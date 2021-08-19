 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Oklahoma mom of 11 takes it upon herself to fly to Kabul to rescue members of Afghan girls robotics team   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Afghanistan, Taliban, girls robotics team, Kabul, Human rights, Allyson Reneau, members of the Afghan Girls Robotic Team, Al-Qaeda  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Talk about going from the frying pan into the fire.

*shudder* oklahoma
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not a fan of the NYP, but that is a cool story
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An Oklahoma mother of 11 flew to Afghanistan earlier this month


So, she's smarter than the Pentagon... Not saying that much, but goddamn cool and thanks for doing it!!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mother of 11?

Didnt she ever have sex just for fun?
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Definitely deserves the hero tag. Hopefully she continues to get more out.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Mother of 11?

Didnt she ever have sex just for fun?


Kinda sounds like a lot. Its not easy to get pregnant that many times!

And some women are a bit wild while pregant. I don't speak from experience here, but I've heard stories, and I assume.its true at least sometimes. Maybe she was a wild beast with a bun in the oven!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not much of a robotics team if they didn't build a giant mech to blast their way out, are they?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Money: is there anything it can't do?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Afghanistan under taliban control vs Oklahoma under GOP control... its not quite the upgrade she thinks it is
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, I sat on my ass and commented on Fark.  So, there's that.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Not much of a robotics team if they didn't build a giant mech to blast their way out, are they?


I mean at least an Iron Man suit, amirite?

swsca-production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
jeez, 11 kids, masters from Harvard in international relations and US space policy expert, and can pull off a feat like that?

This is a future book/movie.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I honestly think the world will become a better and safer place for everyone when borders dissolve. Its already starting, there is more mobility than ever, but when boarders break down, and everyone has opportunities, I belive the poverty of the middle east and Africa will abate ?slowly but eventually), and when we raise the lowest of the world out of poverty and give them access to education, Netflix, opportunity, and the best music on demand, fundamentalism will start to die. The reason tou see such a hard push from evangelicals in the US right now is because they know they are dying. And in the rest of the western world, religious extremist are a tiny fringe.

Nobody wants to be a terrorist when they are living a comfortable life. Without national boarders dictators can have no powers. It may not be a world utopia, but it will be better than the shiatshow we have now.

And in such a world, talented Afghani girls who.make cool robots will have the power to get the education they deserve without relying on some white ladyknight comming to save them .

Maybe.im an idealist, but I can dream, and hope, for a better future where nationalism and nations dies the death it deserves.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
11?  She must have huge tracts of land that needed lots of laborers or no TV/radio reception.

Didn't the ASPS develop and name a surgery after her.  The Allyson The Reneauaplasty

/Also, good for her
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This was enough to get me to click on a NYP link for the first time in a very long time. For those who don't want to have to go that far, here's the NBC article: https://www.nbcnews.com/news​/world/okl​ahoma-mom-11-helps-rescue-10-girls-afg​hanistan-s-robotics-n1277153
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm kind of curious what a Harvard-educated person is doing in Oklahoma.

/ not surprised at all that Sen. "Snowball" Inhofe wouldn't help
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Not much of a robotics team if they didn't build a giant mech to blast their way out, are they?


Tony Stark got to the box of scraps first. Wasn't much left over.
 
bittermang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just go ahead and rescue all the Afghan women. Let the warfaring assholes have their sand pit. If they can't treat them with respect or dignity, they do not deserve to live among them.
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Munden: jeez, 11 kids, masters from Harvard in international relations and US space policy expert, and can pull off a feat like that?

This is a future book/movie.


Argo for Zoomers.

Also, name their Sufi techno band:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So now she has 17 kids?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.
The girls will be away from those religious fanatics now in power trying to control them, be free and develop their full potential as human beings as they please.

Oh, Oklahoma? ..... never mind!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Not much of a robotics team if they didn't build a giant mech to blast their way out, are they?

Tony Stark got to the box of scraps first. Wasn't much left over.


Man, fark that guy.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Money: is there anything it can't do?


This is what you're supposed to do with it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Talk about going from the frying pan into the fire.

*shudder* oklahoma


Those girls will face just as much hate in OK.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks, mom.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Money: is there anything it can't do?


Yeah, this isn't "area woman" so much as "highly connected socialite".
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chawco: Nobody wants to be a terrorist when they are living a comfortable life.


Most terrorists are at least middle class.  Really poor people struggle just to live and usually don't have time to become indoctrinated into an active terroristic group.  This applies the world over.  Examples include the Jan 6th insurrection or even 9/11 itself.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Three months from now: (speaking in GOP) "This woman is the head of a human trafficking organization and Oklahoma is a hotbed of vile activities according to the United Nations Association."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the US military is like "We can't go into the city and rescue people, what do we look like, the military or something. Oh wait"

The UK military and French seem to have no trouble doing it though:

Earlier this week, an elite team of French police officers entered the capital's Green Zone, where French nationals and vulnerable Afghans were sheltering on the grounds of the country's embassy. They transported the people to Kabul airport for evacuation, the police confirmed.

There have also been reports of British paratroopers leaving the airport to rescue British nationals and local allies, although it is not immediately clear whether these efforts continued after the Taliban takeover. Germany has announced it will bring in two helicopters on Saturday to access hard-to-reach people in need of evacuation in Kabul.

Critics of the Biden administration have asked why the more numerous U.S. forces have not followed suit. The United States has dedicated its 5,000-plus troops to maintaining security at the airport. "At this point, we don't have the resources to go beyond the airport compound," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Thursday.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They look so real.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bye Mom and Dad, I'm going to America. You can stay here and suffer under the Taliban.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Talk about going from the frying pan into the fire.

*shudder* oklahoma


They may have been better of in Afghanistan.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: maxandgrinch: Money: is there anything it can't do?

Yeah, this isn't "area woman" so much as "highly connected socialite".


You mean YOU don't have friends at the embassy?  That's what you get for skipping the parties.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: gameshowhost: Talk about going from the frying pan into the fire.

*shudder* oklahoma

Those girls will face just as much hate in OK.


This is what hyperbole run amok looks like.

The Taliban work as a cautionary tale or a metaphor to explain why unrestrained religious zeal and bigotry need to be stopped wherever they are found. But if you actually believe they will face as much hate in Oklahoma as in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, you have lost your connection with reality.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cfreak: I'm kind of curious what a Harvard-educated person is doing in Oklahoma.

/ not surprised at all that Sen. "Snowball" Inhofe wouldn't help


Dude, my great great grandfather and two of his sons went to Harvard for law and lived in SC all their life. The one that didn't go the law route was an acoustical engineer and worked for the Nat Geo Soc. for most of his life.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chawco: Maybe.im an idealist, but I can dream, and hope, for a better future where nationalism and nations dies the death it deserves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chawco: mikaloyd: Mother of 11?

Didnt she ever have sex just for fun?

Kinda sounds like a lot. Its not easy to get pregnant that many times!

And some women are a bit wild while pregant. I don't speak from experience here, but I've heard stories, and I assume.its true at least sometimes. Maybe she was a wild beast with a bun in the oven!


Sorry, just to be clear...you don't think women can get pregnant while they're already pregnant, do you?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Sorry, just to be clear...you don't think women can get pregnant while they're already pregnant, do you?


sure. they are called twins right?
 
