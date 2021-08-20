 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Horrifying WW2 mass grave that the Nazis tried to hide from the advancing Soviet army discovered in 'Death Valley'. Bet you didn't know that the Nazis and the Soviet Union had a land war on the California-Nevada border (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Creepy, World War II, Nazi Germany, Evidence of a war crime, particular site, metal detector, Hitler's armies, Poland, Death Valley  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 9:29 PM (28 minutes ago)



13 Comments     (+0 »)
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that was yikes

tangentially.... also from The Star:

Fark user imageView Full Size


'our staff is so farking dumb that not a one has heard of the allied propaganda effort to get hitler's jimmies rustled'
 
emonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The world is very old and very violent.  I'm sure there are lots of "Death Valleys" scattered about.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, a link to "The Star". This is just sad.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And those german soldiers knew what the fark they were doing was wrong AF.

Many testified that they couldnt just murder people while sober, they had to get drunk AF first or else they couldnt do it.

That makes them even more guilty..
 
buntz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And those german soldiers knew what the fark they were doing was wrong AF.

Many testified that they couldnt just murder people while sober, they had to get drunk AF first or else they couldnt do it.

That makes them even more guilty..


You're right AF!

/AF
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This just in: The Nazis were terrible people.  Ric Romero reports.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one wins a land war on the pacific coast...

Because you can't own land, mannnn
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't pay much attention, so I'll believe what subby says. As for me, this is the extent of my WW2 history.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want advanced mass grave technology to fall into Soviet hands.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Non-Star link
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Wouldn't want advanced mass grave technology to fall into Soviet hands.


The Soviets were already on the bleeding edge of mass grave technology.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: This just in: The Nazis were terrible people.  Ric Romero reports.


Ric Romero is banned in republican school districts.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How many Polish prisoners did the Communists slaughter at Katyn Forest?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

