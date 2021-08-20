 Skip to content
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess one of those "wave your foot under the bumper to open the lift gate" features didn't take carwashes into account, or the driver hit the liftgate open button by accident?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a little better than dumping the car into a river after you bury the bodies, but not yet a perfect solution.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but it's clean
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew there were Cirlce K's outside the US?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I guess one of those "wave your foot under the bumper to open the lift gate" features didn't take carwashes into account, or the driver hit the liftgate open button by accident?


The door popped open before the brush even cleared the rear spoiler going back, so I chalk this one up to "driver error".
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how the gate opened, but setting that aside, why did the brush/bar move with enough force to break the hinges?  They should have had some kind of feedback sensor telling them how much pressure they were applying or just limited the amount of pressure it WOULD provide to keep something like this from happening.  It's not like the rotating brush needs to apply 200lbs of pressure and bear down on cars to really scrub the tough stuff out.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it isn't road salt, don't wash it.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who was doing the vid? If someone working there can zoom in and out, can't they hit an emergency stop button?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The driver was so unaware as to run out and hit the big red STOP button?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EL EM: If it isn't road salt, don't wash it.


Bird poop, tree resin, mangled insects, and woodland critter urine would like a word.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Who was doing the vid? If someone working there can zoom in and out, can't they hit an emergency stop button?


It looks like the vid is a vid of the vid.

/vid
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Who was doing the vid? If someone working there can zoom in and out, can't they hit an emergency stop button?


Lol do we have to do this every time? It's a phone vid of a CCTV vid

It's ALWAYS a phone vid of a CCTV
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For the love of god, please stop taking videos of a video playing on a monitor. It's 2021. There are ways to save video, you know.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: EL EM: If it isn't road salt, don't wash it.

Bird poop, tree resin, mangled insects, and woodland critter urine would like a word.


Also ash. Growing up with forest fires has taught me that. Also, if they drop the pink shiat on your car when there is a fire, you need to get it off right away.
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That looks like it bent the unibody frame enough to be a total loss.

A unibody vehicle damaged like that can't be entirely fixed - not for less than the car is worth anyway.

/monocoque is one of my favorite words
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

plecos: The driver was so unaware as to run out and hit the big red STOP button?


In an automated car wash? Jumping out, for ANY reason, would only leave the driver with broken hinges.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who washes their car? It will rain eventually
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: For the love of god, please stop taking videos of a video playing on a monitor. It's 2021. There are ways to save video, you know.


Hey, at least we *can* take video of a monitor now, without crazy aliasing and vertical blanking artifacts.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mike_d85: I'm not sure how the gate opened, but setting that aside, why did the brush/bar move with enough force to break the hinges?  They should have had some kind of feedback sensor telling them how much pressure they were applying or just limited the amount of pressure it WOULD provide to keep something like this from happening.  It's not like the rotating brush needs to apply 200lbs of pressure and bear down on cars to really scrub the tough stuff out.


My guess is it's cheaper to make it that way and neither regulations or the insurance company requires it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've got a rack setup on my truck and I've avoided car washes worrying it would break it. Definitely sure now.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ZMugg: markie_farkie: I guess one of those "wave your foot under the bumper to open the lift gate" features didn't take carwashes into account, or the driver hit the liftgate open button by accident?

The door popped open before the brush even cleared the rear spoiler going back, so I chalk this one up to "driver error".


I'm stopped at a traffic light and I hear a pop.
Apparently I was sitting on the car keys and had enough pressure and for enough of a duration to pop the trunk.
Uhm...you'd think car makers would have enough sense to NOT allow the trunk to pop when the car is in D.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: For the love of god, please stop taking videos of a video playing on a monitor. It's 2021. There are ways to save video, you know.


On the company's computer? You jest. They lock those down tight to try to keep videos like this from getting out.

/Circle K will probably fire every one that works there over this...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: For the love of god, please stop taking videos of a video playing on a monitor. It's 2021. There are ways to save video, you know.


