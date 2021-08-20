 Skip to content
 
Woman says she put fruit juice inside travel mug. Lawsuit ensues
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS.

Walmart should have known that the bottle tops can explode if there is increased pressure in the bottle and that leaving juice or "liquid contents" in the bottle for an extended period of time could cause pressure to accumulate, the lawsuit states.

If it seems so obvious that Wal-Mart should have known, then it stands to reason that she should have known.  But, more importantly...

It was Walmart's responsibility to design a bottle "reasonably safe while used as intended, namely, when filled with fruit juice,"

But not when the fruit juice is left to ferment in there for 10 days.  That is not "used as intended."  Used as intended would include emptying the contents and washing the damn thing out.  It's fruit juice.  It's full of sugars.  It's going to ferment.  That's how wine works.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The retailer should have known that the bottles pose a hazard because they do not have a pressure-release valve, the suit says.

Do thermoses usually have pressure release valves?

/Also, since the lid was stuck when she first tried to open it, what are the chances she used some tool to open it?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she wants homemade wine so badly she should stick to toilet merlot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're going to make me defend Wal-Mart here. Goddamn I hate this woman.

Charge her $5,000,000 for bringing this case.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patriot ledger?

This is not news.

It is public relations/propaganda by giant corporations aimed at extinguishing lawsuit rights of individuals, and to prime potential jurors to doubt the causes of people injured by corporations cause real harm by putting profits over people.  (I'm not commenting on the underlying case, if there really is one.)

WATCH THIS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmEYW​C​g0J7Q

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hot-cof​f​ee-documentary-skewers-tort-reformers
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The retailer should have known that the bottles pose a hazard because they do not have a pressure-release valve, the suit says.

Do thermoses usually have pressure release valves?

/Also, since the lid was stuck when she first tried to open it, what are the chances she used some tool to open it?


She was the tool.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Patriot ledger?

This is not news.

It is public relations/propaganda by giant corporations aimed at extinguishing lawsuit rights of individuals, and to prime potential jurors to doubt the causes of people injured by corporations cause real harm by putting profits over people.  (I'm not commenting on the underlying case, if there really is one.)

WATCH THIS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmEYWC​g0J7Q

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hot-coff​ee-documentary-skewers-tort-reformers


It is my considered opinion that any publication, be it paper, website, or video, with "patriot" in its title, is going to be entirely dedicated to far-right batshiattery, racism, and protecting the rich and powerful, among other things.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now let me get this straight,
You put the fruit juice in the travel mug and let it brew up,
You put the fruit juice in the travel mug, you're such a silly woman....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking stupid ass people. A judge should throw this right out of court.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I filled it with nitroglycerin and, dammit, it blew the fark up when my deceased husband dropped it. Whar my ten million? It said nothing about nitroglycerin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It seemed to me,' said Wonko the Sane, 'that any civilization that had so far lost its head as to need to include a set of detailed instructions for use in a package of toothpicks, was no longer a civilization in which I could live and stay sane."

/Woman should be fined/jailed for being an idiot.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
www2.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: west.la.lawyer: Patriot ledger?

This is not news.

It is public relations/propaganda by giant corporations aimed at extinguishing lawsuit rights of individuals, and to prime potential jurors to doubt the causes of people injured by corporations cause real harm by putting profits over people.  (I'm not commenting on the underlying case, if there really is one.)

WATCH THIS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmEYWC​g0J7Q

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hot-coff​ee-documentary-skewers-tort-reformers

It is my considered opinion that any publication, be it paper, website, or video, with "patriot" in its title, is going to be entirely dedicated to far-right batshiattery, racism, and protecting the rich and powerful, among other things.


"Wheeler Cowperthwaite?"  yeahhhh, callin' more BS on this one too
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep her away from the limes and coconuts.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB
My IT guy left part of a protein shake containing yogurt in a closed container over the weekend, and it asploded.  Left a stain on the ceiling.  They're 10 ft ceilings, btw.

/CSB
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ya know if the women who sued McDonald's for hot coffee in her lap won, then I say god speed to this woman.

sometimes you have to fark the system to get anywhere in life...
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 years ago, a car owners manual told you how to adjust the valves.
now it tells you not to drink the liquid in the battery.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Patriot Ledger" has a dedicated Fark hyperlink image...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punitive Damages
Youtube _g3aMkIsCyM
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suing for Eleventy Beelion Dollars!
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You put the lime in the coconut and leave it for 10 days
You put the lime in the coconut and KABOOM BAM BLAMMO
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"propelled by fruit juice left alone in the sealed container for 10 days."

