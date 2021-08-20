 Skip to content
(Politico)   Florida agency says state can dock pay from school districts with mask mandates   (politico.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll add "labor law" to the list of things Republicans don't understand.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politically appointed board of assholes says what?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF.
Wow.
No one should ever be this committed to a none issue.
This is insane.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the people who work for the asshole who signed the stupid law in the first place? (wanking motion)

It's OK, they're gonna shut down schools soon anyway. They'll have to, when people stop sending their kids there. Or don't send them to begin with. Just like last time.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Florida is about to run out of oxygen.

https://twitter.com/davepuglisitv/sta​t​us/1428785401897050115?s=21
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta wonder how long they can continue pretending there's no pandemic before they just implode.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping President Biden sends those folks enough cash to pay them  with a nice increase.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let kids die or you don't get a paycheck.

Sounds great, what a country we live in.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOUR  ICUs ARE FULL!!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: In other news, Florida is about to run out of oxygen.

https://twitter.com/davepuglisitv/stat​us/1428785401897050115?s=21


Confirmed: breathing is a liberal plot.

Plastic bags over your heads to own the libs, if you're loyal to der Trumpenführer!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thenixon: Ivo Shandor: In other news, Florida is about to run out of oxygen.

https://twitter.com/davepuglisitv/stat​us/1428785401897050115?s=21

Confirmed: breathing is a liberal plot.

Plastic bags over your heads to own the libs, if you're loyal to der Trumpenführer!


If they really believed their own rhetoric, they'd have been offing themselves a lot faster. Since dear leader was a Nazi-wannabe, actual Nazis believed that the mentally disabled were a burden on society that should be culled, and you have to be mentally disabled in order to believe anything TFG said in the first place.

/s ... is for "study it out"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is wrong with these people?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: In other news, Florida is about to run out of oxygen.

https://twitter.com/davepuglisitv/stat​us/1428785401897050115?s=21


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell is wrong with these people?


Everything.  Absolutely everything.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Ivo Shandor: In other news, Florida is about to run out of oxygen.

https://twitter.com/davepuglisitv/stat​us/1428785401897050115?s=21

[Fark user image 425x420]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WTF.
Wow.
No one should ever be this committed to a none issue.
This is insane.


Gotta show fealty and loyalty to the Evil Shouty Yam of Hate and Chaos, and sacrificing other peoples' kids to do so is a small price to pay.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The intent is to make things so awful that people with scruples resign en masse.  Tada! Now you've purged the entire education system of non-sycophants.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wesh.com/article/gov-desa​n​tis-top-donor-invests-in-covid-drug-go​vernor-promotes/37339117#
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, the schools and teachers call the state's bluff.
I know I would. Public health is not negotiable.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We knew since Sandy Hook that Republicans are willing to let kids die for money and power.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'll add "labor law" to the list of things Republicans don't understand.


Republicans won't quit being outraged, when laws are applied equally.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Ivo Shandor: In other news, Florida is about to run out of oxygen.

https://twitter.com/davepuglisitv/stat​us/1428785401897050115?s=21

[Fark user image image 425x420]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: You gotta wonder how long they can continue pretending there's no pandemic before they just implode.


Not until states issue travel advisories for Florida....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Ivo Shandor: In other news, Florida is about to run out of oxygen.

https://twitter.com/davepuglisitv/stat​us/1428785401897050115?s=21

[Fark user image image 425x420]


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: waxbeans: WTF.
Wow.
No one should ever be this committed to a none issue.
This is insane.

Gotta show fealty and loyalty to the Evil Shouty Yam of Hate and Chaos, and sacrificing other peoples' kids to do so is a small price to pay.


See. I would have never made it in something like the Air force. I couldn't kill kids. Period. RPG or not.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WTF.
Wow.
No one should ever be this committed to a none issue.
This is insane.


No one should be this committed to go all-in to be on the wrong side of history.

/all in a days work for the republican party
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the government outlawing drunk driving laws. That's how farking stupid this is.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my kid's school, no mask is usually == no vaccine (anecdotally, unreliable 8th grade "data" collector), so what's likely going to happen is every time there is a case, all the close contacts, i.e. kids sitting next to the case, are going to be told to quarantine, according to the FL DOE decision "tree": https://weartv.com/news/local​/santa-ro​sa-county-schools-create-protocol-for-​students-exposed-to-covid-19 (good luck actually finding it on the DOE site, but all the districts seem to be distributing the same flyer). So they need to stay home until they get a negative PCR test, taken no earlier than 4 days after the exposure. You can either wait the 1-3 days to get the results or pay in excess of $150 for results in a few hours.

So, all the unmasked kids are going to end up missing lots of days in the classroom, cost their parents lots in rapid PCR tests, and probably end up with worse academic performance, because there is no funding to continue the ability to do video connection to the classroom.

Of course, if the kid is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, they don't need to miss a day at all (good luck interpreting that from the decision "tree" -- it appears that whoever created it is unfamiliar with how logic works -- how do you even enter condition 3?).

Our school? On day 4, nearly 50% of 8th grade told to quarantine. I'm shocked. Shocked, I say.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell is wrong with these people?