Probably a non-technical employee at the car wash playing the video on a closed loop or online system that they don't have access to beyond playback. (Restricted use system).
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to perfectly clean out the trunk and then these guys would have said "see, schmuck. There was an easier way"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Old and tired: hydraulic press
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZMugg: markie_farkie: I guess one of those "wave your foot under the bumper to open the lift gate" features didn't take carwashes into account, or the driver hit the liftgate open button by accident?

The door popped open before the brush even cleared the rear spoiler going back, so I chalk this one up to "driver error".


Yeah, car washes like this require you to stay in the car. Driver should have found the emergency stop button, they're always plainly labeled.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm pretty confident there would be an emergency stop button within easy reach of the driver's door, there certainly are in the UK, but I'm assuming someone is in the car. I'm pretty sure it's a Danish car so maybe ketchuponsteak can comment.

Just looks set up to me.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: That looks like it bent the unibody frame enough to be a total loss.

A unibody vehicle damaged like that can't be entirely fixed - not for less than the car is worth anyway.

/monocoque is one of my favorite words


This.
Rule of thumb: if the roof's bent, it's totaled.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: For the love of god, please stop taking videos of a video playing on a monitor. It's 2021. There are ways to save video, you know.


not necessarily authorized ones in many cases.  I don't expect your average car wash clerk to have electronic access to copy the digital files or a ready means of intercepting the signal out to the display.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K.


Leaving most satisfied.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: bughunter: That looks like it bent the unibody frame enough to be a total loss.

A unibody vehicle damaged like that can't be entirely fixed - not for less than the car is worth anyway.

/monocoque is one of my favorite words

This.
Rule of thumb: if the roof's bent, it's totaled.


pillars.  not roof, pillars.  The roof is usually one fairly easily removed or straightened sheet of steel. Pillars are multilayer sandwiched and getting those straight and up to the original standards is much harder.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: EL EM: If it isn't road salt, don't wash it.

Bird poop, tree resin, mangled insects, and woodland critter urine would like a word.


I lived in a apartment in an old house long enough to get the best parking spot. It was under a large maple tree in the shade closest to the door. There would sometimes be a little bird poop but nothing to not make park there until....
One evening a flock of about 500 migratory birds decided to overnight in that tree.
In the morning I got in the car to go to work totally hungover and didn't notice a thing until I started driving.
The car was an '84 Monte Carlo so it had a big hood and it was like I was driving a giant bowl of mushroom soup.
The amount of poop on the car would jiggle when I hit a bump. I had to stop and vomit and then I headed straight for a car wash.

I got to work about 20 minutes late and when I told my boss why I was late she just stared at at me for a second and open her mouth, then closed it and shook her head and walked away.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: For the love of god, please stop taking videos of a video playing on a monitor. It's 2021. There are ways to save video, you know.


I had a student just last year who sent me an Excel graph by taking a picture of his computer screen with his phone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I do that to my girlfriend all the time.

She calls it the #8.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drearyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: plecos: The driver was so unaware as to run out and hit the big red STOP button?

In an automated car wash? Jumping out, for ANY reason, would only leave the driver with broken hinges.


Wut? Reading comprehension much?
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 minute ago  

markie_farkie: I guess one of those "wave your foot under the bumper to open the lift gate" features didn't take carwashes into account, or the driver hit the liftgate open button by accident?


I bet you're right. Which is why I won't put the thing into "Park" in a carwash anymore. On my vehicle, if it's in "Drive," none of those features work.

Thank you for mentioning this.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: Prank Call of Cthulhu: For the love of god, please stop taking videos of a video playing on a monitor. It's 2021. There are ways to save video, you know.

Hey, at least we *can* take video of a monitor now, without crazy aliasing and vertical blanking artifacts.


People freaking out over videos they probably wouldn't even watch in their entirety. Will never watch again and will be out of mind within the hour.

I bet video game load times are these people's biggest concern.
 