She's nasty.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jerky Boys - Pizza Lawyer
Youtube wCKtwR5IYLY
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: ya know if the women who sued McDonald's for hot coffee in her lap won, then I say god speed to this woman.

sometimes you have to fark the system to get anywhere in life...


McDonalds deserved to lose that case for serving coffee at near boiling temperatures. The jury rightly found for the plaintiff and awarded her damages that properly punished a company as large as McDonalds. Damages I might add that were far far higher than was being asked for.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: 60 years ago, a car owners manual told you how to adjust the valves.
now it tells you not to drink the liquid in the battery.


Is that in case of Uzbecks?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: University of Massachusetts-Amherst chemistry professor Justin Fermann, who teaches a class on the science of fermentation, ceramics, blacksmithing and glassblowing, said anything with sugar that is exposed to the air is going to get yeast in it.


When I was in school they never offered classes like this. Do you take his class to get you BS in Quaker Technology?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: ya know if the women who sued McDonald's for hot coffee in her lap won, then I say god speed to this woman.

sometimes you have to fark the system to get anywhere in life...


The McDonald's woman was the victim of an intense negative PR campaign.  She deserved much more money than she got.

McDonalds was warned several times by the court that their coffee was too hot, before her case ever came up.  She initially only wanted $10,000-$20,000 to cover her medical bills.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jerky boys prank call-hurt at work
Youtube iaf8BpjU2vs
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead Rooster
Youtube 3DxsULHa92Y
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark badly could the lid to a cup have actually hurt her popping off like that? Come on, really? It wasn't fired out of a railgun at her.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: FTA: University of Massachusetts-Amherst chemistry professor Justin Fermann, who teaches a class on the science of fermentation, ceramics, blacksmithing and glassblowing, said anything with sugar that is exposed to the air is going to get yeast in it.


When I was in school they never offered classes like this. Do you take his class to get you BS in Quaker Technology?


It's part of their cottagecore track to make liberal arts majors feel like they're actually accomplishing something.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: How the fark badly could the lid to a cup have actually hurt her popping off like that? Come on, really? It wasn't fired out of a railgun at her.


Let's say the lid is 2" in diameter and the pressure got up to 10psi which in the range of normal carbonated beverages. That's 32.4 pounds of force. The pressure was probably higher than that because the lid was jammed.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Braintree? I think not
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: west.la.lawyer: Patriot ledger?

This is not news.

It is public relations/propaganda by giant corporations aimed at extinguishing lawsuit rights of individuals, and to prime potential jurors to doubt the causes of people injured by corporations cause real harm by putting profits over people.  (I'm not commenting on the underlying case, if there really is one.)

WATCH THIS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmEYWC​g0J7Q

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hot-coff​ee-documentary-skewers-tort-reformers

It is my considered opinion that any publication, be it paper, website, or video, with "patriot" in its title, is going to be entirely dedicated to far-right batshiattery, racism, and protecting the rich and powerful, among other things.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a Massachusetts newspaper from the 1830s.  It is a very old-school newspaper name letting people know which way the editor or owner leaned, in areas with more than one daily or weekly newspaper.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: How the fark badly could the lid to a cup have actually hurt her popping off like that? Come on, really? It wasn't fired out of a railgun at her.


She probably punched herself in the face when pulling on the lid.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: west.la.lawyer: Patriot ledger?

This is not news.

It is public relations/propaganda by giant corporations aimed at extinguishing lawsuit rights of individuals, and to prime potential jurors to doubt the causes of people injured by corporations cause real harm by putting profits over people.  (I'm not commenting on the underlying case, if there really is one.)

WATCH THIS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmEYWC​g0J7Q

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hot-coff​ee-documentary-skewers-tort-reformers

It is my considered opinion that any publication, be it paper, website, or video, with "patriot" in its title, is going to be entirely dedicated to far-right batshiattery, racism, and protecting the rich and powerful, among other things.


That newspaper was founded as The Quincy Patriot in 1837.  The local nutjobs think it's a left wing fake news source.  The reality is that it's just another local paper owned by Gannett.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be seen on bananas:
WARNING

Improper Skin Disposal

May Cause Damaging Slippage
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: If she wants homemade wine so badly she should stick to toilet merlot.