Meth and extra chromosomes. It's a shiathole state filled with shiatty people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: waxbeans: WTF.
Wow.
No one should ever be this committed to a none issue.
This is insane.

No one should be this committed to go all-in to be on the wrong side of history.

/all in a days work for the republican party


Exactly.
/
Just when I think it can't get worse. Nope. An other level.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But but but Florida aint a shiathole... yes it is
 
hereinNC
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I do hope someday that they lock up the State Board members for criminal abuse of children.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Florida will need to go back to manufacturing, since the global tourist industry will have a hard time finding suckers to go to a state that squanders the wealth and science available to a first world country and turns it toxic.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just because you can do something doesn't mean you shoulddo something.

Fark anyone who's fighting against masks. Y'all are part and parcel of why Covid's flaring up again in the first g*ddamn place.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell is wrong with these people?


The GOP hates public schools with a passion, what with all their liberal indoctrination. (/s) They consider the entire idea a socialist plot. They've tried to "bleed the beast" with school voucher programs, but it's not happening fast enough for their liking. Ever the opportunists, the pandemic has provided an excuse for them to cripple the public school system even more. Don't do what we say? No money for you. They can then point to how poorly the schools are running as further proof they should be scrapped. It's very on-brand.

Keep in mind, the GOP could not care any less for public school students or their teachers. Why should they, when their own children go to private schools? Besides, many public school students are economically disadvantaged and/or minorities; the Right wants these kids to receive just enough education to stay in their lanes. After all, who else is going to wait their tables at the country club, or serve as cannon fodder for their next war? Not their own kids, that's for certain.

They are deliberately instituting policies that hurt certain types of 'undesirable' people because they lack basic human empathy for those people. Same thought process Trump & Kushner had when they downplayed the virus because it was (at the time) hurting more urban, Democratic strongholds.

I honestly wish I hadn't grown this cynical, but here we are.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Florida will need to go back to manufacturing, since the global tourist industry will have a hard time finding suckers to go to a state that squanders the wealth and science available to a first world country and turns it toxic.


The Mouse: "Oh, you sweet summer child."
 
ironburl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hereinNC: I do hope someday that they lock up the State Board members for criminal abuse of children.


at the very least I hope there is some measure of justice meted out to these child abusers, state sanctioned or not.
 
zjoik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: At my kid's school, no mask is usually == no vaccine (anecdotally, unreliable 8th grade "data" collector), so what's likely going to happen is every time there is a case, all the close contacts, i.e. kids sitting next to the case, are going to be told to quarantine, according to the FL DOE decision "tree": https://weartv.com/news/local/​santa-rosa-county-schools-create-proto​col-for-students-exposed-to-covid-19 (good luck actually finding it on the DOE site, but all the districts seem to be distributing the same flyer). So they need to stay home until they get a negative PCR test, taken no earlier than 4 days after the exposure. You can either wait the 1-3 days to get the results or pay in excess of $150 for results in a few hours.

So, all the unmasked kids are going to end up missing lots of days in the classroom, cost their parents lots in rapid PCR tests, and probably end up with worse academic performance, because there is no funding to continue the ability to do video connection to the classroom.

Of course, if the kid is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, they don't need to miss a day at all (good luck interpreting that from the decision "tree" -- it appears that whoever created it is unfamiliar with how logic works -- how do you even enter condition 3?).

Our school? On day 4, nearly 50% of 8th grade told to quarantine. I'm shocked. Shocked, I say.


Who's got stock on testing companies?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Withholding money from education is how the Republicans can ensure future success. This is how you play the long game.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: Keep in mind, the GOP could not care any less for public school students or their teachers. Why should they, when their own children go to private schools?


Not just the GQP, unless several of my PhD cohort were GQP without me knowing that. They all seemed pretty libby-lib at the time, but this was before most had their kids.

The program? Instructional Design, in the School of Education.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Okay, nobody wants to wear a mask, but let's think about this.  Florida is made fun of a lot because people from there do some dumb things.  So, if they want to strip salaries from education budgets, who is going to be the most impacted... the kids... and they will grow up with less of an education, and this will just keep repeating itself.

Politicians... jeez... both sides are a bunch of dummies!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mad_Radhu: Ivo Shandor: In other news, Florida is about to run out of oxygen.

https://twitter.com/davepuglisitv/stat​us/1428785401897050115?s=21

[Fark user image image 425x420]

[preview.redd.it image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If school board members are elected, isn't it unconstitutional to withhold salaries of elected officials? Shouldn't a 10 minute state court hearing clear this up?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's ok, because if they survive, all those Florida Kids are gonna grow up into Florida Men and Women anyway, and no one wants that.
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Florida hospitals are overflowing with far more Covid patients than they had even at the peak of the winter surge. DeSantis is straight up killing people to own the libs. This is a level of sociopathy that, pre-pandemic, I didn't think even Republican leaders who aren't named Donald Trump would stoop to.

/ DeSantis isn't the only one
// See also: Abbott, Kemp, et al.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So don't institute mask mandates. Institute dress codes that happen to include masks.
 
