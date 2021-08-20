 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Methed-up trucker crashes all the Cheez-its and Pop-Tarts. It's a snacktastrophe   (wgme.com) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sometimes he felt like a nut. Sometimes he didn't.
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if he was hauling the Ritz with cheese too. Can't find those things anywhere.
 
waldo6886
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These damn blue collared tweekers!!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd just like to point out that the truck driver's name is Miles.  Everyone should have a name that is in direct relation to their job, as I find it amusing.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My daughter will be inconsolable!!

/cheez-it junkie
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Driver charged with OUI

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cheez-It Snack Mix is where it's at.
 
