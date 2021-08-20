 Skip to content
 
Is that you, Satan?
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like it.

You never hear about The Devil anymore.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone should hack all the religious tv channels and broadcast satan messages telling people to drink bleach...

Oh wait thats not satan, thats the gop official covid policy.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ventura!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: I like it.

You never hear about The Devil anymore.


He's in LA running a nightclub and doing amateur police work these days.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I call fake. Where's Eddie?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's me, Margaret.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thought it would be about a hack into the station feed, I'm disappointed.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Accidentally cut to the feed of the media company executive meeting.
 
August11
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You really don't have to go into all the fancy equipment.

Just put your own needs and desires in front of everything else, dress well, and walk upright.

Satan has been crushing it for a while.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Satan's busy.  You'll have to wait, or settle for Dick Cheney.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cdn1.thecomeback.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nah, just Darren Farley.
 
misguided
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: It's me, Margaret.


Came here to say that.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

clovercat: Thought it would be about a hack into the station feed, I'm disappointed.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 240x162]


That was real but these guys were better at it. :D

Used Cars Interrupts the President
Youtube UqlJvGvtOvY
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: It's me, Margaret.


Came here for this, leaving satisfied.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was too good of timing for that to be a mistake, basically the law says cops can use dogs as weapons and its a crime to defend yourself, it should just be a crime to use a dog as an offensive weapon period be it cops or not, the training required could easily be described as animal abuse.  Good job production room
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eye...warship...satin?
Youtube FhHR1xmRtno
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Satan Is My Master (Live)
Youtube DPRe0anbPWs
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Eagle's Nest - Backward Masking 2
Youtube JsLnkql3woM
 
23 comments