Pronounced "twah-lay merlow"
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: FTA: University of Massachusetts-Amherst chemistry professor Justin Fermann, who teaches a class on the science of fermentation, ceramics, blacksmithing and glassblowing, said anything with sugar that is exposed to the air is going to get yeast in it.


When I was in school they never offered classes like this. Do you take his class to get you BS in Quaker Technology?


We had a fermentation class at my school. Final project was to brew beer or make sausage. I think 90% of Biology majors took it. I think the other classes were available in some form or another in various departments. Part of going to college is taking electives for fun ain't it?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

uberalice: 60 years ago, a car owners manual told you how to adjust the valves.
now it tells you not to drink the liquid in the battery.


Even if true, not relevant.  No one ever reads the owner's manuals...
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not to sound mean and I hope she's ok but I can't be the only one who busted out laughing when reading that.  It was like a Jack in the box for dumbasses.

Also that sounds like a pretty good cup if it seals that well.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She should have hired an Artisanal Stainless Steel Water Bottle Opener when she discovered it was stuck.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ingo: Psychopusher: west.la.lawyer: Patriot ledger?

This is not news.

It is public relations/propaganda by giant corporations aimed at extinguishing lawsuit rights of individuals, and to prime potential jurors to doubt the causes of people injured by corporations cause real harm by putting profits over people.  (I'm not commenting on the underlying case, if there really is one.)

WATCH THIS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmEYWC​g0J7Q

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hot-coff​ee-documentary-skewers-tort-reformers

It is my considered opinion that any publication, be it paper, website, or video, with "patriot" in its title, is going to be entirely dedicated to far-right batshiattery, racism, and protecting the rich and powerful, among other things.

That newspaper was founded as The Quincy Patriot in 1837.  The local nutjobs think it's a left wing fake news source.  The reality is that it's just another local paper owned by Gannett.


It's pretty fascinating how newspapers used to come up with names, instead of just calling themselves the "Times" or the "Journal".  One town I lived in, had an Optic, a Gazette, a La Voz Del Pueblo, and an El Independiente, all at the same time.  The main newspaper for Santa Fe is the New Mexican.  Looking through a list of historical papers at the UNM Library, there are Leaders, Liberals, Republicans, Eagles, Chieftans, and a Clipper.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: uberalice: 60 years ago, a car owners manual told you how to adjust the valves.
now it tells you not to drink the liquid in the battery.

Even if true, not relevant.  No one ever reads the owner's manuals...


Hence, the need to protect the thoughtless from themselves.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The retailer should have known that the bottles pose a hazard because they do not have a pressure-release valve, the suit says.

Do thermoses usually have pressure release valves?


My Zojirushi does.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Psychopusher: west.la.lawyer: Patriot ledger?

This is not news.

It is public relations/propaganda by giant corporations aimed at extinguishing lawsuit rights of individuals, and to prime potential jurors to doubt the causes of people injured by corporations cause real harm by putting profits over people.  (I'm not commenting on the underlying case, if there really is one.)

WATCH THIS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmEYWC​g0J7Q

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hot-coff​ee-documentary-skewers-tort-reformers

It is my considered opinion that any publication, be it paper, website, or video, with "patriot" in its title, is going to be entirely dedicated to far-right batshiattery, racism, and protecting the rich and powerful, among other things.

[Fark user image 425x416]

It's a Massachusetts newspaper from the 1830s.  It is a very old-school newspaper name letting people know which way the editor or owner leaned, in areas with more than one daily or weekly newspaper.


Yeah, whatever

https://www.patriotledger.com/zz/news​/​20190605/americans-think-fake-news-is-​big-problem-blame-politicians

https://www.patriotledger.com/ZZ/news​/​20200901/trump-friends-mourn-right-win​g-activist-killed-in-portland?template​=ampart
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: It is my considered opinion that any publication, be it paper, website, or video, with "patriot" in its title, is going to be entirely dedicated to far-right batshiattery, racism, and protecting the rich and powerful, among other things.


THIS And their needs to be an addition to Urban Dictionary with this definition but I can some up with a word using any or all of "patriot"  to make an acceptable submission. Any of you Farkers care to help?
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Part of going to college is taking electives for fun ain't it?


Not at current prices.
Not at the prices twenty years ago, even.

Community college, sure.
 
