think about it   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    News, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Des Moines, Iowa, Crime, Hate crime laws in the United States, Nicole Poole Franklin, Federal government of the United States, Murder, Hate crime  
•       •       •

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor planner. If he'd killed them and blamed it on drunk driving he'd be out in half the time.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds pretty much like the average middle-aged Midwestern white woman.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
farking hell, she's 43 yrs old, and admitted to having one of the abhorrent states of mind imaginable, and only got 25 yrs for [an act that's, originally, the equivalent of attempted murder 1]?

betshewhite.jpg yeahshewhite.jpg
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Katerchen: She sounds pretty much like the average middle-aged Midwestern GOP-voting white woman.


/sorry but even n. california is rife with people like her
//and e. oregon
///the s.e. coast, parts of maine, etc yadda
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Poor planner. If he'd she'd killed them and blamed it on drunk driving insurrection against the united states he'd she'd be out in half the time.


/couple wee fixes there
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
AIN'T NOTHIN' GONNA...oh wait
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lock her up, paint the key blue, and toss it in the ocean.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Katerchen: She sounds pretty much like the average middle-aged Midwestern GOP-voting white woman.

/sorry but even n. california is rife with people like her
//and e. oregon
///the s.e. coast, parts of maine, etc yadda


Whitetrashistan is a nation without borders.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
See Karen drive
See Karen hate
See Karen run over Mexicans
See Karen go to Jail
Don't be a Karen
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA:

"Prosecutors noted that Poole Franklin has a criminal history dating back to when she was 18 that included convictions for theft, assault and harassment. They also said she has a history of substance abuse and mental illness."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: AIN'T NOTHIN' GONNA...oh wait


It's a good start for a 2 year old black-and-white case. With that kind of stunning speed, we can expect some police reform sometime in the early 2100's.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
😎🐣🍳 👍🏽
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Master race, huh?

She looks like the bass player for Judas Priest.

Im sure she'll be the new FOX News poster child charity case for fake white victimhood.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good riddance.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did that article really end with "Get the evening rundown."? Holy hell.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Being racist and mentally ill is a bad combination.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That articles pisses me off because they couldn't farking help but play into the angry black man stereotype when they described the father of the boy's response.

Some crazy white lady tries to kill his kid, and he reacts "aggressively"? If it was a white dude, he would have been described passionately seeking justice or some shiat.

I hope this lady dies alone in jail.
 
lennavan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 They also said she has a history of substance abuse and mental illness.


I mean, without this line from the story it seems pretty clear this woman has a severe mental illness.  Not sure how to feel about this one.  I want to be super excited and happy a racist biatch got the book completely f*cking thrown at her but instead this one is seeming more to me like we're treating severe mental illness with jail time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow, I missed this one when it happened. It's getting really hard to keep track of all the Nazis Gonna Naz news.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably already has the white power tattoos.

Your less unhinged racist assholes pick their targets carefully, ie, not children walking to school, but n'er do wells hanging out in front of the convenience store. You say something racist to them on the way in the store, they take offense, you wait for one of them to walk towards you, pull your piece and shoot, using the "he's was coming right at me" defense. True, there's some risk there that it won't work, but it's certainly more defendable than "this crazy white biatch literally drove onto the sidewalk to hit a black/brown child ... TWICE IN ONE DAY."

If she hadn't started some shiat in the convenience store, the cops might never have caught her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Being racist and mentally ill is a bad combination.


now add some booze or drugs to the mix and a jeep...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
25 years in prison, that'll cost taxpayers quite the bill.

Iowa prison budget 2021 : $456 million
Iowa number of prisonners : 8400
Total cost per prisonner : $54 000 per year

Total cost : $1.357 million.

Putting a bullet in her face : $0.10

Give the $1.357 million to the people who got run over.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Being racist and mentally ill is a bad combination.


It's really hard not to be both.
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Glorious master race?
They're clearly console peasants!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just
Execute
Everyone,
Please
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zeroman987: I hope this lady dies alone in jail.


Nope...soon as she gets settled in one of her cell-mates is going to make a move on her and they'll be prisoner lovers, holding hands in the day room, sneaking kisses in the corner, and at night passing little notes with string past the security guard who's winking a blind eye.

Its best if you just wish she dies in a horrible prison bus accident on the way over to the jail.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I take great pleasure in farking with Jeep drivers I encounter in public by pronouncing it Heep.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You would think members of the master race would be better looking
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: abhorrent1: Being racist and mentally ill is a bad combination.

It's really hard not to be both.


There's plenty of mentally ill people who aren't racist.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Putting a bullet in her face : $0.10


Please tell me where I can find a bullet for 10 cents...

/it's for a friend with a gun
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lennavan: They also said she has a history of substance abuse and mental illness.


I mean, without this line from the story it seems pretty clear this woman has a severe mental illness.  Not sure how to feel about this one.  I want to be super excited and happy a racist biatch got the book completely f*cking thrown at her but instead this one is seeming more to me like we're treating severe mental illness with jail time.


I'll allow it.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I take great pleasure in farking with Jeep drivers I encounter in public by pronouncing it Heep.


tutorialspoint.comView Full Size

It's a heap thing, you wouldn't understand.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lennavan: They also said she has a history of substance abuse and mental illness.


I mean, without this line from the story it seems pretty clear this woman has a severe mental illness.  Not sure how to feel about this one.  I want to be super excited and happy a racist biatch got the book completely f*cking thrown at her but instead this one is seeming more to me like we're treating severe mental illness with jail time.


Given that hers manifests as the attempted murder of children, most of us are fine with this.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It wasn't until days later, while still in custody, that police connected Poole Franklin to the hit-and-runs.


Is that right?  Shouldn't it be "hits and run"?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More of a nut job than a racist I would say.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Shouldn't it be "hits and run"?


past tense...it should be hit and ran...
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 25 years in prison, that'll cost taxpayers quite the bill.

Iowa prison budget 2021 : $456 million
Iowa number of prisonners : 8400
Total cost per prisonner : $54 000 per year

Total cost : $1.357 million.

Putting a bullet in her face : $0.10

Give the $1.357 million to the people who got run over.


No, your pricing is off.

That bullet would be more like $0.90 if from a small caliber pistol, and going up from there for rifles or large caliber pistols.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
25 years isn't long enough. You ran over two children with your car? Two children? Right?

That should be a minimum of 50 years.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice to start out your prison sentence with a good portion of your fellow inmates wanting your head.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Sin_City_Superhero: Shouldn't it be "hits and run"?

past tense...it should be hit and ran...


Hitted and runned.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lennavan: They also said she has a history of substance abuse and mental illness.


I mean, without this line from the story it seems pretty clear this woman has a severe mental illness.  Not sure how to feel about this one.  I want to be super excited and happy a racist biatch got the book completely f*cking thrown at her but instead this one is seeming more to me like we're treating severe mental illness with jail time.


...after NOT treating it for 25 years. Sorry, but when your mental illness results in attempted vehicular homicide, the time for treatment is long past. Do the time.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hopefully one of her new 'friends' can straighten her out. Hoping it's a Latina or African American 'friend'
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are a lot of unstable people who could do without hateful rhetoric in their lives.
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 25 years in prison, that'll cost taxpayers quite the bill.

Iowa prison budget 2021 : $456 million
Iowa number of prisonners : 8400
Total cost per prisonner : $54 000 per year

Total cost : $1.357 million.

Putting a bullet in her face : $0.10

Give the $1.357 million to the people who got run over.


Where are you finding bullets for a dime??
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think Republicans aren't actually very "pro-life" at all.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Lock her up, paint the key blue, and toss it in the ocean.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Open and shut! Hooray for swift justice!

(Reads date crime was committed)

(Remembers covid)

Okay yeah, but still... Are slam dunks really that hard to make these days?
 
